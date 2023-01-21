 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 332 of WW3: The war is in a state of deadlock per UK Defense Ministry. There is a possibility of Russian advances around Bakhmut. However, both sides are massing 'significant forces' in Zaporizhzhia. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Russia, World War II, Ukraine, Soviet Union, Poland, Russians, Ukrainians, US president Joe Biden  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like I'm gonna have to make more room on the troops graph.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Lots of tankies in the comments.

...And here's some glass-half-empty guy. Not sure whether he's a tankie or just contrarian.

Russia Is Not Losing In Ukraine
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Lots of tankies in the comments.

...And here's some glass-half-empty guy. Not sure whether he's a tankie or just contrarian.

Russia Is Not Losing In Ukraine


My arm is not long enough from r the jerk off motion in my soul
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baka-san: Harlee: Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Lots of tankies in the comments.

...And here's some glass-half-empty guy. Not sure whether he's a tankie or just contrarian.

Russia Is Not Losing In Ukraine

My arm is not long enough from r the jerk off motion in my soul


Yeah, pretty much.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone!
Sorry I haven't been around much, I'm dealing with a personal deadline. Nothing life-threatening or important compared to the contents in this thread, but it's important to me.
Please say hi to Tracianne (First of Her Name) if she pops I'm before I do.
Slavs Ukraini!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good morning, regulars! I'm just a lurker who occasionally comments but I've been following these threads since the beginning.

Enjoy the homemade candy corn/habanero salsa Jell-o mold I set on the table! I brought donuts and coffee too, but they were inexplicably sucked into something called the "normie dimension."

Stay spicy and Slava Ukraini!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can smell Russian Revolution II from my front porch this morning.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.