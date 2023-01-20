 Skip to content
(KTAR Phoenix)   Hiker finds Yorick in Arizona   (ktar.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it taped to a turtle shell?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alas!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He didn't make the move with King Tut?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was it a guy or alas?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been missing his gibes and gambols like crazy!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did the hiker know it was a lass?

;-)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alas! It doesn't sound like this hiker knew him well at all. No, not one bit
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MST3K - Favorite Moments - Hamlet
Youtube eajMQ6Q3-6s
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lparchive.orgView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was he jesting?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Foul Play' is a new way to refer to Macbeth. I haven't heard it before.

/Aahhhhh! Hot potato, orchestra stalls, Puck will make amends!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skybird659: Alas!


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I knew him, Horatio!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read that as "Hitler", plausible in Arizona.
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Turn Around
Youtube b-gCUkxisxU
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For some reason, I thought this was about Julian Sands, even though that makes no sense for a variety of reasons.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I read that as "Hitler", plausible in Arizona.


Same
 
MagicBus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked Bo Diddley's chimney?

/or maybe George Thorogood stole that too
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Was he jesting?


Infinitely
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

