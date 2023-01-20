 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Monsters are real   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So don't be like that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A single bullet can have great value.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fock!?

-Hydraulic Press Guy
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another victim, Daniel Levin, said Ray tortured him and his friends and told the judge how Ray brandished a knife over him while instructing another to line the bathtub with plastic to catch the blood and how Ray hit him with a sledgehammer while pulling his tongue with pliers.

Christ.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone wrote a long-form article on this that was linked from Fark a while back. It was a true horror story, almost unthinkable about how successful he was at manipulating and harming people.

It was an absolute abyss. I'm glad this guy will be in jail for the rest of his life.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: A single bullet can have great value.


Wouldn't give the sick prick the satisfaction.  Lock him up, throw away the key and let the SOB rot.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the heck was he allowed to live on campus with his daughter??
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the college never pick up on this?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: How the heck was he allowed to live on campus with his daughter??


FTFY
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this story from last year. Unfortunately.  Monster is the right word.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing

I couldn't even past that point.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 years?!  But his ears are ringing!  How much more must he suffer?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monsters are real and the majority of the time, they are from us.  :-\
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: A single bullet can have great value.


Why not more

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article went from 0 to 60 right about here:

Drury's statement described one instance when Ray "stripped me naked, bound me to a chair and suffocated me with a plastic bag over and over again until I begged for my life."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is pretty vague and what happened. Light no details.

Then the court through 60 years at him.

Now I'm guessing I'm happier not knowing the details.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogale: How did the college never pick up on this?


Seriously, it's a tiny school. About 1,600 students, three-quarters of whom are women. And no one picked up on the fact that a middle-aged man was hanging around the dorms?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?


I think someone was developing a movie about this but guess they realized how farked it was.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?


I came here for this - how in the hell was he allowed to move into on-campus housing?
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Broktun: How the heck was he allowed to live on campus with his daughter??

FTFY


Works for me.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of monsters....

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/01/20/michigan-man-sentenced-to-prison-after-taking-teen-girl-across-state-lines-to-sexually-assault-her/

Of course the best part comes in the last sentence  "Zehnder had previously been convicted of and served time for murder. He was discharged from parole in 2011."

WTF
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the fark!?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying we should bring back medieval style public executions, but... hung drawn and quartered sounds appropriate for this guy.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Creepy Lurker Guy: Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?

I came here for this - how in the hell was he allowed to move into on-campus housing?


Landlords for campus housing are some of the scummiest slumlords. They may have even aided in getting him more victims if it translated into more rent.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All monsters are human, Subby, all of them.

Also,
Victim Santos Rosario said a decade of "absolute misery" followed his meeting of Ray in 2010. He told the judge he "contemplated suicide daily" after Ray "physically abused, degraded and blackmailed" him.

The victim lived in a college dorm for 10 years?  There were a mix of male of female roommates, they all knew and they all kept silent? The article said the monster moved into an one bedroom apartment. What did he do, dominate and rape the entire building? No one told anyone for 10 years?

It's not hard to believe but it's hard to imagine.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010."

There's something very weird about the father/daughter relationship if that happens.  She was probably in terror of him.Furthermore, I can't believe the school didn't put their foot down and tell him he couldn't live there. On campus housing is typically for students only, with the exception of occasional overnight guests. One year in college in the mid '80s I was friends with a woman on my dorm floor who let her feckless boyfriend move into her dorm room after he'd failed out of school there. After about a month the RA and the Hall Director told them the boyfriend had to move out. He left after that, although I suspect that if he hadn't, the next steps would have involved campus police and a legal notice that he was persona non grata and would be arrested for trespassing if he set foot on campus again.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010.


Did the college no know this because that's not normal.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: All monsters are human, Subby, all of them.

Also,
Victim Santos Rosario said a decade of "absolute misery" followed his meeting of Ray in 2010. He told the judge he "contemplated suicide daily" after Ray "physically abused, degraded and blackmailed" him.

The victim lived in a college dorm for 10 years?  There were a mix of male of female roommates, they all knew and they all kept silent? The article said the monster moved into an one bedroom apartment. What did he do, dominate and rape the entire building? No one told anyone for 10 years?

It's not hard to believe but it's hard to imagine.


People who have to cram themselves into a one-bedroom apartment with a bunch of roommates tend to be pretty desperate with nowhere to go, especially when their paychecks continue to get outpaced by inflation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: A single bullet can have great value.

Wouldn't give the sick prick the satisfaction.  Lock him up, throw away the key and let the SOB rot.


I was thinking BEFORE this all occured.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know I'm not the only person to pick up on "How the hell was he allowed to live in on-campus housing?"
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal stopped making the original monster movies when people realized that people are far scarier.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Creepy Lurker Guy: Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?

I came here for this - how in the hell was he allowed to move into on-campus housing?


Someone hid the campus cops' investigative equipment.
cdn.vidyard.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he hasn't run for office yet. He's  an excellent replacement for George Santos.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depressing thought:

Give him enough money, influence, and political power, and/or influence with Fraternal Orders of Police, and he could have just gotten a slap on the wrist and quietly disappeared without a day in court, never mind jail.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How did he get away with this shiat for so long?"

White male privilege. It's really not that hard to figure out.

We give endless opportunities to white men, religious people, white women, clergy, cops, judges, presidents, etc.

This country is full of enablers and co-conspirators.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, I have to remind all the bleeding hearts.  Asking people nicely to not be monsters has failed.  We need to fight fire with fire.  After a fair trial, this monster needs to be made to endure his own torture for 60 years.  All streamed on YouTube in 4k 60hz as a warning to all others.

Or we can keep asking pretty please with a cherry on top, don't be a monster.  Maybe it will start to work, finally.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Once again, I have to remind all the bleeding hearts.  Asking people nicely to not be monsters has failed.  We need to fight fire with fire.  After a fair trial, this monster needs to be made to endure his own torture for 60 years.  All streamed on YouTube in 4k 60hz as a warning to all others.

Or we can keep asking pretty please with a cherry on top, don't be a monster.  Maybe it will start to work, finally.


That's sick, twisted, and cruel!
At least stream it on Twitch. YouTube streaming is just too horrible!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Once again, I have to remind all the bleeding hearts.  Asking people nicely to not be monsters has failed.  We need to fight fire with fire.  After a fair trial, this monster needs to be made to endure his own torture for 60 years.  All streamed on YouTube in 4k 60hz as a warning to all others.

Or we can keep asking pretty please with a cherry on top, don't be a monster.  Maybe it will start to work, finally.

That's sick, twisted, and cruel!
At least stream it on Twitch. YouTube streaming is just too horrible!


Costs too much. We have better places to spend tax money. Bullets are cheap.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, that'll be another Netflix documentary that my wife will watch.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Creepy Lurker Guy: Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud.


This gives me an idea for a TV sitcom.

Seriously: WTF?

I think someone was developing a movie about this but guess they realized how farked it was.


That would be a horrible thing to do to the victims, which means I fully expect a film to be made.  Being a federal conviction he has a good shot at ending up relatively safe with chomls and other deviants. That's really sad.  What he needs is about three or four years being ground to dust in genpop in some state facility before somebody stabs him in the toilet. Christ, this story pissed me off.  The one time we need some rogue law enforcement brutality and, no.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Once again, I have to remind all the bleeding hearts.  Asking people nicely to not be monsters has failed.  We need to fight fire with fire.  After a fair trial, this monster needs to be made to endure his own torture for 60 years.  All streamed on YouTube in 4k 60hz as a warning to all others.

Or we can keep asking pretty please with a cherry on top, don't be a monster.  Maybe it will start to work, finally.

That's sick, twisted, and cruel!
At least stream it on Twitch. YouTube streaming is just too horrible!

Costs too much. We have better places to spend tax money. Bullets are cheap.


Let YouTube or twitch monitor it.  And if we are worried about how much things costs, we have other things to cut.  At least my new program will hopefully incentivise the proto monsters into getting with the program and joining the military if they want to kill people.  Also the military should be about killing the enemy.  Not nation building.

To cut costs we can have the AG depts Nd the health departs stop simultaneously spending money trying to get us to buy more cheese and eat less cheese.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: All monsters are human, Subby, all of them.

Also,
Victim Santos Rosario said a decade of "absolute misery" followed his meeting of Ray in 2010. He told the judge he "contemplated suicide daily" after Ray "physically abused, degraded and blackmailed" him.

The victim lived in a college dorm for 10 years?  There were a mix of male of female roommates, they all knew and they all kept silent? The article said the monster moved into an one bedroom apartment. What did he do, dominate and rape the entire building? No one told anyone for 10 years?

It's not hard to believe but it's hard to imagine.


Yeah this makes very little sense.
Guessing lots of details are left out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "How did he get away with this shiat for so long?"

White male privilege. It's really not that hard to figure out.

We give endless opportunities to white men, religious people, white women, clergy, cops, judges, presidents, etc.

This country is full of enablers and co-conspirators.


LOL no.
White male privilege doesn't explain this.
Just stop.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok... I get colleges turning a blind eye to sexual abuse to protect a profitable football or gymnastic's program. I don't agree with it but I understand the reasoning. Maybe less convinced about covering up for abuse in a wrestling program, since we are talking about less money. But maybe the school has won a few championships and there's some prestige involved.

But this school was cool with a middle aged, creepy, ex con living on campus with his daughter? Where they afraid to miss out on tuition from a big pool of applicants who want to bring their dads with them to college?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A lot of farkers: "How was this middle-aged man allowed to live in his daughter's residence hall.

Possible answer: While not common anymore it is not unheard of for faculty and staff at small colleges (like Sarah Lawrence) to live in residence halls as a sort of house parent to the students. Big-ass state schools like the one I went to use trusted upper classmen RAs for that job nowadays.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wine Sipping Elitist: All monsters are human, Subby, all of them.

Also,
Victim Santos Rosario said a decade of "absolute misery" followed his meeting of Ray in 2010. He told the judge he "contemplated suicide daily" after Ray "physically abused, degraded and blackmailed" him.

The victim lived in a college dorm for 10 years?  There were a mix of male of female roommates, they all knew and they all kept silent? The article said the monster moved into an one bedroom apartment. What did he do, dominate and rape the entire building? No one told anyone for 10 years?

It's not hard to believe but it's hard to imagine.

People who have to cram themselves into a one-bedroom apartment with a bunch of roommates tend to be pretty desperate with nowhere to go, especially when their paychecks continue to get outpaced by inflation.


I wish the article had more details. I still can't imagine a room full of COLLEGE EDUCATED people watching each other get tortured and no one said anything to anyone. What about Spring Break?!

I get it, it's learned helplessness, but he must have been one domineering person. Perhaps my problem is I can't imagine someone that evil. Perhaps I should be thankful I can't.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: FTFA: "Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010."

There's something very weird about the father/daughter relationship if that happens.  She was probably in terror of him.Furthermore, I can't believe the school didn't put their foot down and tell him he couldn't live there. On campus housing is typically for students only, with the exception of occasional overnight guests.


It's also extremely controlled and monitored.
I bet if she had an unauthorized refrigerator or something in there, that a dozen people at the college would be telling he to get it out of there.
I used to get yelled at for having the wrong color of blinds on my windows.
But I guess actual torture just never gets reported.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "How did he get away with this shiat for so long?"

White male privilege. It's really not that hard to figure out.

We give endless opportunities to white men, religious people, white women, clergy, cops, judges, presidents, etc.

This country is full of enablers and co-conspirators.


The lesson here is that if a white male is making your life miserable you simply need to murder them yourself because the justice system is inept at dealing with them.

/username always checks out
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing about that adds up.  How TF does an old jailbird move into on-campus housing and nobody bats an eye?  For ten years!  And how did he get millions of dollars out of people living in student housing?

I assume there are huge civil suits against the school in the works.
 
