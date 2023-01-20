 Skip to content
(CBS News) Hero That's a fast lawyer-up. And I bet she gets some business out of it   (cbsnews.com) divider line
26
edmo
3 hours ago  
Remember Trunk Monkey?

We probably need Trunk Lawyer these days.
 
question_dj
3 hours ago  
Ah yes, making shiat up to pull someone over because they ran the tag and they have priors.
 
HawgWild
2 hours ago  
KDKA learned officers were in Homewood that day for part of a larger investigation "pertaining to the area."  Police told KDKA they are not at liberty to discuss the details.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
40 minutes ago  

"Cops only go into Homewood to harass. They have 0 interest in fighting crime there".

I heard this from a 12 year old resident of that neighborhood in 1972.

Things have not changed. Or the crime issue would have been resolved by now.

The crime and the harassment are generational.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples
30 minutes ago  

Yep, and it no longer requires any effort because they have OCR equipment all over their car so they just have to wait for the signal from the computer to do it.
 
ctighe2353
28 minutes ago  

question_dj: Ah yes, making shiat up to pull someone over because they ran the tag and they have priors.


Luckily this fine upstanding citizen with prior drug and gun charges had a lawyer run up and save him after the cops found pot but before they are able to search and find another gun.
I feel so much safer knowing he was just let go with a warning.
 
C18H27NO3
27 minutes ago  
"I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune

I got exactly that far into the article until I realized what was up.
 
ctighe2353
25 minutes ago  

"Cops only go into Homewood to harass. They have 0 interest in fighting crime there".

I heard this from a 12 year old resident of that neighborhood in 1972.

Things have not changed. Or the crime issue would have been resolved by now.

The crime and the harassment are generational.


Show me anywhere in the world where crime has been resolved.   Just 1 place in the entire world with 0 crime for any given year.

Crime is not something you solve its something you manage.   Every day a new criminal is made in one way or another.
 
DoctorCal
25 minutes ago  
West claims police saw a small bud of weed near his emergency brake and that sparked the search.

lawl
 
Lee in Texas
22 minutes ago  

"Cops only go into Homewood to harass. They have 0 interest in fighting crime there".

I heard this from a 12 year old resident of that neighborhood in 1972.

Things have not changed. Or the crime issue would have been resolved by now.

The crime and the harassment are generational.

Show me anywhere in the world where crime has been resolved.   Just 1 place in the entire world with 0 crime for any given year.

Crime is not something you solve its something you manage.   Every day a new criminal is made in one way or another.


And every day, another bootlicker is born.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
22 minutes ago  
Another day, another new 18 year old Fark account blocked.
 
shinji3i
21 minutes ago  

"Cops only go into Homewood to harass. They have 0 interest in fighting crime there".

I heard this from a 12 year old resident of that neighborhood in 1972.

Things have not changed. Or the crime issue would have been resolved by now.

The crime and the harassment are generational.

Show me anywhere in the world where crime has been resolved.   Just 1 place in the entire world with 0 crime for any given year.

Crime is not something you solve its something you manage.   Every day a new criminal is made in one way or another.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Go be afraid of black people existing over on parler.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
17 minutes ago  
How much wood can you carry, how much meat can you bring home, these are questions that matter
 
strathmeyer
16 minutes ago  
If you ever been pulled over by the police and given a ticket please know that it is nothing like what the person in this article experienced. I've been pulled over dozens of times. I've also been pulled over next to my home and had my car mobbed by a dozen cops, physically removed and asked if I could be searched while I was being searched. All because I had an expired registration. My lawyer said they're a bunch of good guys and wouldn't do anything wrong.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
15 minutes ago  
You know who like identity politics? farking racists
 
gameshowhost
14 minutes ago  
Actual hero in a HERO tag?!

/this place is going to hell
//s
 
Ringshadow
13 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Another day, another new 18 year old Fark account blocked.


I aggressively lurked Fark during quarantine, along with many other fine farkers.
Now, I'm not saying I memorized everyone's user name. Surely not. But I am well used to let's say the usual suspects around here.

So whenever an old account suddenly resurrects from the depths of time, that I have no recognition of, I have a 'hm' moment.

/she doesn't even go here dot gif
 
olrasputin
12 minutes ago  

Luckily this fine upstanding citizen with prior drug and gun charges had a lawyer run up and save him after the cops found pot but before they are able to search and find another gun.
I feel so much safer knowing he was just let go with a warning.


*clears throat*

*taps mic*

fark YOU.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
10 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Another day, another new 18 year old Fark account blocked.

I aggressively lurked Fark during quarantine, along with many other fine farkers.
Now, I'm not saying I memorized everyone's user name. Surely not. But I am well used to let's say the usual suspects around here.

So whenever an old account suddenly resurrects from the depths of time, that I have no recognition of, I have a 'hm' moment.

/she doesn't even go here dot gif


Ugh, say what you mean, dont dance around difficult subjects
 
palelizard
9 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I've been pulled over dozens of times.


You should maybe drive better?

strathmeyer: My lawyer said they're a bunch of good guys and wouldn't do anything wrong.


You should definitely get a better lawyer.
 
gameshowhost
8 minutes ago  

Luckily this fine upstanding citizen with prior drug and gun charges had a lawyer run up and save him after the cops found pot but before they are able to search and find another gun.
I feel so much safer knowing he was just let go with a warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
7 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - Maggie's Farm (Official Audio)
Youtube fgphPFNiVZw
 
American Decency Association
7 minutes ago  

Luckily this fine upstanding citizen with prior drug and gun charges had a lawyer run up and save him after the cops found pot but before they are able to search and find another gun.
I feel so much safer knowing he was just let go with a warning.


we get it, you dont like brown people
 
Eat The Placenta
3 minutes ago  

palelizard: strathmeyer: I've been pulled over dozens of times.

You should maybe drive better?

strathmeyer: My lawyer said they're a bunch of good guys and wouldn't do anything wrong.

You should definitely get a better lawyer.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
3 minutes ago  
I feel like everyone who went to law school, everyone who passed the bar, has had the fantasy of getting to do this at some point.  Ms. Lovelace made it a reality, and reinforced the dream for all of us.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
3 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Bob Dylan - Maggie's Farm (Official Audio)]


And I just get bored
 
