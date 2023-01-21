 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1494

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Vietnam Vet neighbor is one of those guys who after retirement has this need to stay busy. The problem is that he's 78 years old now and not in the best of health. So when he decided to install a new metal shed, he asked me for help. When the shed arrived, we saw that one of the reasons he got a good deal was that the manufacturer hadn't bothered putting in the foam thingies that seal the metal at the joints, so it had gaps all around that you could see daylight through and all kinds of bugs and wee varmints would love to crawl inside and make more bugs and wee varmints. So we decided on this stuff:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it worked great, except I didn't pay attention to one line of the directions:

Fark user image

I got in the zone of working and didn't realize I had a huge glob on my hand until it had started to harden. I hit it with nail polish remover, but it was too late. So now I get to walk around for the next week with fingers covered in scratchy white goo until it finally wears off. WikiHow offers these instructions:

https://www.wikihow.com/Get-Spray-Foam-Off-Hands

Of which I've tried three, and none had any effect, so I'm just gonna go with wait until it wears off.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and the weirdest stuff you've had stuck to your hands.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern Cambodia sucks but ancient Cambodia rules,
wikipedia.org/wiki/Angkor_Wat
Where is the assassin creed game based in the old empire of Khmer
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the answer is incorrect for this question:
On January 17 we paid tribute to this co-drafter of the Declaration of Independence, who, along with George Washington, was the first person to appear on a US postage stamp when they were first issued in 1847:

Correct answer should be George Anthony Devolder Santos
Didn't see it there.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I feel shame at being a good guesser.  I did know a couple.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jess pegula has done nothing wrong, she only tries to be great at tennis, I love her
 
