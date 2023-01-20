 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Have they considered MOVING TO WHERE THE WATER IS?   (gizmodo.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Sam Kinison.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Thanks, Sam Kinison.


If more people just listened to his simple wisdom, the world would be a better place.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's SAND!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT UP! That's where I live and I don't want them here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course not. They are old white conservative Boomers that believe they are entitled to whatever they want.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.


It takes a while to get things to go green when there's no water.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't want everyone to move to where the water is, I am where the water is.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Of course it's Snobsdale, or Snotsdale if you prefer.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unless you have tuberculosis or really love sand I don't understand why anyone would want to live in Arizona.

Seriously, someone explain to me why so many people want to live in Phoenix.

I don't like Florida, but I understand why people want to live here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nah. They've got guns. Fight it out, just like in the old days.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.


The mods don't have the time to listen to you whine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Unless you have tuberculosis or really love sand I don't understand why anyone would want to live in Arizona.

Seriously, someone explain to me why so many people want to live in Phoenix.

I don't like Florida, but I understand why people want to live here.


The southwest is great, except for all the right-wing Anglos moving in.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Badmoodman: Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.

It takes a while to get things to go green when there's no water.


That right there is some seriously funny shiat.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"There is no Santa Claus," Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said in a December statement, according to local outlet 12News and Scottsdale Progress. "The mega-drought tells us all-Water is NOT a Compassion Game," he added.

Maybe if they post this quote all over town they'll have enough water reserves from all the tears of local children.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have they tried Brawndo?
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Obligated
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We exploited a zoning loophole, ignored a decade of warnings, and now we're struggling!"
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looking at Google Earth the whole town seems to be nothing but golf courses, no mention of that in the article.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you challenging our constitutional right to make bad decisions, then complain about the consequences?!

Just for that, I'm going to eat a bucket of fried chicken *and* take a second lipitor....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People move near an airport, and then complain about the noise. They move on to a golf course and complain about their house being pelted by balls. They move next to a freeway and complain about road noise. They move to a desert and complain there's no water. I see a pattern here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.


It was greened 4 days ago
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A new governmental entity would be disruptive to the rural, independent lifestyle and spirit of the community,

Great.

Live your independent lifestyle without dependency on someone else's water.  Problem solved, now shut up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maricopa County supervisors nixed the water district proposal in August, under the justification of government overreach. "A new governmental entity would be disruptive to the rural, independent lifestyle and spirit of the community," said supervisor Thomas Galvin in a September statement.

LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You wanted to build without the rules Arizona had in place. Well, wish granted. Go get a bucket.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The town in question... See all that green?  Those are all fairways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "We exploited a zoning loophole, ignored a decade of warnings, and now we're struggling!"


"I don't know what unincorporated means!"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, lets move to the middle of the dessert where it's like 120 in the summer and it never rains. I mean, why? Just move to Fresno, probably cheaper.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh no. Rich people problems.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rio Verde?  More like Rio Vamos, amiright?
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So developers built a community in the desert without a long term water plan (in contravention of a law requiring them to have one).

Scottsdale agreed to temporarily provide water so the community could find a long terms supply.

Ten years ago Scottsdale told them they needed to find a long term solution.

One year ago Scottsdale, which is also facing water supply issues of its own, told them they had one more year before they would be cut off.

Now they are whining that Scottsdale cut off the supply?

This is not some community that fell on hard times because their well dried up. This was planned from the start to exploit Scottsdale because they figured Scottsdale would never be willing to accept the PR from cutting them off. Now the Colorado River drought is bad enough that Scottsdale doesn't care.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are plenty of places you can move to in the east that don't get cold and where it rains all the time.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't make the corporate farms pay for their water, that wouldn't work.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Oh no. Rich people problems.


Rich, self-inflicted problems caused by their own contempt and ignorance of the law. This is yet another fun exercise in the futility of Libertarianism.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Unless you have tuberculosis or really love sand I don't understand why anyone would want to live in Arizona.

Seriously, someone explain to me why so many people want to live in Phoenix.

I don't like Florida, but I understand why people want to live here.


I have it on good authority that King Tut was born there.

He later changed his location to Babylonia*.

* Part of:
static.qobuz.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Badmoodman: Fark is so random. This story has been submitted several times for the last four days yet today is the Greened Day.

It was greened 4 days ago


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: The town in question... See all that green?  Those are all fairways.

[Fark user image image 425x365]


theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a lifelong Arizonan, yes I'm moving my family to where the water is. 

Bonus: Fewer insane republicans making noise about killing people like me.

There's a lot I'll miss about Arizona, but not enough to make staying worthwhile.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Freschel: Of course it's Snobsdale, or Snotsdale if you prefer.


Seems like the community's problem is that they're not in Scottsdale.  They're in unincorporated Maricopa county, so they have to provide their own services.

But hey, they get a discount on their property taxes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Maricopa County supervisors nixed the water district proposal in August, under the justification of government overreach. "A new governmental entity would be disruptive to the rural, independent lifestyle and spirit of the community," said supervisor Thomas Galvin in a September statement.

LOL

[Fark user image image 850x477]


How about *them* bootstraps?
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So same thing that happened with Galt's Gulch?  I'm seeing a trend here.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JessieL: As a lifelong Arizonan, yes I'm moving my family to where the water is. 

Bonus: Fewer insane republicans making noise about killing people like me.

There's a lot I'll miss about Arizona, but not enough to make staying worthwhile.


Yeah, if I lived anywhere that gets its' water from the Colorado I would definitely be moving while I could still find some sucker to buy my house.

These yahoos are an extreme example of stupidity, but this is only the beginning.  Unless things change we're going to be reading more and more of these stories in the next decades.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gleeman: MrBeetle: The town in question... See all that green?  Those are all fairways.

[Fark user image image 425x365]

[theawesomedaily.com image 800x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Unless you have tuberculosis or really love sand I don't understand why anyone would want to live in Arizona.

Seriously, someone explain to me why so many people want to live in Phoenix.

I don't like Florida, but I understand why people want to live here.


People love Phoenix and the surrounding area because it's so walkable and bicycle friendly, not just a bunch of arterial roads and strip malls like other cities have.

(Let's see who falls for this)
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the beginning of a mass migration from the SW as this happens to more and more communities.  It doesn't matter if it's global warming or who caused it now, we had our chance to do something about it and because of science hating conservatives, we have failed.  Therefore, I propose we pass a law that when your community fails due to a lack of water the last people to leave should be registered republicans. They should live out their days in the ayn rand fantasy land they created. You will need your guns.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wrong one. Here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "We exploited a zoning loophole, ignored a decade of warnings, and now we're struggling!"


See also, "This was supposed to be the next generation's problem."
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JessieL: As a lifelong Arizonan, yes I'm moving my family to where the water is. 

Bonus: Fewer insane republicans making noise about killing people like me.

There's a lot I'll miss about Arizona, but not enough to make staying worthwhile.


I just want to live there long enough to get the lifetime driver's license.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

electricjebus: JessieL: As a lifelong Arizonan, yes I'm moving my family to where the water is. 

Bonus: Fewer insane republicans making noise about killing people like me.

There's a lot I'll miss about Arizona, but not enough to make staying worthwhile.

Yeah, if I lived anywhere that gets its' water from the Colorado I would definitely be moving while I could still find some sucker to buy my house.

These yahoos are an extreme example of stupidity, but this is only the beginning.  Unless things change we're going to be reading more and more of these stories in the next decades.


My water comes from the Big Chino Aquifer, but overdevelopment is draining that a lot faster than it replenishes too. 

None of the people in charge of development believe a crisis is really possible, even when they see it happening to their neighbors right now.
 
