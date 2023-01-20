 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Scientists unsure why English crabs are dying, rule out pollution and combs with crooked teeth   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


They tried to show the Brits a more Brexitty way to Brexit, but the Brits didn't listen.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe caught a case of the 'humans'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They are overdosing on all of the cocaine the Brits are pissing out, at least the ones that don't move to NYC and become taxi cab drivers anyway.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they published some papers on this months ago:

1) climate change leads to higher water temperatures
2) higher water temperatures increases the activity levels, growth rate, and metabolism rate of cold-blooded animals
3) higher activity levels also mean more crustacean sexy time
4) animals need to eat more to sustain their increased growth and higher metabolic rate
5) significantly more juvenile crabs also means significantly more competition for limited food, leads to countless crabs and other crustaceans starving themselves to death
6) After an initial short-term population boom there are now dead crabs everywhere with few survivors.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Maybe caught a case of the 'humans'.


Perhaps, their crab side-hustle went horribly awry.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Worth it for all the extra sexy time
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
good news everyone!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I'm thinking that was the excuse for the Alaska crabs. Not sure about the British crabs.
 
