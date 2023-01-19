 Skip to content
(NPR)   PFAS in my vagina? It's more likely than you Thinx   (npr.org) divider line
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Published in PNAS
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody hell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marketing Development Meeting

Mgr 1: Hey, let's invent women's underwear that allows them sit in their own menstrual fluids!
Mgr 2: What a great idea!
Mgr 1: I mean really what woman wouldn't want this?
Mgr 2: I know, right?
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you or a loved one think you may have PFAS chemicals in your VJ, contact the law
office of:

i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well aren't PFAS in everything now anyway?  So, lawsuit is kind of moot.  It's in the drinking water of most of the east coast, but we can't talk about that because job creators.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL about period panties.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.hey this stuff might kill you
2. File class action suit
3. Congrats you get a discount on buying more of the killer panties
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

p51d007: If you or a loved one think you may have PFAS chemicals in your VJ, contact the law
office of:

[i3.cpcache.com image 750x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hello? Yes I am a lawyer. What? You own period undies and think you've got PFAS? Hmmm....were you ever stationed at Camp Lajune by any chance?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a pardox, I'm glad I don't have a vjayjay. Yet, On the other hand, all I want is to be inside one.
fark me very  Existence.
 
whitroth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

p51d007: If you or a loved one think you may have PFAS chemicals in your VJ, contact the law
office of:

[i3.cpcache.com image 750x750]


Sorry, they're the lawyers for Thinkx
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: Marketing Development Meeting

Mgr 1: Hey, let's invent women's underwear that allows them sit in their own menstrual fluids!
Mgr 2: What a great idea!
Mgr 1: I mean really what woman wouldn't want this?
Mgr 2: I know, right?


Are you aware of what pads do? Some women sit and stew on those things for the better part of a day. And they also contain plastics, probably the same kind, we just don't know it yet. Tthere are more companies coming forward, claiming to be run by women. So there's that.

Either way, For some women, tampons or a menstrual cup just aren't an option.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What else is new? I'm just glad that I haven't had to worry about that for years. I had a Hysterectomy in 2000. If I had worn those things they probably would have exploded the way I bled anyway. I was 7 to 8 days of non stop flow and pain. Plus, I suffered from PPSD (I should say that my family suffered). Though we did not know what that was back then. It was like being insane for one one week out of every month (Yes, I am married to a Saint). The minute I recovered from surgery and started taking hormones, everything changed. I became the person that my husband saw in me.  Dispite all of my physical problems, I am happier then I have ever been. I have a great, little plaque that reads, " Just as I get my head together, My body is falling apart". I'm thinking of making a shirt.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: If you or a loved one think you may have PFAS chemicals in your VJ, contact the law
office of:


One of the partners of that firm branched out on his own to open a divorce law firm ya know..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Are you aware of what pads do?


Sure. I know of them. They sell them in bulk at Costco

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously though, when the pads get uncomfortable or whatever, they can be changed out quicky with a new one. Not sure if women are going to be carrying spare period panties in their purses.

I would also imagine that women would be double protected if they wore a pad and period panties in case of leakage.

All I know is that I feel sorry for woman that have to deal with mother nature. God sure does have a wacky sense of humor.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Wendigogo: Are you aware of what pads do?

Sure. I know of them. They sell them in bulk at Costco

[Fark user image 717x960]

Seriously though, when the pads get uncomfortable or whatever, they can be changed out quicky with a new one. Not sure if women are going to be carrying spare period panties in their purses.

I would also imagine that women would be double protected if they wore a pad and period panties in case of leakage.

All I know is that I feel sorry for woman that have to deal with mother nature. God sure does have a wacky sense of humor.


Depending on the day and rate of flow, you'd sure as hell bring a spare or two. And a lot more with pads. Other animals menstruate other than humans- dogs, various kinds of prmates, bats, and apparently the elephant shrew and spiny mouse? Whoa. TIL.  Anyway, I don't pretend to know the machinations of God. But whatever design has certainly thrown a wrench in the works more times than I can count. You just deal with it, like anything else.

Interesting visual- the spiny mouse wearing a pair of Thinx.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: But whatever design has certainly thrown a wrench in the works more times than I can count. You just deal with it, like anything else.


it wasn't until I was around 17 or 18 that I had my first girlfriend and understood exactly what they go through once a month.

It was never mentioned in my house. Not from Mom or my younger sister. Nope. No clue.

Through the years I've been with different women who used different methods. I wasn't so sure about the pads, it's like wearing a slim diaper. Tampons to me seemed more practical. I had one GF who used both..."Just in case"

In either case, I've always felt sorry for them and if the hormones got out of whack, I understood and did my best to help any way I could.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putting out the fire.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

