(MSN) Alabama farmer secretly paid 100 dollars each month to help cover the cost of prescription medications for town-folk.
20
    20  
•       •       •

Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs

The land of opportunity for health insurers, where the streets are paved with gold for pharmaceutical companies
 
rickmaze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are lots of good people in the world. we don't always see them. they are quite, proud and honest.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad that it's needed, but definitely a good deed on an ongoing basis....
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh yay! Another story of American dystopia re-framed as a heartwarming tale to paper over something uniquely bad for a developed nation like us. Something which is only bad so that already rich people can be slightly richer, as is the norm here.

How fun. We never see those, ever.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I saw this headline earlier, and assumed that there'd be MUCH more than $100/month involved. That doesn't even cover a single "US expensive" prescription. $100 per day is not unheard of.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Oh yay! Another story of American dystopia re-framed as a heartwarming tale to paper over something uniquely bad for a developed nation like us. Something which is only bad so that already rich people can be slightly richer, as is the norm here.

How fun. We never see those, ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How does paying an Alabama farmer $100 every month help cover prescriptions?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So three minimal paragraphs on a good soul followed by more paragraphs as a condemnation of our pharma system. Sounds about right as I am a victim of that system even with 'good' insurance.

However I opened up that article wanting to read about a good man who stayed on the down low and an owner who kept his word on not saying anything.

Hopefully that owner isn't now spending those $100 bills and actually did what the donator intended it to be for.

Good God - I am jaded....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry Subby. Farkers will cover the snark angle early and often.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm afraid that won't be enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So inspirational!
Like when kids with cancer sell lemonade to pay to keep from dying.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: I saw this headline earlier, and assumed that there'd be MUCH more than $100/month involved. That doesn't even cover a single "US expensive" prescription. $100 per day is not unheard of.


Reading between the lines of a quote from the article:

"Over the years, those $100 bills began to add up to thousands of dollars for patients without insurance or under-insured customers whose insurance did not adequately cover the cost of their medication, according to Ms Walker."


...it sounds like the pharmacist was saving the cash and using it as a discretionary fund to dip into to help patients who showed up, learned the price of their prescription and were like "uh, yeah, I guess I won't take that Rx after all".  Then she could be like "hold on, I think I have a manufacturer coupon around here or something" and simply tell them that made the price something affordable when in reality this guy's cash were making up the difference.

If that's how it worked, then she was exceedingly honest in stockpiling this guy's thousands of dollars in cash and only using it for its intended purpose.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
... sooooo, $100 wasn't a typo.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So inspirational!
Like when kids with cancer sell lemonade to pay to keep from dying.


Yeah, I don't really get what OP is blubbering about either.

USA as a nation is rich enough for this not to be necessary.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's your snark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3 thoughts here...

1. 

New Rising Sun: If that's how it worked, then she was exceedingly honest in stockpiling this guy's thousands of dollars in cash and only using it for its intended purpose.


this.  i'm shocked the pharmacist wasnt just like "thanks bro" and pocketing the cash.

2. 

MillionDollarMo: How does paying an Alabama farmer $100 every month help cover prescriptions?


yep, the real buried lede here is that a single family farm in AL was somehow profitable enough to give $100 in charity to a pharmacy

3. New Rising Sun: mongbiohazard: Oh yay! Another story of American dystopia re-framed as a heartwarming tale to paper over something uniquely bad for a developed nation like us. Something which is only bad so that already rich people can be slightly richer, as is the norm here.

this.  always this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I kept my word of not telling anyone, even the family. Eventually, I did start taking a little money here, a little money there, just to help people who were struggling."

This line confuses me. Is she saying she was keeping the money for herself until she decided to start using some of it to help people?
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another farmer who donated amenities like housing, hospitals, etc.. in communities of the poor.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps rich people do this in an attempt to cleanse their souls, or they feel actual compassion for their fellow citizens.  And whatever the source of their wealth, be it peanut or coca farming, the ultimate reason they donate is because a number of government are corrupt, broken or just don't want to address the needs of their citizens.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: I saw this headline earlier, and assumed that there'd be MUCH more than $100/month involved. That doesn't even cover a single "US expensive" prescription. $100 per day is not unheard of.


$100 is the DEDUCTIBLE on some scrips.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good on him for doing it, wish we had more good people like him out there. There probably is but we never hear their stories until they are dead and they are usually just good, humble people that don't seek recognition for a kind deed. I hope the people of the US start to demand better but there is that large percent of the population that would hate to see "those people" get any help and would die for it.
 
