(WGME Portland)   Someone has stolen $8,000 worth of bear   (wgme.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinky!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like two Bud heavies.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have my glasses on and thought it said beer. Came here to ask who did it. Now I see it's BEAR... I feel disappointed not for me not wearing glasses but that it wasn't beer.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$8,000? I'm in the wrong business. I've got an angle grinder and some rocks, what kind of animal you want?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That seems pricier than the average bear.

Was it Yogi?
 
Two16
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall.

Check the frat houses over at Maine A&M.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
State O' Maine unavailable for comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I read that as $8,000 worth of beer and thought that some lucky bastards were going to have a fun weekend watching the NFL playoffs.
 
