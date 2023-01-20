 Skip to content
(AP News)   Phuket. Didn't think they'd catch up to me here   (apnews.com)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When will people learn not to steal.  From the rich.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actual headline: "Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case."

The deli case is $100 million? Is it a vault?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100 million deli case

I didn't know cold cuts could cost that much.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Actual headline: "Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case."

The deli case is $100 million? Is it a vault?


They have to keep him cold to ship him back to the States.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alleged illegal activities came to light in 2021, when media reports surfaced that Hometown International, whose sole asset was a delicatessen in Paulsboro, New Jersey, had a valuation of about $100 million. The anomaly was initially publicized by David Einhorn, a hedge fund manager, who joked in a letter cautioning his clients about the company that "The pastrami must be amazing."

It turns out the article already had my joke, I was late on it anyway, and they actually meant a literal deli store.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: When will people learn not to steal.  From the rich.


I don't think they actually did.  Although they were planning on it.  it doesn't seem like they got the whole way to the get paid portion of the program.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he ends up being acquitted, there's no stopping him from going to India and attempting a New Delhi scam.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of Bologna!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That's a lot of Bologna!


Bologna is the Velveeta of processed meat.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: That's a lot of Bologna!


dammit
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stuff like this almost always involves organized crime and money laundering.

That dude has to sweat out 30 days in a Bangkok jail wondering who's going to come at him to tie up the loose end.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: When will people learn not to steal.  From the rich.


1. Don't steal from the rich
2. Don't be stupidly obvious
3. Steal reasonable amounts of money, not absurd amounts

Those are the basic key points to not getting in trouble.
There are other things that help if you do get in trouble.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$100m deli case? Damn that's some cop math on meats and cheeses.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Actual headline: "Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case."


I don't know how to color shift this to make it solid gold...  It lists for about $2k, but surely we could pretty it up some?

cdnimg.webstaurantstore.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Unobtanium: Actual headline: "Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case."

I don't know how to color shift this to make it solid gold...  It lists for about $2k, but surely we could pretty it up some?

[cdnimg.webstaurantstore.com image 600x600]


That's pretty cheap, the big names can run in the $30k range. Still a little shy of the target though.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Unobtanium: Actual headline: "Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case."

I don't know how to color shift this to make it solid gold...  It lists for about $2k, but surely we could pretty it up some?

[cdnimg.webstaurantstore.com image 600x600]


Money laundering often involves the buying and selling of innocuous items at far above or far below fair market price to facilitate large transfers of money hidden as mundane business transactions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: daffy: That's a lot of Bologna!

dammit


Sorry, but that happens to me all the time. I couldn't believe that I got there in time.
 
