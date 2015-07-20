 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The 'World's Worst McDonald's is closing after 40 years due to rude customers, unstable guests, 900 fights, something called a 'racoon brawl', you'll never guess where. No really, eh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20 Comments
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woulda had a lot less problems if they had just fixed the damn ice cream/milkshake machine.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a few bucks and a contract, it will reopen as 1 of 100 other franchises.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, I thought it would be the McDonald's at Dundas and Bathurst. How can it not be?? This freakin me out, man. This is freakin me outt
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why you dont let Karens be managers
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The men trade vicious blows with each other, and as more join the fight, one man could be seen pulling out a raccoon, appearing to brandish the animal as a weapon before taking a step back from the chaos.

Surprisingly clear surveillance footage of this event has been found.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If only they'd put poutine on the menu!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: This is why you dont let Karens be managers


Naw - I'm sorry but if you got dudes whipping raccoons out as melee weapons, you got shiat going on past any management issues
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm still partial to the mercenary Pittsburgh Burger Kinglegend.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is funny. I know a few fast food places that should probably close near Disney. There are several Burger Kings That top the list. We went in several times and they did not have most of the items on the menu. The run out of things and never get resupplied. They also never get your order correct the first time.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As usual, the Daily Mail gets it wrong. The worst McDonald's is on 34th street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. I know, I've been there a bunch of times. Always something poppin' off. They have had several news articles about it.


https://www.nytimes.com/2015/07/20/nyregion/regulars-at-a-manhattan-mcdonalds-arent-there-for-the-fries.html


https://gothamist.com/food/is-this-the-saddest-mcdonalds-in-the-world


https://www.nypress.com/news/local-news/at-zombie-mcdonalds-LDNP1020171128171129952


https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/mcdonald-security-guard-stabbed-midtown-bloody-brawl-spills-sidewalk-article-1.140710


It's pretty bad when they stab the security guard to death.

ba da da da, I'm lovin' it
 
drxym
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know you're in a bad McDonalds if they have blue lights in the toilets to deter heroin addicts from shooting up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone should make it the center of a movie.  Methadone on 34th Street?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
900 fights over 40 years? Pffffffft, amateurs.  You have to fight your way thru throngs of crackheads just to get to the drive thru window at the White Castle on S Broadway in Yonkers.  And forget about inside.  The workers are behind bulletproof glass and the furniture is welded to the floor.  It's like a prison.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 900 fights over 40 years? Pffffffft, amateurs.  You have to fight your way thru throngs of crackheads just to get to the drive thru window at the White Castle on S Broadway in Yonkers.  And forget about inside.  The workers are behind bulletproof glass and the furniture is welded to the floor.  It's like a prison.


only the food is worse
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, the raccoon apologized.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Which is stronger: tactical raccoon or pocket sand?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I guess that means the one near me where someone got murdered because of how slow the takeout line was going is in the running for the title now?

\they thought it was the guy's fault, but no, it's just how bad the service was at that one
\\haven't been to that one in a loooooong time, guess why
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: Which is stronger: tactical raccoon or pocket sand?


If you're expecting a pat down, you have to go with the sand. Or TWO raccoons, and when they search you is when you let loose.
 
