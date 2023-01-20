 Skip to content
(WIVB)   Subby will guess that "Chicken Plow Mein" and "Dwight D. Eisenplower" will also be OF content and Fark usernames soon   (wivb.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My favorite plow name to date has been 'You're A Blizzard, Harry'
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't 'Mr. Plow' a Simpson's copyright infraction?
/and couldn't they do better?
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: My favorite plow name to date has been 'You're A Blizzard, Harry'


Mine is MN's plow "Betty Whiteout".
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chicken Plow Mein is the name of my BTS cover band.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, i know. Thats the joke.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Plow! Right in the kisser.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LAME.
Scotland has already done this and even has a tracker for them all.  Mary Queen of Salt and Sled Zepplin are my favorites.

https://trunk-road-gritter-tracker-scotgov.hub.arcgis.com/
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I'm just here to see Plowy McPlowface, and I was not disappointed.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When the Plow Breaks the Drivers will Fall
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Snow-way José.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stefon Diggsyouout, Ha!

/Go Bills
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Chancellor Plowron.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like Phony Zamboni, but I do not think that Chicken Plow Mein will last. Someone is sure to complain and call it racist.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Perry the Plowapus?

It's just a normal snowplow without the hat.
 
