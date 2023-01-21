 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy) Hero Amazon driver far from pooped after falling into septic tank sinkhole, calls dispatch for rescue, takes shower & GBTW   (vvng.com) divider line
4
    More: Hero, American films, English-language films, follow-up videos, APPLE VALLEY, self-recorded video, Amazon driver, Amazon worker, follow-up video  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 4:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok hes a farking moron. If you ever fall into a container of human waste the first thing you do after cleaning off and scrubbing down is going to  the ER to make sure none of the really, REALLY horrible things that live in there managed to infect you, because a lot of them will kill you
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a really shiatty job

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Ok hes a farking moron. If you ever fall into a container of human waste the first thing you do after cleaning off and scrubbing down is going to  the ER to make sure none of the really, REALLY horrible things that live in there managed to infect you, because a lot of them will kill you


"Hey this is Driver #6374, I'm in a world of shiat. I just fell into a septic tank. I need help and also need to go to the hospital later."

"Hey this is Bezos. Take the day off to go to the hospital and you'll be in a world of PAIN and DEBT. You'll be lining up to have Dana White pair you up with someone to slap that shiat out of you just to feed your family!"

/yes I know drivers work for DSPs
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Then the hero driver refused a cost of living pay raise and turned down affordable health coverage like a BOSS.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.