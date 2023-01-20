 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   "Ceci n'est pas une pipe." That's what she said   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's surreal.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad that dangerous criminal is off the streets.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that looks like a really bad drainage problem, she should have that looked at by someone with a strong stomach.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's police policy never to, imply ownership in the event of a glass pipe... always use the indefinite article 'a glass pipe,' never 'your glass pipe.'
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, subby, articles like this are what the Florida tag are for.  Classic Florida woman.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

She's no Paige.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Jesus, subby, articles like this are what the Florida tag are for.  Classic Florida woman.


Is for.

/coffee's worn off
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh double singed lips :(
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross. Imagine having to do a strip search and suddenly......
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen above, Manies then "attempted to explain away the glass pipe as a sex toy to staffers," reported Deputy James Upton, who added that the pipe remnants had "burnt markings" and was "consistent with a pipe commonly used to smoke crack cocaine

I'm confused.  Why would they automatically assume it was a crack pipe?  I mean: most of my sex toys have scorch marks on them.  I can't be the only one, right?

/Maybe I'm using them a little to enthusiastically?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magritte won't beat the heat out there on the street.
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just learned that the phrase "hanging from her vagina" kinda makes me cringe.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Of course it's police policy never to, imply ownership in the event of a glass pipe... always use the indefinite article 'a glass pipe,' never 'your glass pipe.'


Well if you never assign a person as the owner it's easier to charge anyone withing sight of the pipe with possession
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Jesus, subby, articles like this are what the Florida tag are for.  Classic Florida woman.


She must have hidden it... somewhere.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 57!
 
Surly U. Jest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "crack pipe hanging from the vagina" trick. I'm surprised she didn't claim the guy smoking it was farther inside.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"ART!" barked Magritte, The Art Dog
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW!

/end transmission
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Surly U. Jest: The old "crack pipe hanging from the vagina" trick. I'm surprised she didn't claim the guy smoking it was farther inside.


Lol
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think Abe Lincoln has a meme about this.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

IT'S A PRANK!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If she considers something that size a sex toy, I feel bad for her boyfriend.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: [Fark user image 264x191]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
