(International Business Times)   Former police chief accused of raping a 14 year old has been arrested for stalking his victim after he was released. But don't worry, they are holding him on $11,000 bail so there's no way he'll get out this time   (ibtimes.sg) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, being a police officer should be counted as an aggravating factor in sentencing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trust the process
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He had a hard job!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since the police don't seem to want to protect her, she needs to start packing heat and blow his brains out if he comes near her again.

/too much?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So he's a run of the mill, typical cop. Got it.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's with the huge lump on one side of his neck?  Is it cancer?  I hope it's cancer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like every other cop.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The final straw came in December 2022...

Oh, that was several bales past the final straw.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How could someone ever post $110, subby?
You're clearly being cynical....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JessieL: Once again, being a police officer should be counted as an aggravating factor in sentencing.


We should fire him, for sure.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Since the police don't seem to want to protect her, she needs to start packing heat and blow his brains out if he comes near her again.

/too much?


Not at all. It's Florida, so "stand your ground" laws should apply and protect her and her family.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Power corrupts

Just ask politicians
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cops out there every damn day, showing the country just how farking useless and dangerous they really are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No home confinement ankle monitor requirement for an accused violent offender? Nice third-world shiathole you've got there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Power corrupts

Just ask politicians


Da, comrade!
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is just the stuff we know about he's done...
 
Broktun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder why he lost his job?

The article doesn't say he was active during the stalking.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So how long until the victim or a member of her family gets suicided or otherwise dies under "mysterious" circumstances?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's also afflicted with HBS (Hideous Beard Syndrome).
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
$11,000 dollar bail on a rape charge? Click article, yep white man, checks out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Given the threat to witness/victim, I'm surprised he was granted a bond, much less $11K. It is telling he is still in jail, though. His loved ones know that is the safest place.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: How could someone ever post $110, subby?
You're clearly being cynical....


$1100*
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Since the police don't seem to want to protect her, she needs to start packing heat and blow his brains out if he comes near her again.

/too much?


Given he tracked down her first hiding place, that WOULD be a good idea.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how do you get bail again after violating your first bail agreement
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Find a prison with inmates he locked up and let nature take it's course.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Somaticasual: How could someone ever post $110, subby?
You're clearly being cynical....

$1100*


Cop math
 
BigChad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zik-Zak: Somaticasual: Somaticasual: How could someone ever post $110, subby?
You're clearly being cynical....

$1100*

Cop math


I LOL'd IRL
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is Tavares

Fark user imageView Full Size

She's two months old and ready for any fancy formal occasion.


This is Fred.

Fark user imageView Full Size

He is three years old and is skilled at sitting.

This is Cash.

Fark user imageView Full Size

He's five years old and will mess up those squirrels who are digging in your garden in exchange for greenies and an occasional piece of steak (gotta watch cholesterol at his age so you all should identify with him).


They are up for adoption at the Lake County, FL animal shelter.

https://www.adoptapet.com/pet/37077156-tavares-florida-cat

https://www.adoptapet.com/pet/36910244-tavares-florida-catahoula-leopard-dog-mix

https://www.adoptapet.com/pet/37087717-tavares-florida-cat
 
