(WREG Memphis)   When the police officers are fired before the video goes public you know it's bad   (wreg.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?


My fist thought, too. They were sacrificed.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah,we all know what's happening here.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Imagine a white racist having to deal with several black police officers, like the ones pictured here. I can only imagine the epic levels of squirm.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JFC did they beat him 90% to death and just wait out the clock for the other 10%?

Hope prison sucks for you.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It appears they all have something in common. September birthdays.
 
jmr61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Same ole,same ole.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?


Um, they beat a man to death. I'm not going to cry because they terminated them this time.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cherryl taggart: Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?

Um, they beat a man to death. I'm not going to cry because they terminated them this time.


No, no one wants murderous police in any force. What would be nice is if ALL of the murderous police were fired every time.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cherryl taggart: Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?

Um, they beat a man to death. I'm not going to cry because they terminated them this time.


No one is crying about that. We're just perplexed at how little protection the department ran here. We've seen cops choke and beat suspects to death and be protected. Some of them are still on the job. But, again, there's a fairly noticeable difference here.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Nichols' family says the incident made him go into cardiac arrest, left him with a broken neckand he suffered from other medical issues"


We have not seen the vid. But imma assume that the part where one (or more) of these guys broke a man's neck, with others just standing around or cheering, is gonna be pretty damning evidence.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cherryl taggart: Huh, all black officers.  So, higher standards for minorities, and commendations for others is the narrative now?

Did anyone really think Memphis PD was going to discipline a white cop?

Um, they beat a man to death. I'm not going to cry because they terminated them this time.


I can't figure out of you deliberately misconstruing the point, or you are genuinely this stupid.

It's sort of a corollary to Poe's Law.
 
