 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Florida blocks high school African American studies class claiming it violates state law, possibly by making white people feel oppressed   (aol.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Racism, Education, Advanced Placement, African American, Harlan Hanson, College Board, new Advanced Placement course, state education department  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 1:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murica: so racist you can't even talk about racism
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Murica: so racist you can't even talk about racism


cdn.jwplayer.comView Full Size


"America is not a racist country."

/Actual quote.
//'America is not a racist country,' Tim Scott says in Republican rebuttal to Biden's speech (yahoo.com)
///He sleeps well at night.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now we don't see the violence inherent in the system!
 
teylix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I took african american studies in community college. I didn't feel oppressed but maybe I didn't try hard enough.
 
COVID19
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i'm not racist... i love everyone
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would such a class even be necessary? Kids learn all they need to when they learn about the 'Africa to America Job Opportunity Program' in fourth grade.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it legal to teach that Florida was the last state to desegregate? Is it legal that there was such a thing as segregation? What sanctions are in the law?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's about heritage not hate"
"OK, let's do a deep dive into the history of that heritage!"
"NOT LIKE THAT!!!!!!"
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd pay Pay-Per-View prices to watch DeSantis and his goons try to take the AP exam.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Is it legal to teach that Florida was the last state to desegregate? Is it legal that there was such a thing as segregation? What sanctions are in the law?


According to this website: https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/2167/stop-w-o-k-e-act

These are the sanctions: Professors who violated the law could face disciplinary action including termination of their jobs, and state schools that violated the statute could lose performance funding, which constituted a significant portion of their budgets.

Daria: "Gee, look at the time; 1984 already!"
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Is it legal to teach that Florida was the last state to desegregate? Is it legal that there was such a thing as segregation? What sanctions are in the law?


Florida erased an entire Black town and murdered the whites who happened to be there at the time; the dark anniversary just passed a few weeks back.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dems should propose an amendment to that law stating that if you want to complain about a course being "factually inaccurate" you have to write a 50-page term paper detailing exactly what pieces you find inaccurate and citing only reputable academic sources.
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Teach it anyway.
Teach the facts. If they complain, make them fight you every step of the way, publicly. Make them explain why facts aren't teachable. Make them fire you.

My bet is that Dracula has feet of clay.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "It's about heritage not hate"
"OK, let's do a deep dive into the history of that heritage!"
"NOT LIKE THAT!!!!!!"


media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice" (Martin Luther King, Jr.)
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the same liars who claim to hate cancel culture and censorship.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rhonda Santis could become the next Jefferson Davis
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
toughen up floridian whites, yall hunt alligators, but the truth hurts your fee fees.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"and is historically inaccurate."

I suppose all the people slamming this are supporters of teaching lies, because there is no better way to prepare someone for the real world than to make sure they don't have a clue what it's like.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, "As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

Not publicly explicable. Florida education officials quite clearly state their objection among themselves.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Okay first of all is that photo adjusted to make him more orange in the face, or did he start going to TFGs spray tan artist?

Second, how can a bill block businesses from discussing race?  Doesn't that violate the 1st amendment?  I get in a state funded school the state will do some flexing, but seriously?

Third, this quote:

"As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."

Doesn't inexplicable mean can't be explained?  Like is this the Florida government saying we can't explain how it's contrary but trust us it is?

Also, how about this if you are feeling overly white and fragile when people talk about historic and/or institutional racism.  You don't have to feel guilty or responsible for the sins of the past.  They aren't your fault.  But if you stand by and don't do anything to help the people in the present who have been negatively impacted by them, then you become part of the problem and damn skippy you should feel guilty at that point.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skyotter: These are the same liars who claim to hate cancel culture and censorship.


Republicans of course love cancel culture and censorship, as long as they are the *ONLY* ones allowed to cancel non-white cultures, and censor anything that teaches or otherwise makes others aware of previous biased/oppressive actions to whitewash history to favor themselves.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.