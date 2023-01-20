 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Psst. Buddy. Ya wanna buy part of a bridge?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh I know what I'd do if I owned those.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/two chicks at the same time
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd install a high dive and put a female mannequin in a tiny bikini on it.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bridge piers in Wabash would be a good place to Cannonball from.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: Wanna Buy An Eight Ernie?
Youtube rfelvI_ikf4
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mr Show speakers
Youtube yykbK-GjEKE
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And if you believe part of that, I've got part of a bridge to sell ya.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Those bridge piers in Wabash would be a good place to Cannonball from.


media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wanna see something creepy?  Go to google maps, search for "Wabash Tunnel" (It's where the bridge that used to sit on these piers leads to), Go to "street view" and click through the tunnel.

I'm not sure if it's REALLY radioactive in there or there's a portal to the Upsidedown...
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll buy it for 18000.  Hopefully, they won't eminent domain it away from me when they want to revitalize.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Convince all your friends to jump off them.

Pier pressure is real.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Convince all your friends to jump off them.

Pier pressure is real.


If they do it, they're truly friends without pier.
 
