US Customs is serious about catching them all when it comes to Pokemon, viewer discretion is advised
18
•       •       •

mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My favorite pokamen is pichaku
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: My favorite pokamen is pichaku


mistahtom: My favorite pokamen is pichaku
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Customs Agent must have been a Charmander fan. 

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d1kq2dqeox7x40.cloudfront.netView Full Size


This will go down on your permanent record, CBSA'll have you know!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one would be foolish enough to ship an item that valuable without insurance now would they?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article pic got a chuckle out of me.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not amused

Not amused
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: No one would be foolish enough to ship an item that valuable without insurance now would they?


As seen in numerous episodes of Border Security: Canada's Front Line, customs officers assume everything and everyone they encounter is harboring illegal narcotics and involved in all the illegal things, all the time.

They can and will slice, dice, drill holes and cut your shiat up. They will interrogate you and search your phone. They'll look in your hair and up your rectum until they find what they're looking for.

If you want to make sure your stuff gets back undamaged, you need to call first and ask. You need to fly over and get it and keep it with you. You need to take video of the whole encounter.

When they find a Pokémon card sealed up like that, they assume it's some worthless bullshiat and it must be harboring drugs. If you have an appraisal with you and are there to tell them PLEASE DON'T DAMAGE THAT, they're more likely to listen maybe if they're in a good mood.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Insurance scam.

That game isn't worth 10 grand when they're being sold for 200-300 bucks all day.   It's a lure to get people to pay 10 grand because they saw that news article about customs destroying it. THEN it can be worth 10 grand. 10 grand.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: Not amused
Not amused


Look fatty, no one made you trade that comic for a clone of a dead monarch.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Insurance scam.

That game isn't worth 10 grand when they're being sold for 200-300 bucks all day.   It's a lure to get people to pay 10 grand because they saw that news article about customs destroying it. THEN it can be worth 10 grand. 10 grand.


Kids these days are learning cop math at an early age.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Insurance scam.

That game isn't worth 10 grand when they're being sold for 200-300 bucks all day.   It's a lure to get people to pay 10 grand because they saw that news article about customs destroying it. THEN it can be worth 10 grand. 10 grand.


Tell us  you did not read the article without telling us you did not read the article...
 
Brofar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PadreScout: Insurance scam.

That game isn't worth 10 grand when they're being sold for 200-300 bucks all day.   It's a lure to get people to pay 10 grand because they saw that news article about customs destroying it. THEN it can be worth 10 grand. 10 grand.


Bea Arthur on line one
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tell me you failed to respect someone's authority without telling me you failed to respect their authority.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: No one would be foolish enough to ship an item that valuable without insurance now would they?


If they mentioned the insurance, then the story wouldn't be as "good".

"good" because I find it strange that toys etc. are worth more because they're kept in a condition where you can't even look at them.

Of course you could play a copy of the game, and know how your valuable game would pay.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khatores: RolandTGunner: No one would be foolish enough to ship an item that valuable without insurance now would they?

As seen in numerous episodes of Border Security: Canada's Front Line, customs officers assume everything and everyone they encounter is harboring illegal narcotics and involved in all the illegal things, all the time.

They can and will slice, dice, drill holes and cut your shiat up. They will interrogate you and search your phone. They'll look in your hair and up your rectum until they find what they're looking for.

If you want to make sure your stuff gets back undamaged, you need to call first and ask. You need to fly over and get it and keep it with you. You need to take video of the whole encounter.

When they find a Pokémon card sealed up like that, they assume it's some worthless bullshiat and it must be harboring drugs. If you have an appraisal with you and are there to tell them PLEASE DON'T DAMAGE THAT, they're more likely to listen maybe if they're in a good mood.


I've watched the show on Discovery, and always assumed that for every item they find containinf drugs, they've farked up 100 other items. Which of course isn't shown.

Tge upside is that the Canadian are still way nicer than their Australian counter parts.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The moral of this story is: Never transport items of extraordinary value across international borders yourself, even items small enough to fit in your carry-on. Have them shipped ahead of you and the shipment insured appropriately.

Or you can talk your sister into tagging along on your trip to Japan all expenses paid on. condition she carry your Akihabara haul home in her luggage, because any good smuggler knows young white women make the best mules. Anybody able to throw away five figures on Pokemon gear in a single trip abroad can surely afford to bring a plus-one.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The whole video game grading industry is a scam started by affiliates of Heritage Auctions. They purposely make sure these type of articles have heavy circulation because it drives the price up. Now everyone will believe this is worth 10k, & the next time it comes up in auction it will start there, and only go up from there. I seriously doubt this incident happened as described, & if it did then I'd imagine they "arranged" for it to happen.
 
