Dude's wrong, biweekly paychecks allow your boss to hold onto your pay longer
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weekly checks are twice as much work for the payroll department.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Weekly checks are twice as much work for the payroll department.


Exactly. I can't speak for other industries, but in healthcare, the entire payroll process lasts from Monday morning until late Wednesday evening. It can occasionally drag on into Thursday if there are issues with payroll processing. Weekly payroll leaves precious little time for other payroll activities. I've only encountered a few hospitals which process payroll weekly, and that's entirely due to nursing union requirements.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time in the 90's when I would get paid weekly with a check at work.
You can go to the bank across the street on break to cash iat and then right to the bar after work.
Now that I type that ,it seems like something from a Frank Capra movie.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had an issue with being paid bi-weekly; the majority of my jobs over the decades were that way (hourly and salary) and there were years where I received 27 paychecks.

The one job I didn't care for paid bi-monthly on the 15th and last day of the month.  The 15th was the mortgage payment and waiting for the end of the month check for other expenses.  At least with bi-weekly I could alternate between mortgage and non-mortgage pay which did allow me to be many months ahead before I paid off the house in '03.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ,my company now gets paid to sell you early access to whatever pay you have earned from a payday loan company
That is another reason they do it.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Payroll wants you to think it is difficult yet the payday loan company they contract with has access to the hours you have worked after 3 days and can pay you on Thursday.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Payroll wants you to think it is difficult yet the payday loan company they contract with has access to the hours you have worked after 3 days and can pay you on Thursday.


Payroll contracts with a payday loan place? Where the hell do you work?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: sinner4ever: Payroll wants you to think it is difficult yet the payday loan company they contract with has access to the hours you have worked after 3 days and can pay you on Thursday.

Payroll contracts with a payday loan place? Where the hell do you work?


Someplace that really needs to be brought to Elizabeth Warren's attention
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, as mentioned upthread, it primarily saves on the work for payroll, meaning that a company can pay less people to make sure its people get paid so shareholders can get paid more.

I got paid weekly at my first job out of college (textile mill) while a classmate got paid monthly (pulp and paper mill), it didn't make a freaking difference, since we both lived well within our means and budgeted. I get paid bi-monthly now (1st and 15th) and it wouldn't bother me any if they changed to monthly or weekly, I suspect that some of my co-workers may have strongly held opinions on this though.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Never had an issue with being paid bi-weekly; the majority of my jobs over the decades were that way (hourly and salary) and there were years where I received 27 paychecks.

The one job I didn't care for paid bi-monthly on the 15th and last day of the month.  The 15th was the mortgage payment and waiting for the end of the month check for other expenses.  At least with bi-weekly I could alternate between mortgage and non-mortgage pay which did allow me to be many months ahead before I paid off the house in '03.


Plus those months you get 3 paychecks are sweet.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I worked at K-Mart in the 70's and we got paid in cash every week.  Of course we spent half our money before we ever left the store, so genius plan.

Then we got robbed on payday and that was the end of that.

I get paid bi-weekly, and I miss the days of weekly pay.  I say if you only make enough that you live paycheck to paycheck, they should pay you weekly.  Too many second weeks eating Ramen...
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I paid my temp service employees weekly.  Sometimes up at night wondering where to find 250k to make payroll.
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My rent just keeps going up.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ Free doctors would help, like they got in most countries
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: NateAsbestos: sinner4ever: Payroll wants you to think it is difficult yet the payday loan company they contract with has access to the hours you have worked after 3 days and can pay you on Thursday.

Payroll contracts with a payday loan place? Where the hell do you work?

Someplace that really needs to be brought to Elizabeth Warren's attention


I was about to say Walgreens, but apparently it's not a loan, but deducted from your actual paycheck. No fees, but "some products" they offer have a charge.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Company I work for recently went from semi-monthly to bi-weekly and I hate it. It was much easier to budget and have consistent levels of cash flow when everything was based on a monthly calendar.

Getting paid bi-weekly means that cashflow is a bit more uneven on a monthly basis and a bill can end up falling in weird places between paychecks. I had set up a bunch of autopays based on my first paycheck of the month because my wife gets paid once a month near the end of the month. So that was the point with the usually the greatest amount in the account influx. (I was paid on the 6th and 21st, she on the 28th).

While we always kept enough in there to cover, I have seen it fluctuate a lot more between the highs and lows.
 
QFarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some people are just poor at planning and money management.  When I got paid weekly I would sometimes have 3 or 4 paychecks sitting around until I could go to the bank.  I have had jobs paying weekly, bi-weekly, monthly.  It doesn't matter.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And then there's people like me who only get paid once a month.

You budget accordingly.
 
argylez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I get paid monthly.  My wife gets paid bi-weekly.  It's much easier to budget when it's done monthly.  Neither of us get bonuses, so having those months with 3 of her pays is nice
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I had set up a bunch of autopays based on my first paycheck of the month


OK I misread this as "autopsies" at first and thought "I've heard of donating plasma in order to make ends meet but this is just wild".
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So this guy outed himself as being really bad at finances on Tic-Tok. Take a budgeting class fool.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like a complaint for people who cant manage money

Luckily I m not dating any of them.
 
luddite v2.0 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Weekly checks are twice as much work for the payroll department.


Our mostly salaried company gets paid weekly pretty much automatically by Quickbooks. I know, I'm payroll. The only time I have to get involved is if someone got an advance. I spend way more time dealing with sales reps who can't do basic math than with employee payroll.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: There was a time in the 90's when I would get paid weekly with a check at work.
You can go to the bank across the street on break to cash iat and then right to the bar after work.
Now that I type that ,it seems like something from a Frank Capra movie.


fark, I worked at a computer training company that would have us line up on Fridays and literally wait until just after 5 to give us our cheques so the banks would be closed.

If I recall correctly, there was only one bank open on Saturdays so we'd all be scrambling there to cash our third party cheques. There was always a whoooooole bunch of negotiations right at 5 about who could lend who whatever and who still had cash in their bank and could buy at least a couple jugs off beer.

The worst was in summer when the boss would sneak out before 5 to go to his cabin and leave us all there arguing with payroll about how payday was now going to be on Monday now.

I totally forgot about this until now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

QFarker: Some people are just poor at planning and money management.  When I got paid weekly I would sometimes have 3 or 4 paychecks sitting around until I could go to the bank.  I have had jobs paying weekly, bi-weekly, monthly.  It doesn't matter.


ok Boomer.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
21 years in the Navy, always paid on the 1st & 15th of each month. As long as it is consistent, it can be budgetted for. Sounds more like someone can't handle their money. As a US Navy Sailor, I bought my first home at 22. I was never over-drawn nor in debt beyond what I could afford. I lived within my means; below my means, actually, as I was taught to do. Including rent/mortgage, I never exceeded 60% of my income. The problem isn't when the employer pays, because you knew that when you were hired. It is budgetting income vs. outgo. Stop spending money you don't have and stop buying stupid crap, including over-priced fast food. A nephew with five kids in his blended family, plus himself and his wife, easily spend over $100 at even the cheapest drive-through, and they do this several times each week. I have no sympathy. They need to start cooking and weening the kids off wrapped burgers. It's not when they get paid; it's how often they spend their income without considering bills that are coming due.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

QFarker: Some people are just poor at planning and money management.  When I got paid weekly I would sometimes have 3 or 4 paychecks sitting around until I could go to the bank.  I have had jobs paying weekly, bi-weekly, monthly.  It doesn't matter.


This guy gets it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been paid weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly. It doesn't matter. Learn to budget.
I'm in the first year of my own business. I have to use a payroll company because there's too much other stuff for me to do, and I still have to input the time cards and write invoices accordingly. It costs $50 every pay cycle. There's no way in hell I'm going weekly.
I get that people are waking up to the fact that our work culture is farked, but this is just unhelpful whining. Don't like your pay schedule? Go work for yourself and worry about every goddamned cent while you stare at the ceiling at 3am.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weekly? 3/4 of the jobs I've had in my lifetime have paid monthly.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: QFarker: Some people are just poor at planning and money management.  When I got paid weekly I would sometimes have 3 or 4 paychecks sitting around until I could go to the bank.  I have had jobs paying weekly, bi-weekly, monthly.  It doesn't matter.

This guy gets it.


You both get the brunt of my disgust directed at your insensitive out of touch attitudes.
 
Jackie Daytona
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get paid at the end of every month. Although it was a change when I first started, I have adjusted accordingly. I pay every single bill on the first, move my set amount to savings & then the rest is in checking until the end of month where I throw what was leftover from the previous check into savings. Makes my life easy, never worry.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I prefer getting paid weekly and oddly enough both private non-corporation jobs I've worked at had weekly paychecks. It makes budgeting much easier because I don't have bills that are just due on the 1st and 15th or whatever.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: 21 years in the Navy, always paid on the 1st & 15th of each month. As long as it is consistent, it can be budgetted for. Sounds more like someone can't handle their money. As a US Navy Sailor, I bought my first home at 22. I was never over-drawn nor in debt beyond what I could afford. I lived within my means; below my means, actually, as I was taught to do. Including rent/mortgage, I never exceeded 60% of my income. The problem isn't when the employer pays, because you knew that when you were hired. It is budgetting income vs. outgo. Stop spending money you don't have and stop buying stupid crap, including over-priced fast food. A nephew with five kids in his blended family, plus himself and his wife, easily spend over $100 at even the cheapest drive-through, and they do this several times each week. I have no sympathy. They need to start cooking and weening the kids off wrapped burgers. It's not when they get paid; it's how often they spend their income without considering bills that are coming due.


OK Boomer.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lurk Who's Talking: 21 years in the Navy, always paid on the 1st & 15th of each month. As long as it is consistent, it can be budgetted for. Sounds more like someone can't handle their money. As a US Navy Sailor, I bought my first home at 22. I was never over-drawn nor in debt beyond what I could afford. I lived within my means; below my means, actually, as I was taught to do. Including rent/mortgage, I never exceeded 60% of my income. The problem isn't when the employer pays, because you knew that when you were hired. It is budgetting income vs. outgo. Stop spending money you don't have and stop buying stupid crap, including over-priced fast food. A nephew with five kids in his blended family, plus himself and his wife, easily spend over $100 at even the cheapest drive-through, and they do this several times each week. I have no sympathy. They need to start cooking and weening the kids off wrapped burgers. It's not when they get paid; it's how often they spend their income without considering bills that are coming due.

OK Boomer.


Seriously, I don't think any enlisted sailor can afford to buy a home at 22 anymore.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tangentially
My CA bargaining finalized in December so they owed me a years back pay. My savings account is 3.8% and they didn't have to pay me interest on the money they screwed me out of by not agreeing faster.

Technically In BC we have laws that say wages earned must paid out within a certain number of days so basically, hourlies have to paid a minimum of every 3 weeks .
 
