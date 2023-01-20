 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   PharmaBro in trouble even though he claims it was only drug like   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
21
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't somebody simply punch him in the mouth?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.


Wouldn't work. This guy looks and acts like he's on the part of the spectrum that doesn't recognize boundaries or concequenses.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why can't somebody simply punch him in the mouth?


Because I ain't never met him in person yet
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously hasn't learned his lesson, so send him to Gitmo, put him in a straight jacket, and give him an enema.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: vudukungfu: Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.

Wouldn't work. This guy looks and acts like he's on the part of the spectrum that doesn't recognize boundaries or concequenses.


That is not autism that is psychopathology.

He's a spoiled rich frat boy who thinks he deserves to always get his way.

Autistics, by nature, have extreme black and white views, that they apply to everyone, including themselves.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible to be more unlikeable than him?  Man, I really want to punch him
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: vudukungfu: Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.

Wouldn't work. This guy looks and acts like he's on the part of the spectrum that doesn't recognize boundaries or concequenses.


Plus he's the sort who'd learn from Madoff - but out the commissary, then control the market...
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about what drives people like this to do nefarious shiat also prevents them from quitting while they're ahead.

"Thanks to a broken justice system you got off almost scot free! What now? Will you retire with your mountains of money and live a life of luxury?"

"I'M GOING BACK IN TO CRIME EVEN MORE"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, the punishment did nothing to either punish him or deter him from doing it again.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: Is it possible to be more unlikeable than him?


Alternatives:

- Trump

- Putin

- Hitler

Sort of a toss-up.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has you people so triggered!

/There has to be people who defend him like that, right?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ltnor: vudukungfu: Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.

Wouldn't work. This guy looks and acts like he's on the part of the spectrum that doesn't recognize boundaries or concequenses.

That is not autism that is psychopathology.

He's a spoiled rich frat boy who thinks he deserves to always get his way.

Autistics, by nature, have extreme black and white views, that they apply to everyone, including themselves.


Some specialists consider personality disorders  a spectrum

I'm really hoping the here farker is NOT conflating this psychopath with a person with ASD.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: He obviously hasn't learned his lesson, so send him to Gitmo, put him in a straight jacket, and give him an enema.


Thank you. I was beginning to think I was the only one who considered that marvelous scientific breakthrough.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why can't somebody simply punch him in the mouth?


Why can't somebody Wu-Tang Clan simply punch him in the mouth throw him in an industrial shredder?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His criminal prosecution was unrelated to the actions that first gave him national notoriety: his decision to jack up the price of the life-saving drug, Daraprim.

That's actually the real story, but of course it's the USA, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: ltnor: vudukungfu: Contempt?

Beat the snot out of him, light his hair on fire, chuck him in prison for three years and tell him it's twice as much time next time he asks like a smart ass.

Wouldn't work. This guy looks and acts like he's on the part of the spectrum that doesn't recognize boundaries or concequenses.

That is not autism that is psychopathology.

He's a spoiled rich frat boy who thinks he deserves to always get his way.

Autistics, by nature, have extreme black and white views, that they apply to everyone, including themselves.


Dude sucks, but he did not grow up rich and was exactly as much of a social outcast as he looks like he would be.

If he had grown up rich, he would have been taught that the one way to get into real trouble in securities is to screw over people who are wealthier than you are.

Also, don't know where you got your info about autistics, but its a spectrum with huge variety along the way and not a one I have ever met had anything close to black and white views. Also, an autistic can be just as much of a farkhead as any other person.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I blame the lack of punches to his stupid deserving face while he was in the pokey.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Throw his ass in prison for a few years.  Then reset the clock on whatever the maximum sentence would be for his crimes.

Make him serve every single day - and make him do it at USP Atlanta, not one of those white-collar resorts.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I want to know why he still has money.

As for autism, well, the one I know well, is very black/white, good/bad and middle ground must be justified with solid reasoning.

This guy might be on a spectrum but that isn't what makes him an ass/criminal, it's lack of real consequences.
 
