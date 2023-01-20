 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Georgia O'Keeffe front seen moving over Turkey   (theguardian.com) divider line
41
    More: Amusing, massive lenticular cloud, Cloud, Lenticular cloud, almost circular cloud, Lenticular clouds, large hole, rare phenomenon, city of Bursa  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blue waffle. Amazing.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gobble gobble
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hahaha we warned you. The great cosmic vagina has returned and a new day is upon us!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It IS a clown car.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I made this comment on social media and the mom of one of my best friends asked me to explain.

Yeah, no.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.


Username checks out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to think it is one of Cthulu's giant suckers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
massive. lentickleular.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Cthlhu. No offense intended to our evil overlord from Beyond.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: massive. lentickleular.


You spelling is more amazing than mine. Kudos.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a chance of splattered Jackson Pollocks
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let pussy rule
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome colors in that cloud. Doesn't everyone know about Lenticular clouds by now? They aren't being kept secret.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Gobble gobble


Prepare for The Rapture Hoovering Up
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.


Omfg. Bro. Bruv. Broseph. Brosephine. Brosephus. Potassium Bromide. How are you?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well meet again someday on the avenue
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangled up in blue
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much Keefe?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been making weed butter later and I can tell you without a doubt that milk butter will make your skin soft as sweet words from Jesus
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I've been making weed butter later and I can tell you without a doubt that milk butter will make your skin soft as sweet words from Jesus


Lately, fark autocarrot
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Standard Vulvalus cloud formation
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: I've been making weed butter later and I can tell you without a doubt that milk butter will make your skin soft as sweet words from Jesus


Someone gave me a small jar of weed butter recently. It's not going onto my skin, unless you consider the digestive tract to be epidermal, which it is. Long story short, do you have any preferred recipes? Smearing in on bread seems a waste.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I made this comment on social media and the mom of one of my best friends asked me to explain.

Yeah, no.


Oh she knows, she just wants to make you squirm and explain it out loud.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

a particular individual: watching the trump puddle dry: I've been making weed butter later and I can tell you without a doubt that milk butter will make your skin soft as sweet words from Jesus

Someone gave me a small jar of weed butter recently. It's not going onto my skin, unless you consider the digestive tract to be epidermal, which it is. Long story short, do you have any preferred recipes? Smearing in on bread seems a waste.


Try creating it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.


Dude, you can't show up in a thread, all farked up on mushrooms, and not offer to share. NOT COOL
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Growing and creating is fun
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Del tha funkee homosapien - If you must
Youtube o0xDGXotGIE
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Iamos: Wadded Beef: I made this comment on social media and the mom of one of my best friends asked me to explain.

Yeah, no.

Oh she knows, she just wants to make you squirm and explain it out loud.


Yep. She's an English teacher who knows her shiat. I'm NOT taking the bait.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Del tha funkee homosapien - If you must]


I am smelly
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: a particular individual: Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.

Dude, you can't show up in a thread, all farked up on mushrooms, and not offer to share. NOT COOL


I'm merely stoned on weed, as usual. I swear I saw this. It wasn't some fleeting thing. I stared at it for several minutes. I have a photo in my mind.

This place has some amazing clouds. I yearn to see a tornado, but what I have seen is more flabbergasting than some dumb twister. If I told you, you'd double down on your hallucination theory.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Del tha funkee homosapien - If you must]

I am smelly


Be honest and be funky
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: a particular individual: Cool!

A month or so ago, I wrote to the Cloud Appreciation Society about something I saw a few years before. The cloud, right after a summer thunderstorm, was shaped like a bandshell. Inside the bandshell, there was a long, well defined spike, like an icepick, going diagonally from the top right to the bottom left. It didn't have any spin or detail I could see. The cloud was mostly orange and gray, but the spike was mostly purple. The spike must have been miles long. It wasn't a trick of the light. It was an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, according to Gavin Printor-Pinney. I did a Photoshop mock-up to the best of my memory, and he said he'd never seen anything like it.

Omfg. Bro. Bruv. Broseph. Brosephine. Brosephus. Potassium Bromide. How are you?


Pretty high. You?
 
drdonks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unidentified Flying Orifice?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got to give it to puff daddy now and then, he stays careful
P. Diddy [feat. Black Rob & Mark Curry] - Bad Boy 4 Life (Official Music Video)
Youtube GbJO59nWQRU
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

a particular individual: watching the trump puddle dry: I've been making weed butter later and I can tell you without a doubt that milk butter will make your skin soft as sweet words from Jesus

Someone gave me a small jar of weed butter recently. It's not going onto my skin, unless you consider the digestive tract to be epidermal, which it is. Long story short, do you have any preferred recipes? Smearing in on bread seems a waste.


Just use it as the butter in making regular brownies. Sure they may end up a little messy (depending on how much cannibutter you use) and they'll have an under taste of pot, but they'll do the trick. Used to cook them for concerts. Don't have to bring a joint or pipe. Just eat one about 45 minutes before the show, and you start to come up as the concert begins.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Spend time squizzing cheese clothe and maybe you will understand what I'm saying
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Spend time squizzing cheese clothe and maybe you will understand what I'm saying


I literally use a wrench
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drdonks: Unidentified Flying Orifice?


It must have been some kind of vortex. It was motionless from my view. No signs of rotation. A perfectly straight, ice-pick-like cone bisecting the interior of the bandshell cloud. It was a cumulonimbus, I'd estimate at about 30,000 to 40,000 feet. Airplane altitude.

It was one of those rare moments. I just wish I had a photo of it.

Something about this area causes the damnedest clouds.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: Spend time squizzing cheese clothe and maybe you will understand what I'm saying

I literally use a wrench


We do it so our neighbors don't have to deal with drug dealers
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

educated: Hahaha we warned you. The great cosmic vagina has returned and a new day is upon us!


Does the apocalypse occur with the return of the Giant Celestial Tampon?

/ plug it up
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.