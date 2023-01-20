 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   The truth about gas station fireball whisky. Bonus: If you have ever drank fireball you may be eligible for compensation
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labels. How do THEY work?

If the store can't sell liquor, they aren't just giving you surprise liquor at the cash register.

This way to see the egress!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Drink Whisky
Step 2: ?
Step 3: Profit!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First time I saw that stuff at a C-store I assumed it was a malt product, since I wasn't in a business operated by the Commonwealth of Virginia.
We're not an informed consumer class.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Step 1: Drink "Whisky"
Step 2: ?
Step 3: Profit!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you drink that garbage in any form:
You do not pass go.
You do not collect $200.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its cinnamon mixed with Listerine. Perfectly legit.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Fireball, the spicy cinnamon whiskey that's good for getting drunk fast and pretty much nothing else..."

I see they covered that quickly.
/If you look up cloying, a bottle of Fireball is the definition.
//Two hangovers ever, and Fireball was one of them.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're only buying those if you're going to a college bar, coming back from a college bar, or headed to a college party.  No connoisseurs of fine whiskey are buying those things.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You're only buying those if you're going to a college bar, coming back from a college bar, or headed to a college party.  No connoisseurs of fine whiskey are buying those things.


Mountain Dew makes a fine mixer for my Oban.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Step 1: Drink Whisky
Step 2: ?
Step 3: Profit!


Well not step 1. That's the whole point.
 
Night Night Cream Puff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pitbull - Fireball ft. John Ryan
Youtube HMqgVXSvwGo
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grilled peaches is the only legitimate use for Fireball

Slice a peach in half
place cut side down in a pan of Fireball Whiskey for at least an hour
grill cut side down for a few minutes, flip and grill for a few more
serve cut side up with a little whipped cream in the center (fresh, homemade is best)

Anybody who drinks it deserves what they get
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FWIW, I've seen these things at gas stations a few times and wondered if they were selling them under the table (obviously, they don't have liquor licenses). Until I read the article, I, too, thought they were bottles of whiskey. Unless you actually take time to read the label...and, really, who's going to do that especially since the bottle is familiar looking...it really looks like Fireball is playing the ol' switcheroo game.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You have to have a beard and look like a logger or a scruffy dockworker nerf herder to be even caught drinking Fireball.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: You have to have a beard and look like a logger or a scruffy dockworker nerf herder to be even caught drinking Fireball.


Well, it's the most bought alcohol in Oregon, so yeah, it helps. Man-bun optional.

/I'll stick to scotch thx.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.


No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: You're only buying those if you're going to a college bar, coming back from a college bar, or headed to a college party.  No connoisseurs of fine whiskey are buying those things.


My brother got me a bottle when I graduated high school. I don't talk to him anymore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how some of you defend this kind of dishonesty.  But get butt hurt at "real crime".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.

No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)


Pssh - amateurs.  The Four Horseman are:

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: FWIW, I've seen these things at gas stations a few times and wondered if they were selling them under the table (obviously, they don't have liquor licenses). Until I read the article, I, too, thought they were bottles of whiskey. Unless you actually take time to read the label...and, really, who's going to do that especially since the bottle is familiar looking...it really looks like Fireball is playing the ol' switcheroo game.


First time I saw them was in Pennsylvania. I,ommediatle
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.

No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)

Pssh - amateurs.  The Four Horseman are:

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird


I'm throwing up just reading that....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Busted phone.
Immediately knew it was a malt product.
Because Sheetz is not a state store
 
raygundan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: stuhayes2010: You're only buying those if you're going to a college bar, coming back from a college bar, or headed to a college party.  No connoisseurs of fine whiskey are buying those things.

Mountain Dew makes a fine mixer for my Oban.


Not sure if intentional or not, but Mountain Dew was originally created to be a whiskey mixer, and the name was taken from 19th-century slang for highland Scotch whiskey.

Now, I'm not saying you SHOULD do this.  Just that because the world is a strange place... mixing it with Oban is pretty much what it was intended for.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.

No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)

Pssh - amateurs.  The Four Horseman are:

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird

I'm throwing up just reading that....


It's for the best
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First time I saw that at the beer store (PA has separate beer and liquor stores), I was like, something is not right here. So I grilled the cashier, and he couldn't answer my growingly irate questions. Do I look like a fool? You think you can trick me, your limp-dick fark?!? I knocked over the display, spit on him and stormed out, kicking the automatic door off it's rails. Then everyone in the store clapped.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: If you drink that garbage in any form:
You do not pass go.
You do not collect $200.



Look at me. I never have fun.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA says regular Fireball whisky is 33% abv. So it's 66 Proof?  That can't be right...shiatty tasting "whisky" that's not even packing a punch?

/Never tried it
//Never will
///Likes real whisky
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I keep a bottle of Fireball in the freezer.  I occasionally wake up with a dry throat due to sinus problems.  A big swig of ice cold Fireball feels good as it sooths my throat.   I don't need your approval to do this.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.

No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)

Pssh - amateurs.  The Four Horseman are:

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird


Dont forget Night Train!
http://www.bumwine.com/nighttrain.html

/choo-choo!!"
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: First time I saw that at the beer store (PA has separate beer and liquor stores), I was like, something is not right here. So I grilled the cashier, and he couldn't answer my growingly irate questions. Do I look like a fool? You think you can trick me, your limp-dick fark?!? I knocked over the display, spit on him and stormed out, kicking the automatic door off it's rails. Then everyone in the store clapped.


I love how all your stories end in outrage as well as outrageous property damage! :)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this referring to those little airplane bottles that can be purchased at grocery / liquor stores or is this a different product entirely? I don't have any in my misc bucket that I keep in my bar right now, but all of the others I just pulled out are between 60 and 80 proof. So I can see legit cause here if they are being sold with perception that you are buying an airplane bottle (50ml) of the same stuff in the big bottle.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Luckily, this does not apply to me.

I was gifted a bottle of fireball once. It was a nice way to spike hot cider (if I didn't want mulled) and added an interesting twist in hot toddies. I generally buy cheap whiskey for both those anyway, and fireball worked just fine.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: First time I saw that at the beer store (PA has separate beer and liquor stores), I was like, something is not right here. So I grilled the cashier, and he couldn't answer my growingly irate questions. Do I look like a fool? You think you can trick me, your limp-dick fark?!? I knocked over the display, spit on him and stormed out, kicking the automatic door off it's rails. Then everyone in the store clapped.


And one of the Fireballs looked at you.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird

I'm throwing up just reading that....


On my 21st birthday I toured San Francisco bars, insisting upon having a different drink at each (while smoking joints between each!)

It started off innocently enough with the traditional Irish Coffee at the Beuna Vista. Margartia at Margaritaville, 7&7 at some fancy rooftop place, Flaming Dr Pepper at the DNA, Vodka Cran in Cow Hollow...

... about 17 drinks in, I was reduced to 'LEMME TRY A SHOT OF THAT HONEYSCHLAGER' (yes, this is a thing- he bottle was dusty and encrusted as I was probably the only sucker to order it after the bar staff all had a taste).

21 different drinks in the span of maybe nine hours. I have the briefest of memories of finding consiousness on the floor of my buddy's car to ask him to hold my hand so I didn't fall out the window, then it was the next day.

Pretty much stopped drinking after that, weed is much more manageable in large doses
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: TFA says regular Fireball whisky is 33% abv. So it's 66 Proof?  That can't be right...shiatty tasting "whisky" that's not even packing a punch?

/Never tried it
//Never will
///Likes real whisky


Almost all of the 'flavored' spirits have a lower alcohol content than the base liquor. They are between 60-70 proof.
 
Night Night Cream Puff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whidbey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Night Night Cream Puff: Fireball
Avalanche
Gold Schlager
Jaeger

The four horsemen of shiatty cheap liquor apocalypse.

No no no
The four horseman are:
Jim
Johnny
Jack
And
Jameson (or Jose)

Pssh - amateurs.  The Four Horseman are:

Wild Irish Rose
King Kong
Olde English 800
Thunderbird

I'm throwing up just reading that....

It's for the best


I was tempted to add Rumple Minze to my list, but decided to stick with 4 for the horsemen joke. Didn't even think about going down the 40s/fortified wine/Boons Farm route. My stomach hurts just thinking back to those times...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Is this referring to those little airplane bottles that can be purchased at grocery / liquor stores or is this a different product entirely? I don't have any in my misc bucket that I keep in my bar right now, but all of the others I just pulled out are between 60 and 80 proof. So I can see legit cause here if they are being sold with perception that you are buying an airplane bottle (50ml) of the same stuff in the big bottle.


Just did some of my own research. Yeah, they sell plenty of the little 50ml bottles of real 66 proof whiskey. I guess I don't know what there other products are.
This is a better article that shows the malt beverage next to the whiskey.
So yeah, they deserve to get sued.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: FWIW, I've seen these things at gas stations a few times and wondered if they were selling them under the table (obviously, they don't have liquor licenses). Until I read the article, I, too, thought they were bottles of whiskey. Unless you actually take time to read the label...and, really, who's going to do that especially since the bottle is familiar looking...it really looks like Fireball is playing the ol' switcheroo game.


Being too stupid and lazy to read a label or do any form of critical thinking is the consumers problem, not the companies
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: MelGoesOnTour: FWIW, I've seen these things at gas stations a few times and wondered if they were selling them under the table (obviously, they don't have liquor licenses). Until I read the article, I, too, thought they were bottles of whiskey. Unless you actually take time to read the label...and, really, who's going to do that especially since the bottle is familiar looking...it really looks like Fireball is playing the ol' switcheroo game.

Being too stupid and lazy to read a label or do any form of critical thinking is the consumers problem, not the companies


This is not one of those times. It's looks exactly the farking same. Do you inspect every can of coke you buy to make sure that it actually is 'coke' despite the same logo and design as last time?
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: MelGoesOnTour: FWIW, I've seen these things at gas stations a few times and wondered if they were selling them under the table (obviously, they don't have liquor licenses). Until I read the article, I, too, thought they were bottles of whiskey. Unless you actually take time to read the label...and, really, who's going to do that especially since the bottle is familiar looking...it really looks like Fireball is playing the ol' switcheroo game.

Being too stupid and lazy to read a label or do any form of critical thinking is the consumers problem, not the companies


Don't get me started on "shrinkflation'.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: TFA says regular Fireball whisky is 33% abv. So it's 66 Proof?  That can't be right...shiatty tasting "whisky" that's not even packing a punch?

/Never tried it
//Never will
///Likes real whisky


Hey, they're already drinking Fireball. That should tell you already that these are NOT heavy weight drinkers. OK, maybe some heavy asses, but not exactly experienced drinkers. And that is the market that they're going for.
 
assjuice
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Subtonic: First time I saw that at the beer store (PA has separate beer and liquor stores), I was like, something is not right here. So I grilled the cashier, and he couldn't answer my growingly irate questions. Do I look like a fool? You think you can trick me, your limp-dick fark?!? I knocked over the display, spit on him and stormed out, kicking the automatic door off it's rails. Then everyone in the store clapped.

I love how all your stories end in outrage as well as outrageous property damage! :)


And erroneous apostrophes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

assjuice: RoboZombie: Subtonic: First time I saw that at the beer store (PA has separate beer and liquor stores), I was like, something is not right here. So I grilled the cashier, and he couldn't answer my growingly irate questions. Do I look like a fool? You think you can trick me, your limp-dick fark?!? I knocked over the display, spit on him and stormed out, kicking the automatic door off it's rails. Then everyone in the store clapped.

I love how all your stories end in outrage as well as outrageous property damage! :)

And erroneous apostrophes.


*spits in you're face*
 
