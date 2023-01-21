 Skip to content
(CNN)   Revenge of the bacon   (cnn.com)
27
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Etienne de Crecy - Am I Wrong (Official Video)
Youtube Hu4dTob8avQ
 
Intel154
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It begins...
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the cleaver ,die by the cleaver.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the rules, here?  Does the pig get to go free?
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to eat the butcher, aren't they?

Dressed out and cut up, who's going to know?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some pig
 
wardameagle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intel154: It begins...


So begins the Kevin Bacon Reign of Terror.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meat is murderer.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know what nemesis means?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for chickens in 'coptors.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just establishing his equality.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Meat is murderer.


Settle down Morrissey, this time meat was self defense!

Poetic justice in the weapon that killed the butcher too.

/poor pig though
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the score is now:
Humans: Billions
Pigs: 1
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkerMcFarkface: So the score is now:
Humans: Billions
Pigs: 1


Naw - pigs clock in a lot higher than that taken historically.  Farkers used to be one of the scary MFers to run into when you were out hunting or whatever.  Lot of people died by oink.  I mean it's still orders of magnitude skewed toward humans, but the pigs got a way better record than 1, or even 10,0000
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Darth_Lukecash: Meat is murderer.

Settle down Morrissey, this time meat was self defense!

Poetic justice in the weapon that killed the butcher too.

/poor pig though


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/Yeah, somehow stunning a pig with electricity before killing it, doesn't seem to be painless.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This little piggy went to the market,
This little piggy stayed home,
This little piggy had roast beef,
This little piggy had none,
And this little piggy lamented that the problem with having Chinese is you want more an hour later. =/
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: They're going to eat the butcher, aren't they?

Dressed out and cut up, who's going to know?


Well it is China, so I wouldn't put that outside the realm of possibilities.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
dvdtalk.comView Full Size

wut?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A pig with a knife is the deadliest game.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FarkerMcFarkface: So the score is now:
Humans: Billions
Pigs: 1

Naw - pigs clock in a lot higher than that taken historically.  Farkers used to be one of the scary MFers to run into when you were out hunting or whatever.  Lot of people died by oink.  I mean it's still orders of magnitude skewed toward humans, but the pigs got a way better record than 1, or even 10,0000


Meat Processing has always been dangerous work.
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size

Upton Sinclair wrote The Jungle as an expose of how dangerous working in a slaughterhouse was for the workers, including an incident in which a worker got killed by a meatgrinder. The book sold really well, but to Upton Sinclair's chagrin, not to people interested in worker's rights, but to advocates of vegetarianism who wanted to share their disgust of sausages with others. The Jungle triggered a wave of reform regarding health inspections of slaughterhouses, not a reform of worker safety.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FarkerMcFarkface: So the score is now:
Humans: Billions
Pigs: 1

Naw - pigs clock in a lot higher than that taken historically.  Farkers used to be one of the scary MFers to run into when you were out hunting or whatever.  Lot of people died by oink.  I mean it's still orders of magnitude skewed toward humans, but the pigs got a way better record than 1, or even 10,0000

Meat Processing has always been dangerous work.
[img.thriftbooks.com image 242x350]
Upton Sinclair wrote The Jungle as an expose of how dangerous working in a slaughterhouse was for the workers, including an incident in which a worker got killed by a meatgrinder. The book sold really well, but to Upton Sinclair's chagrin, not to people interested in worker's rights, but to advocates of vegetarianism who wanted to share their disgust of sausages with others. The Jungle triggered a wave of reform regarding health inspections of slaughterhouses, not a reform of worker safety.


His famous quote: "I aimed for the readers heart, instead I hit them in the stomach."

But it only goes to show that people only cared about something that affects them.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Darth_Lukecash: Meat is murderer.

Settle down Morrissey, this time meat was self defense!

Poetic justice in the weapon that killed the butcher too.

/poor pig though


Go back and reread the third word in Darth_Lukecash's post.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
bacon isn't on the menu anymore, boyz.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
