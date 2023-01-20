 Skip to content
(Twitter)   French strikers deploy mobile barbecue on tram rails to feed workers in the streets, your dog wants liberté, egalité, fraternité (w/video)   (twitter.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
The headline swerve is très magnifique, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
That is awesome and I want one.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
45 minutes ago  
whatever 'meals on wheels' is in French.
 
derpes_simplex
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USCLaw2010
44 minutes ago  
I see a grill. I don't see any barbeque.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  
what ever. come to Madison WI on a football Saturday.
 
olorin604
44 minutes ago  
Having those would make striking worthwhile.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
That's some sweet tailgating skills.
 
pastramithemosterotic
39 minutes ago  
They're protesting a delay in retirement age or pensions, right?

I want to go on strike just so I can grill outdoors. Oddly enough, i work as a grill cook, so I would be doing the same thing just outdoors
 
steklo [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
34 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: I see a grill. I don't see any barbeque.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're protesting a delay in retirement age or pensions, right?

I want to go on strike just so I can grill outdoors. Oddly enough, i work as a grill cook, so I would be doing the same thing just outdoors


And for free.
 
Mindlock
26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're protesting a delay in retirement age or pensions, right?

I want to go on strike just so I can grill outdoors. Oddly enough, i work as a grill cook, so I would be doing the same thing just outdoors


Supposedly.

Although if I had any vote in it. I'd raise their retirement age to 80 just because of the asshole striker with the boom noisemaker.
 
anfrind
23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: They're protesting a delay in retirement age or pensions, right?

I want to go on strike just so I can grill outdoors. Oddly enough, i work as a grill cook, so I would be doing the same thing just outdoors


Don't forget: they have generous* retirement and pension benefits precisely because they're so quick to strike when someone threatens to make them less generous.

* at least by American standards
 
Black_Lazerus
22 minutes ago  
those are appetizers, they are on their way to get their main course
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
French cities have middle-class residents. We have rich and poor only, making protests like this unlikely.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

USCLaw2010: I see a grill. I don't see any barbeque.


Nah, they're in the Barbequê region of France.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
From the smoke it looks like they are using charcoal for fuel. Too bad the rails aren't electrified to give them free energy to cook with.
 
brap [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
What do we want....Merguez!
When do we want it...after the Sommelier Union shows up to help us with the perfect wine pairing!
 
soopey [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  

nealb2: French cities have middle-class residents. We have rich and poor only, making protests like this unlikely.


There's a lot of poverty in France. And there's lots of cities where only the wealthiest can live. For every city like Lyon that is livable there is Nice and Antibes where it's just a playground for the wealthy and tourists. Hell, the 19th arrondissement in Paris is pretty sketchy.
 
whither_apophis
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
Liberté, Egalité, Crudité.
 
