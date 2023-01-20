 Skip to content
D.C. Mayor to Biden: Get Your Bureaucrats Back to their Cubicles
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Bowser your employee is in another office
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe try curing COVID first and then we'll talk.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say this as someone who prefers working in an office.

fark that noise. If they want to keep remotely working then let them keep remotely working
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Times change. Nothing is constant. Deal with it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit laughable that she thinks that there are any companies that could fill those offices with workers.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought their pizza parlors turned to child trafficking operations for revenue instead?

I'm so confused
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna bring back mask mandates? Mandatory testing? Distancing? Paid COVID leave? Offering healthcare for everyone affected with long COVID?

No?

Go fark yourself.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Times change. Nothing is constant. Deal with it.


"Buggy whip manufacturers angry about newfangled automobiles"
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Gonna bring back mask mandates? Mandatory testing? Distancing? Paid COVID leave? Offering healthcare for everyone affected with long COVID?

No?

Go fark yourself.


As someone who works for a major corporation mandating office days, I can tell you the answer to all those questions is "fark you, that's your problem. Good luck proving your workers comp case as nobody will believe you got it here"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could, I dunno, redone them as residential buildings and provide at least temporary shelter for the unhoused.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Same thing happening up here in the frozen north. Keeping coffee shops and lunch places open seems like a pretty poor way to plan the working conditions for office workers. Here's an idea, convert the office districts, that were already abandoned during non-business hours anyway, into dense affordable housing. Then people can work from home in those new neighborhoods.
 
Broktun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Went to a "fancy" place for lunch a few Saturdays ago.
It wasn't very busy.
Not only the restaurant, but the town in general.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You could, I dunno, redone them as residential buildings and provide at least temporary shelter for the unhoused.


This and build more new housing. The city is inherently walkable and is ideal for housing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, a Sh*tlitico article blabbing about Democrats thinking Biden's f*cking up.

Shocking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"How about no?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Times change. Nothing is constant. Deal with it.


But my horsewhip business might fail.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I'm not getting the tax revenue I used to when we had skyscrapers full of people forced to shell out $16 for a ham & cheese sandwich during their 30 minute crunch up and down the elevators. We'll need to sacrifice our smartest workers at the altar of COVID if I'm gonna be able to keep overpaying for police."
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it me or was the implication that, if they didn't come back, she would have to turn the downtown into housing, and...she doesn't seem too bothered by that?
 
Monac
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Times change. Nothing is constant. Deal with it.


I agree.  She is asking the government to turn back the clock.  That is a just plain bad idea.  It sounds good to the people hurt by change, but if most people liked the old way better, they would have already gone back to it.

She ought to ask the Republicans for this.  It fits in with their "Covid is fake!" narrative, and trying to repeal change is much more of their kind of thing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seattle mayor has a stick up his ass about WFH too because of the effect on "downtown businesses." Which means his chamber of commerce buddies and real estate developers are losing money.

Some people act like WFHomers never leave their house, when in reality they are investing more money in their own neighborhoods instead of spending it downtown. Local businesses are still being supported and people are happier. So fark downtown.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Sorry Bowser your employee is in another office


COTY candidate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, because shuttered businesses and empty storefronts have always been good for towns.  Just look at Mainstreet, USA.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So a year ago October, I applied for a position as Lead Product Designer at large, but locally based automotive supplier. Been doing WFH for six years now. Which is great! But I've already hit the ceiling here and that's not really expected to change. Plus it does get a little isolating if I'm not taking active countermeasures.

So I figure hey, why not give it a shot and see what I'm worth these days. So I go do all the interviews, tour the office, tour the plant, and take a couple design aptitude tests. Went great. Get a call from HR a week later and a job offer appears in my inbox.

They offer more than 8k over what I'm making now with the caveat that I will have to work in office 5 days a week, 40 hours a week. Also their idea of flex time is that employees can pick a time that they should be expected to arrive each day. Thereafter they have to stick with this time.

So hearing this I tell here it's going to take some time to think about it. After researching what it'd cost to cover before and after school care of three kids, the pay raise would turn into a pretty hefty pay cut. Putting mileage on the van each and every day going the 30 minutes back and forth wears the hell out of the van, creating further expense.

Additionally I'll no longer be able to casually get all kids fed, on/off busses and to/from appointments. Need a filling? Gonna have to burn vacation time. The daily before and after work schedule begins to look like madness with all the running around.

Much to their dismay I declined the position.

tl/dr: Want me in office? FU pay me. Handsomely.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah no.

You going to have to do something else to entice people downtown. Maybe convert some of them offices in the living spaces.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: Is it me or was the implication that, if they didn't come back, she would have to turn the downtown into housing, and...she doesn't seem too bothered by that?


That is exactly what should happen. She should start today, no reason to wait. Maybe these WFH people who are tired of the suburbs will move into a nice 3-bd condo or rowhouse downtown too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.


...except next to all the museums on the National Mall. The streets there are all now lined with food trucks, most or all of which use diesel generators.

I'm assuming it's a result of COVID, since I remember hardly seeing any in 2019. Since they're cheaper and more easily accessible than restaurants inside any of the museums, or just a few blocks away from the Mall, they're swarmed with tourists. This might be part of the problem the mayor is noticing.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.


Saw a pod of whales in the Potomac the other day.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Evolve or die, basically. I'm retiring from the Army so I haven't been commuting to and from work, or dealing with a population of folks who all seem to be simultaneously having a mental health crisis. My gastrointestinal issues, frequent headaches, and just plain irritability have all but went away.

The benefits of not driving to work are not just financial, they are physical and mental as well. That shiat ain't coming back to pre-pandemic levels. There's gonna be employers who just need shiat done and are willing to pay somebody to stay at home to do it. Thinking you are gonna bully somebody into sacrificing a huge chunk of their income and mental health just so some barista can have a job is ridiculous.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes, because shuttered businesses and empty storefronts have always been good for towns.  Just look at Mainstreet, USA.


Those workers are still eating and living, just spending it more locally. Bringing everyone together would cost lives.
 
archeochick
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You could, I dunno, redone them as residential buildings and provide at least temporary shelter for the unhoused.


Yes, but it'll cost eleventy-kablooie dollars per unit and then... something about The Real Estate Market and construction materials.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm currently working downtown, because my apartment is downtown.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's get them buildings turned into Air BnBs for the tourists!
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"And while you're at it, stop using those computers and get back to using typewriters. I'm very disappointed in how my Smith-Corona stock is doing."
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: edmo: Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.

...except next to all the museums on the National Mall. The streets there are all now lined with food trucks, most or all of which use diesel generators.

I'm assuming it's a result of COVID, since I remember hardly seeing any in 2019. Since they're cheaper and more easily accessible than restaurants inside any of the museums, or just a few blocks away from the Mall, they're swarmed with tourists. This might be part of the problem the mayor is noticing.


'twas ever thus - at least since I lived near Dupont Circle in like 2015.

But yeah, turn 'em all into shelters or apartments or condos (or even *carefully looks both ways* houses/townhomes. I know, crazy, right?). Bowser would of course be fine with that, because she is not a moron.

The actual population of DC is something like 700,000 people - more than Vermont or Wyoming, if'n you're curious - but it balloons to 2.2 million or so during the day with all the commuters (pre-COVID numbers), and one look at the bridges to VA and roads out to MD (looking at you, I-66, US-50*, 16th St, Rock Creek Pkwy, Wisconsin Ave... sigh) is all you need to determine that this is a terrible way to manage a city.

* which... whoever the fark thought "yeah, just put a few miles of traffic lights between the end of I-395 and the start of US-50, it'll be fine" was a good or sustainable idea can go sit the fark in nonmoving traffic for an hour and think about how dumb they are
 
debug
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get your employees back to in-person work - or else vacate your lifeless downtown office buildings so we can fill the city with people again.

People seem to be missing this part of her statement.
 
thornhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you bother to read the article -- even just the first paragraph -- you'll see that Bowser isn't demanding that employees return to the office (like other mayors); she wants the unused space converted to housing if there is no plan for employees to return to the office. And she wants the administration to make it clear what the future of telework is so to encourage building owners to provide the space for housing. And that makes sense. People want to live in and around downtown DC but there's a major housing shortage.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

debug: Get your employees back to in-person work - or else vacate your lifeless downtown office buildings so we can fill the city with people again.

People seem to be missing this part of her statement.


Who do you think is going to occupy those buildings? All the non-governmental businesses in DC?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Make DC a state and George Santos will say he was elected governor.  Let him deal with the problem.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thornhill: If you bother to read the article -- even just the first paragraph -- you'll see that Bowser isn't demanding that employees return to the office (like other mayors); she wants the unused space converted to housing if there is no plan for employees to return to the office. And she wants the administration to make it clear what the future of telework is so to encourage building owners to provide the space for housing. And that makes sense. People want to live in and around downtown DC but there's a major housing shortage.


The article and first paragraph doesn't say any of that. Directly from her speech:

We need decisive action by the White House to either get most federal workers back to the office most of the time or to realign their vast property holdings for use by the local government, by non-profits, by businesses and by any user willing to revitalize it.
 
tennyson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: cyberspacedout: edmo: Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.

...except next to all the museums on the National Mall. The streets there are all now lined with food trucks, most or all of which use diesel generators.

I'm assuming it's a result of COVID, since I remember hardly seeing any in 2019. Since they're cheaper and more easily accessible than restaurants inside any of the museums, or just a few blocks away from the Mall, they're swarmed with tourists. This might be part of the problem the mayor is noticing.

'twas ever thus - at least since I lived near Dupont Circle in like 2015.

But yeah, turn 'em all into shelters or apartments or condos (or even *carefully looks both ways* houses/townhomes. I know, crazy, right?). Bowser would of course be fine with that, because she is not a moron.

The actual population of DC is something like 700,000 people - more than Vermont or Wyoming, if'n you're curious - but it balloons to 2.2 million or so during the day with all the commuters (pre-COVID numbers), and one look at the bridges to VA and roads out to MD (looking at you, I-66, US-50*, 16th St, Rock Creek Pkwy, Wisconsin Ave... sigh) is all you need to determine that this is a terrible way to manage a city.

* which... whoever the fark thought "yeah, just put a few miles of traffic lights between the end of I-395 and the start of US-50, it'll be fine" was a good or sustainable idea can go sit the fark in nonmoving traffic for an hour and think about how dumb they are


That wasn't the design. They planned to connect 395 up to 95, and upgrade New York Avenue/US 50 to be I-595.

But they realized that would destroy a lot of neighborhoods in Northeast, and didn't have a good alternative. They actually did a bunch of the NY Ave upgrades; as bad as it is it's much better than before. But the plan fell apart and there isn't any good alternative.

They need a serious redesign, like making the whole downtown car free and more walkable (along with public transport for those who can't walk). That would take a serious vision, and Bowser isn't it. (She's generally an OK mayor, especially compared to her predecessors, but DC is a no win situation when it comes to planning.)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I work by a MARC (light rail) station and it has a huge parking lot and pre covid it was packed every day and since it was mostly empty for 2020 and now I would say on a good day it is no more than 30% full. People don't want to go back to the office and I don't blame them.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Muriel Bowser delivered a surprising inaugural-address ultimatum of sorts to the federal government: Get your employees back to in-person work - or else vacate your lifeless downtown office buildings so we can fill the city with people again. "

That second option sounds like a win-win for everyone.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry; this isn't a Biden problem, it's a 2023 problem. Biden's dealing with war in Ukraine and terrorists holding a gun to the U.S. economy.
 
radinator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only cities were designed to be walkable livable spaces instead of deserts of endless tracts of buildings housing cubicles.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Less traffic. Less pollution. Good things right there.


Less tax dollars.

A large number of mayors are pissed off at work-at-home because their it ruins their cities' bottom lines.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: debug: Get your employees back to in-person work - or else vacate your lifeless downtown office buildings so we can fill the city with people again.

People seem to be missing this part of her statement.

Who do you think is going to occupy those buildings? All the non-governmental businesses in DC?


Tell me you've never been outside a 4-block radius of The Mall (if you've been to DC at all, that is) without actually telling me that.

// pretty sure you've never even heard of SE, let alone spent some time there
// also, NW is pretty chock-full of non-government shiat - I just saw Umphreys McGee at 930 Club last week with a thousand of my closest friends, for example
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cant snark
If I could work from home, I'd be fighting to be a hermit too.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I say this as someone who prefers working in an office.

fark that noise. If they want to keep remotely working then let them keep remotely working


The point isn't bodies in offices, it's work residency so Washington, DC can keep collecting those sweet income tax revenues... and unlike most city taxes (around 0.5-1%), they charge 4-10%.

Rich people never pay that... why do working stiffs need to? Oh yes, because somebody has to, and we wouldn't want to bother the rich donor... I mean, important people, to pay for stuff.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that has to be an 11 on the 1-10 scale of "How wrong could you be?"

In the (Government centric) area in which I work, there are a couple of main "Back to work" classifications;

1. OWGs.  Old white guys who can't get a stiffie unless they can see their "empire' staring back at them.  More of an age and boomer things than specifically political.

2. RWNJs.  If COVID was a hoax, then any measure derived from COVID, like WFH, is also a hoax.  Plenty of these farkers. out there, especially senior military or former military types.

3. The Mayor of Amity.  This is Bowser and DC.  There is an existential crisis caused by an irreversible change in society and culture, but if I keep telling people to get back in the water and do what we used to do, we'll all be fine.

You need to STFU and figure out how to solve some actual problems for the people of DC.
 
