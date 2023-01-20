 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   You know what's bad? Getting a large hole in your pants and having it caught on video. You know what's worse? This   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
67
    More: Asinine, Convenience store, Surveillance video, Boy, English-language films, pants pocket of a family member, Firearm, 12-year-old, convenience store  
•       •       •

1847 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)



67 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.


Also residing in the home was the aunt's 24-year-old son, the legal owner of two 9 mm handguns that were out of a lock box because he had recently taken them shooting and planned to clean them. Expecting the children to come downstairs to play video games, the 24-year-old cousin tried to hide the weapons, then went upstairs to socialize with family members. The children went to the basement and a short time later, a gunshot was heard.

The district attorney's office described the shooting as a "tragic accident" and said the 10-year-old would not be charged.
The 24-year-old gun owner is not being identified because he is not being prosecuted, the DA said in the statement, noting a good faith effort to hide the guns.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: eurotrader: So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.

Also residing in the home was the aunt's 24-year-old son, the legal owner of two 9 mm handguns that were out of a lock box because he had recently taken them shooting and planned to clean them. Expecting the children to come downstairs to play video games, the 24-year-old cousin tried to hide the weapons, then went upstairs to socialize with family members. The children went to the basement and a short time later, a gunshot was heard.

The district attorney's office described the shooting as a "tragic accident" and said the 10-year-old would not be charged.
The 24-year-old gun owner is not being identified because he is not being prosecuted, the DA said in the statement, noting a good faith effort to hide the guns.


The children found a better "game" to play
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A customer standing at the cashier's desk ducks out of site...

I miss copy editors.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another "pull my finger gag" gone tragically awry
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns keep you safe.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood the mindset of keeping a round chambered.
The likelihood of you accidentally discharging it far outstrips the potential of you needing that extra .5 seconds
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Apparently, at least one moron. Foolish to carry in a pocket without a holster -- there is a reason the holsters cover the trigger. 

In any case, it looks like he was playing pocket pool, or checking his manhood, when he stuck is finger in the trigger guard.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)


Or a Sig P320.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to take a wild guess here and assume he did not have a CCW.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Morons do. Guns are treated like toys in this country.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.


Probably a Glock.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy could probably send the scraps of money to the Treasury Dept. and they'd replace the bills for him.

He should definitely talk to his lawyer about this.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't take your guns to town...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


People who carry Glocks.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Southside and Westside people in Chicago.  I use to know people like that. One guy I knew shot one of his nuts off .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Are you even an American?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.


It's only "guns don't kill people. People do." If it wasn't a oopsie. Otherwise responsible (sarcasm heavily implied) gun owners could go to jail for being careless with a deadly weapon.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.


Get a load of this guy all upset because the cops didn't arrest a black man.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?

People who carry Glocks.


So, stupid people?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


I'm 83% sure that's why it's called "cocked".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.


The manual safety should not be optional on those things.  With it they're fine
 
Thingster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.

Probably a Glock.


Glock hasn't had dropsafe issues that I'm aware of, unless someone tries to catch one on the way down and happens to snag the trigger.

The 320, on the other hand. . .

Being dropped muzzle up isn't exactly good for the health and welfare of anyone in the vicinity.

And I'm not saying it was one, just juxtaposing the Jennings and similar list to a "premium" product that's had its own issues.
 
AnyName
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So the police know who shot a child but no arrests? Criminal negligence at a minimum. Stop the excuse of an accidental shootings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thingster: OgreMagi: Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.

Probably a Glock.

Glock hasn't had dropsafe issues that I'm aware of, unless someone tries to catch one on the way down and happens to snag the trigger.

The 320, on the other hand. . .

Being dropped muzzle up isn't exactly good for the health and welfare of anyone in the vicinity.

And I'm not saying it was one, just juxtaposing the Jennings and similar list to a "premium" product that's had its own issues.


Isn't there some Brazilian made pistol that will fire if you slap the gun too?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't drop it and it went off. Dude pulled the trigger because it slid because he's and idiot.

OgreMagi: Probably a Glock.

Yeah a glock with a stainless/chrome slide.

It looks like a cheap ass pistol. Not that that matters, farking holster your guns and don't Plaxico yourself or others.

/yes you can put slides on glocks that are not factory, I have several.
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Thingster: OgreMagi: Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.

Probably a Glock.

Glock hasn't had dropsafe issues that I'm aware of, unless someone tries to catch one on the way down and happens to snag the trigger.

The 320, on the other hand. . .

Being dropped muzzle up isn't exactly good for the health and welfare of anyone in the vicinity.

And I'm not saying it was one, just juxtaposing the Jennings and similar list to a "premium" product that's had its own issues.

Isn't there some Brazilian made pistol that will fire if you slap the gun too?


Japanese Nambus can, not aware of a specific model out of Brazil that will also do it - but there are a lot of sketchy gun designs out there.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't decide if it's worse to think you need a gun to go grocery shopping, or to live someplace where you actually do.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Dumbasses or Glock owners, but I repeat myself.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thingster: OgreMagi: Thingster: spongeboob: One of the pistols from the Ring of Fire Companies?
https://firearmwiki.com/wiki/Ring_of_Fire_(Guns)

Or a Sig P320.

Probably a Glock.

Glock hasn't had dropsafe issues that I'm aware of, unless someone tries to catch one on the way down and happens to snag the trigger.

The 320, on the other hand. . .

Being dropped muzzle up isn't exactly good for the health and welfare of anyone in the vicinity.

And I'm not saying it was one, just juxtaposing the Jennings and similar list to a "premium" product that's had its own issues.


It appeared it went off while still in his pocket.  He most likely fiddled with the trigger.  It wasn't the drop to the floor that caused it to go off.  I go with Glock because it's the most popular gun for idiot thugs with no firearm training.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?

Dumbasses or Glock owners, but I repeat myself.


Shots fired.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thingster: Glock hasn't had dropsafe issues that I'm aware of


Nope, you can beat them on the ground they're not gonna fire if you don't hit the trigger safety. Except that requires not putting your finger on the trigger when you're not trying to fire the gun which is a hard concept for a lot of people.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Didn't drop it and it went off. Dude pulled the trigger because it slid because he's and idiot.

OgreMagi: Probably a Glock.

Yeah a glock with a stainless/chrome slide.

It looks like a cheap ass pistol. Not that that matters, farking holster your guns and don't Plaxico yourself or others.

/yes you can put slides on glocks that are not factory, I have several.


I have no problem with people pulling a Plaxico as long as they only injure themselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I go with Glock because it's the most popular gun for idiot thugs with no firearm training.


Is this the reason why so many police officers use a Glock?
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Who the fark puts cocked handguns in their pocket?


Someone looking to win a Darwin award?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"I've got a 'ole in me pocket."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shoot I need to clarify before someone pedantic calls me out, it's not a glock, I was just saying yes you can put a stainless or a chrome slide on a glock aftermarket, but this isn't one; it's probably a Jennings 59.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: I've never understood the mindset of keeping a round chambered.
The likelihood of you accidentally discharging it far outstrips the potential of you needing that extra .5 seconds


Some guns were designed to be carried with a round chambered. The 1911, for over a hundred years was designed to be carried cocked and locked with a round in the chamber.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 210x240]

"I've got a 'ole in me pocket."


"Sorry John"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I have no problem with people pulling a Plaxico as long as they only injure themselves.


That cost the city a lot to prosecute and keep him in jail. I'd rather people didn't.

steklo: Is this the reason why so many police officers use a Glock?


Hah, $$$ is why. They get these sweet trade in deals too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image 850x396]


Getting shot can age you a lot.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Avalon Park After Gun Inside Well regulated militia mans Pocket Goes Off

SCOTUS approved headline.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: zombietheclown: I've never understood the mindset of keeping a round chambered.
The likelihood of you accidentally discharging it far outstrips the potential of you needing that extra .5 seconds

Some guns were designed to be carried with a round chambered. The 1911, for over a hundred years was designed to be carried cocked and locked with a round in the chamber.


Unless you are in a war-zone that is farking stupid to do for everyday carry. Of course, apparently we will not charge you if you throw a purse on a Publix belt and the gun in it goes off and hits your husband because "you suffered enough already" either. So i guess there is no problem being an idiot.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I often have something go off in my pants, but this is ridiculous.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Some guns were designed to be carried with a round chambered


All modern guns were designed to be carried with a round in the chamber. Old ass revolvers without a transfer bar are the only ones I wouldn't. If you're carrying unloaded what's the point?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The story is even more interesting if you look at the tab it generates...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
