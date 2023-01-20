 Skip to content
(KUOW Seattle)   Yup, it was Nazis   (kuow.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but y'all are going to have to be more specific than just "Neo-Nazis" because that can still cover a lot of ground. White Power Motherf*ckers in general have been all crotchety and ornery since Trump left office and Democrats started handing down actual sentences.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know. WWII made it very clear what to do with Nazis.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...the FBI was warning utilities of white supremacists' plots to take down the nation's power grid.

Dumbasses thought that's how you get the blackout.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: OK, but y'all are going to have to be more specific than just "Neo-Nazis" because that can still cover a lot of ground. White Power Motherf*ckers in general have been all crotchety and ornery since Trump left office and Democrats started handing down actual sentences.


Wouldn't these be more like White No-Power Motherf*ckers?
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You know. WWII made it very clear what to do with Nazis.


I just watched Hunters, they seem to have a pretty good idea as well.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gitmo is not harsh enough for them.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, nothing will be done since FBI is Nazi friendly.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No arrests, no suspects, but the author is certain that it must be National Socialists because that's what National Socialists want to do.

Wouldn't put it past them, but absence of evidence is not what I call meeting the burden of proof. It could just as easily been the Earth Liberation Front.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't call them Nazis.
They are Republicans.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey Biden? When can we start shooting and killing Nazis?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We should not only punch Nazis, but should try and execute them as traitors to the United States.

Zero. Tolerance.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cops with the SS tattoos will get right on it.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you really wanted to stop these people, start arming brown people and calling them a militia. Then drive around waving guns around.

You'll be neck deep in local cops, state cops, FBI, ATF and the military in no time flat! With all the noise, ain't nobody gonna be able to blow anything up at all.
 
Muta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should the attacks on the power grid be considered terrorism?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of all the type of people I would think people would want to copy, I think Nazis would be last on that list. But I guess not
 
Muso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Muta: Should the attacks on the power grid be considered terrorism?


No, they were done by white men.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Muta: Should the attacks on the power grid be considered terrorism?


YES!!!!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
America has a literal Nazi problem.

And we're not addressing it.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's time for action against this existential threat.  I demand we form a committee to study economic anxiety.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: No arrests, no suspects, but the author is certain that it must be National Socialists because that's what National Socialists want to do.

Wouldn't put it past them, but absence of evidence is not what I call meeting the burden of proof. It could just as easily been the Earth Liberation Front.


it was old man Crouthers and he would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling kids.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: America has a literal Nazi problem.

And we're not addressing it.


We are addressing it.
We're electing them to Congress and the White House, and hiring them as cops.
Very addressed.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: No arrests, no suspects, but the author is certain that it must be National Socialists because that's what National Socialists want to do.

Wouldn't put it past them, but absence of evidence is not what I call meeting the burden of proof. It could just as easily been the Earth Liberation Front.


Proof? This is Fark!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: America has a literal Nazi problem.

And we're not addressing it.


That's because the Nazis got smart and started hiding behind the christians.

White power and authoritarian christian theocracy walk side by side.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Muta: Should the attacks on the power grid be considered terrorism?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: We should not only punch Nazis, but should try and execute them as traitors to the United States.

Zero. Tolerance.


Add communists to the list and I'll join you.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: America has a literal Nazi problem.

And we're not addressing it.


Oh, Trump addressed them all the time. He just never named them for what they are. THAT would be telling.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Capitalism promotes racism.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Christmas attacks

Federal prosecutors say the four most recent attacks, on Christmas day in Pierce County, Washington, were carried out by two men who demonstrated no ideological motive, only a desire to knock power out so they could commit burglaries at local businesses. According to federal charging documents for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan of Puyallup, Washington, Greenwood confessed to the four attacks and told the FBI he and Crahan had gone to an unnamed local business during the blackout, drilled its door lock, and stolen from its cash register.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports several burglaries Christmas morning, with one business in the blackout area, the Thai Bangkok restaurant, having its door lock drilled and about $100 taken from its cash register.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: We should not only punch Nazis, but should try and execute them as traitors to the United States.

Zero. Tolerance.


murdering a group of people based on an association... you know who also did that?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: OK, but y'all are going to have to be more specific than just "Neo-Nazis" because that can still cover a lot of ground. White Power Motherf*ckers in general have been all crotchety and ornery since Trump left office and Democrats started handing down actual sentences.


How about white males from in around Vancouver, WA?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Christmas attacks

Federal prosecutors say the four most recent attacks, on Christmas day in Pierce County, Washington, were carried out by two men who demonstrated no ideological motive, only a desire to knock power out so they could commit burglaries at local businesses. According to federal charging documents for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan of Puyallup, Washington, Greenwood confessed to the four attacks and told the FBI he and Crahan had gone to an unnamed local business during the blackout, drilled its door lock, and stolen from its cash register.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports several burglaries Christmas morning, with one business in the blackout area, the Thai Bangkok restaurant, having its door lock drilled and about $100 taken from its cash register.

[Fark user image image 300x259]


That's a lot of criminal liability for $100.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Claude Ballse: We should not only punch Nazis, but should try and execute them as traitors to the United States.

Zero. Tolerance.

murdering a group of people based on an association... you know who also did that?


the allies?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: start arming brown people


do you think "brown" people don't have access to or already own guns?  there are plenty of guns in Philly, they are used daily in terrorism.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's funny to me is that I'm sure that on more than one occasion some American has been like "I went to a rally, and I had my Confederate flag. And then, people started showing up with Nazi flags. Like, German Nazi flags. I was so confused. I'm proud of my heritage, but why were there Nazi people there?"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FBI : we know who they are.
POWER GUYS : well can you arrest them, or stop them ?
FBI : well we don't know who they are exactly.
POWER GUYS : then how do you know who they are ?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fascists be fasc-ing.

They would be pleased to dance on the ashes of civilization.  Until their food or insulin runs out.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTP 2: FBI : we know who they are.
POWER GUYS : well can you arrest them, or stop them ?
FBI : well we don't know who they are exactly.
POWER GUYS : then how do you know who they are ?


FBI: Because agent Jim bragged about being there at the water cooler
 
ng2810
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: No arrests, no suspects, but the author is certain that it must be National Socialists because that's what National Socialists want to do.

Wouldn't put it past them, but absence of evidence is not what I call meeting the burden of proof. It could just as easily been the Earth Liberation Front.


National Socialists: "Hey, we should take down the power grids this way in order to own the libs."

FBI to local law enforcement: "Hey, we have a lot of intel that shows that the NS wants to take down power grids in this particular way in your states to disrupt essential services."

Local Law Enforcement: "Whoa! Our power grids are being attacked in exactly the way the FBI said these NS were planning."

Clueless Idiot: "Hur Durh Not NS!"

Look, you're free to believe whatever the fark you want, but I'm not one to accuse the FBI of just going around saying random stuff without something solid to back it up...
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"...their ideological goal of causing societal collapse and a subsequent race war in the United States,"

I'm always curious as to why these lugnuts always assume that a "race war" would develop if society collapsed? Like, the vast majority of white people want nothing to do with these idiots under normal circumstances. If society did collapse, people who trust each other, regardless of ethnicity, will aide each other, help plan the way forward together.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/01/9-11-us-far-right

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/06/terrorism-far-right-white-supremacists-911-us
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Samfucious: Capitalism promotes racism.


You Are All Sheep: asciibaron: Claude Ballse: We should not only punch Nazis, but should try and execute them as traitors to the United States.

Zero. Tolerance.

murdering a group of people based on an association... you know who also did that?

the allies?


bless your heart.
 
