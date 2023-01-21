 Skip to content
(AP News)   They don't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are dead   (apnews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the largest land predators on the planet, and y'all want to make the planet warmer so that they can breed with grizzlies and just drop that much pure aggression and don't give a f*ckness to your towns?

I guess the question is: how do the Canuckistanis deal with polar bears, since Manitoba is supposed to have the "polar bear capital of the world'?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In one Canadian town, polar bears that can't be scared off are kept in an air-conditioned "bear jail" until they can be flown out onto the sea ice

And do you think black bears get air conditioning and free helicopter rides?  No, they do not.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colbert warned us about bears years ago.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: In one Canadian town, polar bears that can't be scared off are kept in an air-conditioned "bear jail" until they can be flown out onto the sea ice

And do you think black bears get air conditioning and free helicopter rides?  No, they do not.


The 600 lb cinnamon bear that kept cruising the fishing camp I was staying at was encouraged to leave with a barrage of green paint balls every time he showed up.

He was a beautiful bear and not (yet) aggressive, but holy shiat he just looked fast and he moved like a cat. Nothing lumbering about him. My butthole didn't unpucker for a week.
 
