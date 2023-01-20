 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Dollar General change machine had one job. And correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think it's to dispense tomatoes   (the-sun.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it stay the same?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mechanism that counts change can fit cherry tomatoes without smashing them?  SHENANIGANS
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: The mechanism that counts change can fit cherry tomatoes without smashing them?  SHENANIGANS


And when did dollar stores start selling produce?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If it was eggs, nobody would care or complain
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TikTok?

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
XSV
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

offacue: The mechanism that counts change can fit cherry tomatoes without smashing them?  SHENANIGANS


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So an employee opened the machine, put tomatoes in it, then filmed a video on tiktok like it was a random occurrence

Riveting.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You cannot literally make this up," the other responded.

Yes. Yes you can.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So an employee opened the machine, put tomatoes in it, then filmed a video on tiktok like it was a random occurrence

Riveting.


Didn't even open the machine. All you see is tomatoes sitting in the cup. It never actually dispensed anything. Someone just put them in the change cup.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Worth more than crypto, for sure
 
Chuck87
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: pastramithemosterotic: So an employee opened the machine, put tomatoes in it, then filmed a video on tiktok like it was a random occurrence

Riveting.

Didn't even open the machine. All you see is tomatoes sitting in the cup. It never actually dispensed anything. Someone just put them in the change cup.


Check the video between :20 and :26
https://www.tiktok.com/@ashlie_mgbaileesmom/video/7190112476401241390
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kyle's a dumbass.
 
