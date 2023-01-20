 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Going to the scene of an accident, allowing your friend to drive off in your car while you stay on the scene and claim to have been driving the wrecked car, is no way to go through life, Mr. Police Officer   (nj.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to hear the Cop Logic for that move.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd like to hear the Cop Logic for that move.


Pretty obvious. Cops have that thin blue line. Cops often get slow walked or just hand waved away from DUIs. Why wouldn't the cop think they could hand wave away a car accident?

FAFO. They were not the most popular cop in the department. *sad trombone*
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An eyewitness also stated to police on scene that Bartoloma was not the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident," Musella said.

Tommorow's News: Eyewitness goes missing.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that is one hell of a friendship. That's like Cicero's On Friendship or Montaigne's On Friendship level friendship, Fark, I hope I have a friend like that for when (hahaha "if"), I fark up and cops and insurance companies come for me.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Deal, he'll get off with a PAID suspension, like all coppers
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd like to hear the Cop Logic for that move.


Friends and family, or off duty fellow Hero In BlueTM hall pass.

Sounds like it was in Ridgewood, where I live. There are a half dozen bars here that would have had the Giants - Vikings game on. Someone drove hammered, poorly, and called his buddy.

This day and age, unless you are out in the woods, there will be a camera on you. Not surprised he got caught, But the worst part is he gave a car to someone who had already demonstrated impairment. And it will be too late to test that driver for intoxication.

He'll probably lose his job in Allendale, but he'll be a cop in Bricktown or Toms River by the end of the year. Especially if it was a fellow cop he bailed out. It's a gang. That kind of loyalty is much more important to them than the whole Protect and Serve farce.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop charged?
He must have been disliked by his co-workers.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Begoggle: He must have been disliked by his co-workers.


No. People were watching. That's all it took.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guarantee the other driver is either his kid or his chief.
 
emonk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cameras ruin everything.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I'd like to hear the Cop Logic for that move.


The only logic necessary was "nonfunctioning brake light."
 
