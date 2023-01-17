 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Biden supporter nailed   (fox59.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, Police, Law enforcement, Sheriff, Morristown Police Department claim, Constable, suspect vehicle, Indianapolis man, Surveillance  
•       •       •

1271 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Jan 2023 at 5:40 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't put anything political on my vehicles or around the house. Too many nutjobs out there.

If I had a preference, I'd take the flat tires over being shot at, but that's just me.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's a dumb move, but I get the sentiment.  That said, he's making dems look bad.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we are living here in Morristown
And they are patching all the MAGAt's tires now
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That does it. I'm registering as a Fark Progressive
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's dumb.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This type of lawless behavior from the Democrat Party is what's driving me to vote for law-abiding upstanding patriots of the Republican Party.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you're going to go through all that effort at least make some decent caltrops.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm completely fine with what he did.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate you so much I'll go out of my way to cause you inconvenience!
 
Herbie555
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, it's better than bullets, I guess.

/You're not helping
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [i.redd.it image 518x385]


Well, he could have helped a little if he did this on election day!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, which Farker is this?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn idiot. This feeds into their persecution complex.
 
johndalek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He is screwed. The cops will nail him.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't put anything political on my vehicles or around the house. Too many nutjobs out there.


Makes people with pride flags/stickers seem that much more courageous, doesn't it?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Damn idiot. This feeds into their persecution complex.


So ... what should we do? Nothing? Hope the system takes care of them? And when it doesn't, then what? Continue to not attack them because we don't want to seem unfairly partisan, while they chisel away at even more of our rights?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johndalek: He is screwed. The cops will nail him.


I'd bolt out of town if I were him.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: SBinRR: Damn idiot. This feeds into their persecution complex.

So ... what should we do? Nothing? Hope the system takes care of them? And when it doesn't, then what? Continue to not attack them because we don't want to seem unfairly partisan, while they chisel away at even more of our rights?


Not commit crimes against other people's property like a normal person?
 
zbtop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
W...who does that? Like, I dont like the Deplorables anymore than anyone else, but I'm not gonna drive out of my way to go cruising neighborhoods for Trump flags just to toss shiat in their yard.

Go post edgy memes online or yell at someone on Twitter if you need to waste time. Dumbass.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The man was originally charged with several Class B misdemeanors for criminal mischief. On Thursday, he entered a diversion program through Shelby County Superior Court and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims. Morristown police also reported notifying the U.S. Secret Service about the incident due to the targeting of victims based on political affiliation.

Surely he should only be getting a slap on the wrist for trespassing. Nobody got hurt. Anything more serious than that might force people into violent radicalization.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're not helping.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump voters are sentient piles of trash and should be treated as such.  So I'm just gonna treat this as both sides are bad, even though one side deploys domestic terrorist tactics on a federally felonious level, and the other side (in this case 1 guy) decided to vandalize some personal property.

See?  BSAB.
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Judging by his bag of sharp implements, I'm going to say most of those screws came from the perp's head, as they're clearly not long enough to flatten a tire.


fox59.comView Full Size

tl;dr Perp has numerous screws loose and several missing completely
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"This makes democrats look bad?" Democrats could be squeaky clean and Republicans would just make shiat up anyway. It's a stupid thing to even bother mentioning.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
False flag.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phishrace: Judging by his bag of sharp implements, I'm going to say most of those screws came from the perp's head, as they're clearly not long enough to flatten a tire.


[fox59.com image 850x478]
tl;dr Perp has numerous screws loose and several missing completely


Check the driveway for the missing screws.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I think it's a dumb move, but I get the sentiment.  That said, he's making dems look bad.


No, he's making himself look bad.

Has Fark done the guy in Albuquerque, who lost a local election, by a whole lot, to an incumbent, in a historically Democratic area, and claimed it was a rigged election, because top GOP officials have been chanting Stop the Steal non-stop in an effort to wind up the masses into violence... and then he hired more MAGATs, provided them cash and weapons and had them shoot at the homes of local Democratic officials?

This isn't a both sides are bad situation.  One side has a single dumb loner, and one side is using intimidation and misinformation as part of their party platform.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Skids [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does he have a gofundme?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't put anything political on my vehicles or around the house. Too many nutjobs out there.

If I had a preference, I'd take the flat tires over being shot at, but that's just me.


After nothing happened to our Biden/Harris 2020 sign, I decided it was safe to put this up. Nobody has ever messed with it. Of course, we live in a nice suburb of Seattle so there is that.

rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dumbass. You use roofing nails.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's the line for me...I can't support people who would throw things in peoples driveways, so I guess it's the people who tried to violently overthrow the American Government when they lost a single election whom identify with now
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What I don't understand is the profanity-laden "fark Joe Biden" or "fark your feelings" signs/flags and how towns just let that toxicity abide for everyone to see. Hopefully a few of those pieces or shiat got flat tires.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Dumbass. You use roofing nails.


Nah, birdseed.
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL at the hate in this thread towards the victims. You Farks are precisely what you claim to hate.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: johndalek: He is screwed. The cops will nail him.

I'd bolt out of town if I were him.


He'll be stripped of his freedom.
I hate these threads.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't put anything political on my vehicles or around the house. Too many nutjobs out there.

If I had a preference, I'd take the flat tires over being shot at, but that's just me.


I mean, it's not a good thing to do, but it's better than shooting at your opponents houses when you loose (or inciting a riot).

https://www.npr.org/2023/01/17/1149464953/new-mexico-shooting-politicians-solomon-pena
 
red230
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get ready for the terrorist claims from the right wing media. Left wing nut jobs throw nails, right wing nut jobs shoot bullets.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shryke: LOL at the hate in this thread towards the victims. You Farks are precisely what you claim to hate.


We don't take civility lessons from people who like Pinochet.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blondambition: edmo: I don't put anything political on my vehicles or around the house. Too many nutjobs out there.

If I had a preference, I'd take the flat tires over being shot at, but that's just me.

After nothing happened to our Biden/Harris 2020 sign, I decided it was safe to put this up. Nobody has ever messed with it. Of course, we live in a nice suburb of Seattle so there is that.

[rlv.zcache.com image 736x736]


Edmonds?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Biden supporter nailed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Harry Wagstaff: johndalek: He is screwed. The cops will nail him.

I'd bolt out of town if I were him.

He'll be stripped of his freedom.
I hate these threads.


You saying they torque you off?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: johndalek: He is screwed. The cops will nail him.

I'd bolt out of town if I were him.


Nah, this guy's a nut
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just because you hate Trump doesn't make you a Biden supporter
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shryke: LOL at the hate in this thread towards the victims. You Farks are precisely what you claim to hate.


The victims who had to pick up some litter? Which ones are the snowflakes again?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why do these people still have election signs up? That's the real crime
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.