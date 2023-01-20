 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles): Look, bud. I said, "Your money or your life". Muricans: "I'm thinking, I'm thinking"
39
39 Comments
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the person who died trying to kill the carjacker. That's a significant portion of their worth. I know it sounds like your life is more valuable, because ostensibly it is, but in all practicality is it?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat healthier before it's too late.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God have mercy and just put me down already. Euthanasia pills for everyone.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the healthcare system in the US is nothing but government condoned price gouging who can blame people putting it off.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wonder why there's such a big opioid epidemic here. Surely there's no reason for people to spend a bunch of money on magic pain-b-gone pills if it's cheaper and easier to just have a doctor diagnose and treat your problems."
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robber: "I said your money, or your life!"
Me: "oh shiat, finally, may prayers have been answered! Just aim for the bridge of my nose, and try not to miss, OK?"
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RWNJ: "Socialized medicine is a scam! I don't want 'those people' to get it when I take responsibility for my own health!

(Gets hiat by car)

RWNJ: "Gaaaah! Please donate to my GoFundMe!"
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you. Ain't got a life and ain't got a money.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "I wonder why there's such a big opioid epidemic here. Surely there's no reason for people to spend a bunch of money on magic pain-b-gone pills if it's cheaper and easier to just have a doctor diagnose and treat your problems."


Elderly Mom: "Why don't you just give in and let them do the surgery on your back to fuse your vertebrae and/or put in that synthetic disc replacement? You spend $20k a year on X-rays, exams, cortisone shots, physical therapy, and other treatments when the swelling starts to threaten to paralyze you."

Me: "Yeah, uh, do you know the risks and chances I'll have to have them do additional surgeries, deal with further degradation of things, and will suffer a fairly sizable loss of movement/ability? Not to mention, do you have any idea what the costs are going to be for that kind of major surgery and the hospital stay? I have insurance but it ain't that great.  At least I can write off the medical treatments on my taxes and am only $40k in debt to pay off the current treatments."
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: It's like the person who died trying to kill the carjacker. That's a significant portion of their worth. I know it sounds like your life is more valuable, because ostensibly it is, but in all practicality is it?



They are trying to survive a deadly. force. assault.

The victim can try to surrender, and hope they aren't killed.
The victim can try to subdue the attacker, and hope they aren't killed.

Either way it's life-or-death.   They aren't making financial decisions at that point, they're trying to survive into the next five minutes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Eat healthier before it's too late.


People that lead healthy lifestyles never get sick or die unexpectedly
-- Jim Fixx
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Since the healthcare system in the US is nothing but government condoned price gouging who can blame people putting it off.


I had to go back and re-read who posted this 3 times.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably having complications from my $90,000 appendectomy so I'm getting a kick.

/Not quite sure how much I'm on the hook for. Probably $2000, who knows.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 472x371]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing new under the sun...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is old.

/also old.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care


...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care

...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...


and, yes, I am for universal healthcare.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Nintenfreak: It's like the person who died trying to kill the carjacker. That's a significant portion of their worth. I know it sounds like your life is more valuable, because ostensibly it is, but in all practicality is it?


They are trying to survive a deadly. force. assault.

The victim can try to surrender, and hope they aren't killed.
The victim can try to subdue the attacker, and hope they aren't killed.

Either way it's life-or-death.   They aren't making financial decisions at that point, they're trying to survive into the next five minutes.


Maybe but I still think that your long-term survival goals factor into it. And I don't know that it's purely rational calculus but I do think that it affects it somewhat
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've had to put off some pretty basic stuff because even though I'm covered by my wife's insurance, every other time I try to use it I get denied for reasons that nobody can explain. "Yes, your policy covers that. No, we're not paying. Nope, no idea why not. Please hold."

I've spent hours on the phone trying to get a basic blood draw for my annual physical covered. Hours trying to get a goddam FLU SHOT covered. I've spent more time on the phone with Regence BC/BS than I have in a doctor's office. It's just not worth it.

I had better health care before I was married when I was just some poor on the ACA. This system sucks ass.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going without healthcare this year. I couldn't afford the rising premiums of my previous insurance (Not that it was that great to begin with. Just the Copay started out as 30 bucks for a regular doctor's visit and has gone up to 50. Then it went from 50 for a specialist to 80, and now 100.) as a self-employed person and also couldn't qualify for the ACA, at least to any extent to where it would've actually helped. So I'm basically just hoping I can make it through this one year without anything catastrophic happening while using something like GoodRX to lower the prices of the few prescriptions I do take to manage my migraines. Then, hopefully I can turn things around enough to get back on something decent for next year.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: mistahtom: Eat healthier before it's too late.

People that lead healthy lifestyles never get sick or die unexpectedly
-- Jim Fixx


Nah, but it's the difference between spending your 60's traveling freely, or huffing & puffing through a Walmart looking for an industrial barrel of ibuprofen.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Obscene_CNN: Since the healthcare system in the US is nothing but government condoned price gouging who can blame people putting it off.

I had to go back and re-read who posted this 3 times.


Why do you think they wanted to madate insurance? Why do you think they want to nationalize it? They want to force a shell game on billing.

When people realize the actual cost they won't pay for it.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I wonder why there's such a big opioid epidemic here. Surely there's no reason for people to spend a bunch of money on magic pain-b-gone pills if it's cheaper and easier to just have a doctor diagnose and treat your problems."


It's like a triple-dip.
Drugs & doctors & insurance to get ya hooked.
Drugs & doctors & insurance to get ya clean.
Drugs & doctors & insurance to fix what ya put off.
Rinse and repeat

/and now ya know why they charge the uninsured 3x more
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: studebaker hoch: Nintenfreak: It's like the person who died trying to kill the carjacker. That's a significant portion of their worth. I know it sounds like your life is more valuable, because ostensibly it is, but in all practicality is it?


They are trying to survive a deadly. force. assault.

The victim can try to surrender, and hope they aren't killed.
The victim can try to subdue the attacker, and hope they aren't killed.

Either way it's life-or-death.   They aren't making financial decisions at that point, they're trying to survive into the next five minutes.

Maybe but I still think that your long-term survival goals factor into it. And I don't know that it's purely rational calculus but I do think that it affects it somewhat


What the hell is any of that supposed to mean?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm probably having complications from my $90,000 appendectomy so I'm getting a kick.

/Not quite sure how much I'm on the hook for. Probably $2000, who knows.


Yeah. Welcome to the 'your shiat won't right anymore' club. Been a part of the appendixless club since the mid 2000's
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 300x225]


Jack Benny - Your Money or Your Life
Youtube -tVzdUczMT0
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Kit Fister: iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care

...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...

and, yes, I am for universal healthcare.


What exactly do you think happens in countries with Universal Healthcare if you only have weeks to live if you don't receive treatment?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

adj_m: Kit Fister: Kit Fister: iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care

...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...

and, yes, I am for universal healthcare.

What exactly do you think happens in countries with Universal Healthcare if you only have weeks to live if you don't receive treatment?


People understand snark and realize the comment wasn't serious?

In all seriousness, from what I know, if you have a life-threatening illness and/or issue that needs more immediate care, you generally don't get stuck at the back of the queue to wait for months to see a doctor.

You know, since they actually know how to triage things and properly prioritize life threatening issues ahead of boob jobs.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: adj_m: Kit Fister: Kit Fister: iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care

...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...

and, yes, I am for universal healthcare.

What exactly do you think happens in countries with Universal Healthcare if you only have weeks to live if you don't receive treatment?

People understand snark and realize the comment wasn't serious?

In all seriousness, from what I know, if you have a life-threatening illness and/or issue that needs more immediate care, you generally don't get stuck at the back of the queue to wait for months to see a doctor.

You know, since they actually know how to triage things and properly prioritize life threatening issues ahead of boob jobs.


This being one of the many, many reasons why I think health care needs to be a public service/utility type thing that's provided to everyone and not a private profit center.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm probably having complications from my $90,000 appendectomy so I'm getting a kick.

/Not quite sure how much I'm on the hook for. Probably $2000, who knows.


I was on the hook for $9k from my last surgery, thanks to my ginormous deductible.

Refused payment for about a year and settled for about half with each of the providers.

Got a 1099 for each of the breaks, but BFD.
 
adj_m
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: adj_m: Kit Fister: Kit Fister: iheartscotch: But I might have to wait MONTHS to get health care if it was nationalized....

/ Perhaps...but you would actually get health care

...unless of course the condition you needed said healthcare for was severe enough that you only had weeks to live without treatment...

and, yes, I am for universal healthcare.

What exactly do you think happens in countries with Universal Healthcare if you only have weeks to live if you don't receive treatment?

People understand snark and realize the comment wasn't serious?

In all seriousness, from what I know, if you have a life-threatening illness and/or issue that needs more immediate care, you generally don't get stuck at the back of the queue to wait for months to see a doctor.

You know, since they actually know how to triage things and properly prioritize life threatening issues ahead of boob jobs.


It can be tough to distinguish snark when it's identical to right wing talking points currently in use. All good though! You are correct that prioritize through triage.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Eat healthier before it's too late.


Turns out teeth are kinda important.

Or, we've evolved to have smoothies?
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfool: God have mercy and just put me down already. Euthanasia pills for everyone.


I want the late 20s rock star package. A speedball with vomiting.
 
