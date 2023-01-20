 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Neat Freak)   These brave activists and safety advocates want to change the technology we use to clean house   (vacuumcleanerdefenseleague.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, HEPA, Vacuum cleaner, brave souls, Hypoallergenic vacuum cleaner, guardians of the living room rug, Vacuum Cleaner Defense League, face of HEPA filters, vacuum cleaner  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nature abhors a vacuum and so does my dog."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nature abhors a vacuum and so do my children."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sUCK IN OR BLOW OUT. eITHER WAY THIS CARPET IS GETTING CLEANED
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: sUCK IN OR BLOW OUT. eITHER WAY THIS CARPET IS GETTING CLEANED


That's what she said.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These activists want to change the technology we use to clean house.

.
Friggen' trust-funders.

.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor is still around? I thought he left politics after losing the 2016 election.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has to have a Fark account.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
bestpuppy.comView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zerkalo: sUCK IN OR BLOW OUT. eITHER WAY THIS CARPET IS GETTING CLEANED


But what about the feelings?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay,.that made my weekend after a not-ideal week.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.