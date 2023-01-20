 Skip to content
(KIWA Radio)   At least give the friendly officer a nod, a tip of your cap, a wink, smile or wave. If you simply go on about your business without acknowledging him, you can wind up in jail. Also make sure your brake lights work, and leave your meth at home   (kiwaradio.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about I wave.
With one finger
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/01/03/successful-evidence-suppression-motion-shows-cops-think-pretty-much-everything-is-suspicious/
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw an old 1980's ford pickup (in pretty decent condition) with a bunch of Sheriff and NRA stickers and the guy had his tail-light out and he didn't use his blinker to change lanes.

I haven't slept in 5 days because of how triggered my fragile little mind was over this.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How about I wave.
With one finger


Make sure you're not tweaked to the gills on meth, with bad papers on your car full of dope and paraphernalia first.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"In his report, the deputy stated that he was getting gas at Casey's when he saw two people get inside a vehicle and leave without even acknowledging the officer, which, the officer says, "is peculiar behavior in Rock Rapids as they were clearly attempting to avoid drawing any attention to themselves.""

I hope the judge yeets this case out the nearest window. What kind of bullshiat is that?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In his report, the deputy stated that he was getting gas at Casey's when he saw two people get inside a vehicle and leave without even acknowledging the officer, which, the officer says, "is peculiar behavior in Rock Rapids as they were clearly attempting to avoid drawing any attention to themselves."
The deputy says that as they left he says he saw one of their brake lights was not functioning, so he made a traffic stop.

This entitled mofo. They didn't lick his boot so he found a reason to pull them over.

He can go f*ck himself.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sorceror: https://www.techdirt.com/2023/01/03/successful-evidence-suppression-motion-shows-cops-think-pretty-much-everything-is-suspicious/


I love how "currency" is listed with no qualifier.

Apparently possessing any currency is illegal.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: In his report, the deputy stated that he was getting gas at Casey's when he saw two people get inside a vehicle and leave without even acknowledging the officer, which, the officer says, "is peculiar behavior in Rock Rapids as they were clearly attempting to avoid drawing any attention to themselves."
The deputy says that as they left he says he saw one of their brake lights was not functioning, so he made a traffic stop.

This entitled mofo. They didn't lick his boot so he found a reason to pull them over.

He can go f*ck himself.


What really gets me is why he even bothered to say the first part to begin with.  The brake light being out is enough to justify the stop, so why even include the 'they didn't acknowledge me' bullshiat?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My hands shake.  I don't do drugs and don't drink that much, about 3 shots of whiskey a week.  Usually over a few days.   The people I knew who had alcoholic shakes were into a case of beer a day.
 
