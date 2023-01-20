 Skip to content
(ABC News)   God may have told this man to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, but a U.S. District Judge told him to go to prison instead. Let's see who's word gets followed   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Neill testified Thursday that he was a messenger from God and he passed along a message from God threatening LaTurner for ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.

Teddy Pendergrass - Somebody Told Me (Official Soul Train Video)
Youtube -Vmu4aVuZ3k


I prefer God's message to Teddy Pendergrass. It grooves a lot better.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.

I bet that was a hoot.
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.


Sorry, but that shiat's f*cked up.  Having your assailant QUESTION you?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.


Sorry, but that shiat's f*cked up.  Having your assailant QUESTION you?


Who else was going to do it? There's a reason why it seems nuts; it is.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks about how you'd expect. How come God never talks to people with actual souls?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.


Sorry, but that shiat's f*cked up.  Having your assailant QUESTION you?


Probably better/easier than having an actual attorney do the cross-examination.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude looks like an older, fatter version of the Gaming Historian:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sharp SF1: A Super Famicom TV | Gaming Historian
Youtube G_6PO3N8fig
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's his LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/chaseneill/

See if you can detect the exact moment his life went off track
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No, I said I was Homicide Al, not homicidal!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't want a god who tells me to kill somebody.  That's why I chose a god who mostly just tells me to eat tacos and play with the cat.  Chill gods are the best gods but they don't get any press, being nonviolent and such.

Amen
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Here's his LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/chaseneill/

See if you can detect the exact moment his life went off track


The guy moved to Miami Beach and lost his marbles in a couple months.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Until defendants start putting God on the witness stand, i fear we will only accept the testimony of the corporeal.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.


Sorry, but that shiat's f*cked up.  Having your assailant QUESTION you?


You think it's bad that the accused can confront their accuser? Dare ask questions of the person who is trying to get them locked up?

Well why even have these pesky trial thingys
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Neill acted as his own attorney and cross-examined LaTurner on the witness stand Wednesday.


Sorry, but that shiat's f*cked up.  Having your assailant QUESTION you?


That's always been a potential factor in trials, just not one commonly seen because most people get a lawyer, but is a fundamental part of that whole "face your accuser" thing.

An even more messed up example was the dad who attempted to kill his son acting as his own attorney a few months ago, cross examined his son and his son straight up fingered him and said his dad tried to kill him. Did not go well.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Neill had suffered a head injury four or five years ago "characterized as a head fracture"

Tell me you're a magat without telling me you're a magat.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He found a written message but then he lost it. Worked for the Mormons.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a sane world when anyone says: "God told me ___", it would mean a stay in the soft-wall room in a 'huggy jacket'.

... in a sane world...
 
