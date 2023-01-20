 Skip to content
(Leicester Mercury)   OnlyFans performer keeps getting asked to show off her iconic tunnel scene
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll start my own OnlyFans with black jack and hookers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... I mean she looks just like her after you have a bottle of bourbon and a bag of meth...

100%
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah not so much
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, that's beyond tacky.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hmmm....this adult star/woman is the only one I know with "princess" in her name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I'll start my own OnlyFans with black jack cocaine and hookers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Well, that's beyond tacky.


the book shot really does it for me.
 
gaspode
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like she looks now I guess

Not that the actual 'we have princesses at home' was ever anything resembling hot but sheesh.
 
palelizard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, who called the newspaper to highlight her?
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice work if you can get it...
 
Surly U. Jest
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ummm, yeah, sure, she looks like Princess Di. Assuming you have no idea what Princess Di looked like.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you showed a blurry photograph of Princess Diana on a lo-res monitor while you were drunk and squinting from far away through uncalibrated binoculars at night, in the fog during a snow storm, you might be tricked into thinkin there might be a resemblance

This woman is to Princess Diana what a lemon flavored lacroix is to a lemon
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gaspode: Looks like she looks now I guess


Came here to say this.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Woman who looks exactly like Princess Diana has same haircut but otherwise does not look like Princess Diana... there, fixed it.

Klippoklondike: If you showed a blurry photograph of Princess Diana on a lo-res monitor while you were drunk and squinting from far away through uncalibrated binoculars at night, in the fog during a snow storm, you might be tricked into thinkin there might be a resemblance

This woman is to Princess Diana what a lemon flavored lacroix is to a lemon


Or if you were driving away from paparazzi really fast.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's see, Diana Spencer would be 62 if alive, so I guess maybe she would be in the similarity neighborhood.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing one guy trying to get in her pants told her that in 1987, and she's held onto that comment since then.
He never called her after that night.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: Tillmaster: Well, that's beyond tacky.

the book shot really does it for me.


It kept me from shooting.
 
strutin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: [Fark user image 615x827]



If I hold my thumb out at arms length in front of that picture, and cover her face with my thumb...*then* I can imagine she looks like Lady Diana, Princess of Wales.
 
mjbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: [Fark user image image 615x827]

[Fark user image image 850x488]


Is that Joe Elliott?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Long Tunnel of Wanting You
Youtube 18SPOlVn_eo
 
mjbok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eh. Does more for her money than the actual royal family.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TFA: "looks "identical to Princess Diana"

Ummmmm yeeaahhh. No.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Elvis Costello came close in getting a "model" that looked like Princess Di


Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Everyday I Write The Book
Youtube V1d4r9awjKE
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Black Box Recorder - The New Diana
Youtube Cn1rmuzIF4g
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, it is national fetish day.  I guess it works for quite a few people.   😬
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LensCrafters could make a fortune in England because apparently the entire country has the eyesight of a potato.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Surly U. Jest: Ummm, yeah, sure, she looks like Princess Di. Assuming you have no idea what Princess Di looked like.


She looks like Princess Di would look if she were still alive and 62 years old.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've learned over the years that there are actually a LOT of people with some form of face-blindness. They think if someone has the same basic color and style of hair and clothes as someone else, they "look just like them" and I'll be shaking my head in disbelief, wondering how they can't see that this person has a completely different jaw, nose, eye sockets, brows, chin, lips, frenulum, head shape, etc. And yet they swear the person is a dead-ringer for so-and-so celebrity.

It happens the most with blonde women. Not sure why. I think some guys just see blonde women as all being clones or something. The blonde hair dazzles their senses.

So yeah... she looks about as much like Princess Diana as John Stewart looks like Jerry Seinfeld.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...She does not.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yeah... I mean she looks just like her after you have a bottle of bourbon and a bag of meth...

100%


The British gave the same problem with people becoming optometrists as they do dentists
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Nice work if you can get it...


Guessing the reporter is either her biggest supporter or agent of some sort.
 
Nerfballhead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe *after* the tunnel...
 
dbrunker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
