Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 925: "Rhapsody in Blue". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Rhapsody in Blue

Description: Show us photos with a dominant blue color theme without using the sky as your primary source of blue.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG0894 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Hawksbill Turtle Surfacing
//St Thomas, USVI
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0394 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spidermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0247 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Christ of the Abyss, FL
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"1955 Ford Thunderbird"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"1969 Chevrolet Stingray"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Blain Train Depot"

Blain, Pennsylvania
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Expired York brand color 110 film (I think made by Agfa)
Pentax Auto 110
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yellowstone 2021
OM E-M5 MkII, kit 14-150mm
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Saint Paul Lake, northwest Montana in near-infrared
Olympus EPL-7 with full spectrum conversion, kit 14-42mm lens, 590nm lens filter

Unshopped jpeg saved from the RAW file. Colors come from the in-body "capture white balance" setting, where you take a shot of a white card/paper/etc.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church ceiling with eye of God
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ceiling God is Watching You by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not Quite) Paradise by the Dashboard Lights by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Vacation Snapshot #23
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
oops, added same pic twice, didn't think it loaded.
This one is 1980's breakdancing in Albany, NY
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stretch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
