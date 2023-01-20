 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   Stealing luxury mountain bikes isn't just for coordinated professional crime syndicates. Here's some tips to up your burgling game   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
14
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fark bike thieves
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inner ted: fark bike thieves


And paywalls while we're at it.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After casing a neighborhood, a perpetrator walked up to a garage door with a clear glass panel, punctured a hole in the glass and then deployed a rod and hook to grab the emergency cord and pull the door open.  "This is definitely more ingenious than the traditional break-in of a door, or smashing of a window," Captain Hamid Khalili of the Central Marin Police Authority

I know, you're a cop and all, but that's really stretching the definition of 'ingenious' there Captain.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That technique is old news.  Here's are a couple of youtube videos (one is10 years old).  If you search around there are several ways to prevent this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXuifg1x_-Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAk0t-D-_eo
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can somebody with access steal a login and post the farking article?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew a guy in college, a neighbor and casual friend, who lived/went to school in MN, but was from Madison, WI. Seemed like a solid human being. Always had $ for a round or to invest in a party or event. Had a small bike fixit shop in his garage and always had a nice bike or two around to sell you at an excellent price.

Years later, I found out through a mutual friend that this "solid human being" and his brother had a bike theft ring, where his brother would steal bikes in Madison and transport them to MN, where this guy would tune them up, and sell to the kids who he had stole bikes from and then sent those bikes to Madison for his brother to tune up and sell to the kids he stole bikes from there.

I never asked why he had a locked Uhaul trailer in his yard almost every time I stopped by.

Between the bike ring, the rent he charged his roomates on the college house his parents financed, plus the house's party proceeds, I'm guessing he and his brother paid for school with no debt and plenty of profit left over.

As far I could tell, they never stole any bikes from their friends.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can somebody with access steal a login and post the farking article?


They used the ingenious tactic of breaking shiat and using a stick.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you really want to up your burgling game, you need a high-quality cop uniform, and then you need to visit houses for neighborhood security checks to see who is flying out of town for the holidays.

It's such a good plan, even an idiot could do it!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: After casing a neighborhood, a perpetrator walked up to a garage door with a clear glass panel, punctured a hole in the glass and then deployed a rod and hook to grab the emergency cord and pull the door open.  "This is definitely more ingenious than the traditional break-in of a door, or smashing of a window," Captain Hamid Khalili of the Central Marin Police Authority

I know, you're a cop and all, but that's really stretching the definition of 'ingenious' there Captain.


Just be lucky the cop didn't stop mid comment to shoot a random dog.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to work at a bike shop that was owned/run by a monumental a-hole. For example, on weekends he expected everyone to work without a lunch break (so 9 hours, but he only paid for 8), but he would provide lunch for everyone so they could eat and work at the same time. My first Saturday there he bought White Castle for  everyone, and each person was given 2 sliders and half an order of a small fry. But, I digress. At one of his stores the workshop was separate from the main store and was fronted by a large window. We had two bikes come in, one cost around $10,000 and the other was $4,000, both from the same owner, and he needed to leave them at the shop for a couple of weeks. So we tuned them up and stashed them away at the back of the shop. The owner came by a couple days later, and ordered us to put them on display by the front window. I objected, but he told me to do it. Sure enough, a couple days after that and someone smashed the front window and stole the bikes. (No. It was not me!) Insurance covered the cost but the owner was still pissed of beyond belief and the owner shelled out several thousand dollars to appease him. To make it worse, he tried to blame all the mechanics! Yeah, I was glad when I left that job.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, how is there a high end stolen bike market? Do you paid in baseball cards and allowance money? Because we all know the only people that ride bikes are children and the guys on their 5th DUI.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Can somebody with access steal a login and post the farking article?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Firefox: click that icon that looks like a page of a book to launch reader mode. Refresh the page in reader mode. Full text should be present.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A luxury mountain bike is one with electric start and a 250cc or larger engine - right?

So luxurious the operator never needs to pedal.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People in the Bay Area are still re-reading this headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
