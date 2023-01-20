 Skip to content
(AOL)   Officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave. No word if he ever got his liter of cola   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Latinka Hancock, Constable, Black people, Ohio police officer, Todd Stanley, Crime  
129 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 7:30 PM (14 minutes ago)



Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah,
But they spit in it...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OH Police Hit McDonalds Customer

She yells "Eeeyi! Ow!"
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
every once in a while I crave mcnuggets


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MacabDonalds
 
professionalenabler
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
