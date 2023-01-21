 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 30 Fresno)   If breaking a mirror is 7 years of bad luck, how much bad luck do you get for vandalizing, and in some cases destroying, dozens of gravestones dating back to the 1840s?   (abc30.com) divider line
2
    More: Dumbass, Coroner, Police, MARIPOSA COUNTY, Sheriff, Vandalism, United States, Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Marlon Ortez  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 12:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IDK, but expect this guy to knock at your door:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Were they mirror gravestones?
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.