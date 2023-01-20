 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   British meteorologists who have never listened to Frank Zappa issue Yellow Ice Warning for Liverpool   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meteorologists are smart enough not to listen to Frank Zappa.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
British Huskies is my Henry Cow coverband name
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: British Huskies is my Henry Cow coverband name


Corgis would be more appropriate for British cow related things.  They were bread to be herding dogs.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: west.la.lawyer: British Huskies is my Henry Cow coverband name

Corgis would be more appropriate for British cow related things.  They were bread to be herding dogs.


Look up Zappa and yellow snow
Then look up Henry Cow
3 dimensional referential chess while someone else holds my pickle going on here
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: aleister_greynight: west.la.lawyer: British Huskies is my Henry Cow coverband name

Corgis would be more appropriate for British cow related things.  They were bread to be herding dogs.

Look up Zappa and yellow snow
Then look up Henry Cow
3 dimensional referential chess while someone else holds my pickle going on here


No I'm not looking up Crappa.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Yellow Ice" is the follow up single to "Chocolate Rain" that Tay Zonday never recorded.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But does the poodle bite?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think the first time they asked Why Does It Hurt When I Pee? is now a regular occurrence in the UK and on Fark
 
