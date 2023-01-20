 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Voice)   Baltimore Police Officer, Facebook Lives himself at home, coaching, at the gym all while receiving 200K in overtime. Police Union blames rampant crime in Baltimore for excess   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lawrence Smith, Post, FOP Union President, Baltimore City Schools police officer, Power-on self-test, investigative reporting initiative  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I ran out of gas! I got a flat tire! I didn't have change for cab fare! I lost my tux at the cleaners! I locked my keys in the car! An old friend came in from out of town! Someone stole my car! There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! IT WASN'T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!

Ha. Obviously it was antifa.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet the anti-union crowd proudly licks the boots of police unions
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think he's the only cop doing this I have a bridge to sell you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Yet the anti-union crowd proudly licks the boots of police unions


And the pro-union crowd wants to see police unions abolished.  It's bizzaro world, I tell ya!
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These police unions are absolutely unbelievable.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"FOP Union President, who praised him for his responsibility"

This, Virginia, is why the p[0olice unions need to be stamped out harder than a cockroach at Sunday dinner. They serve absolutely no purpose beyond covering up and excusing dirty scumbag cops.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welp, time to go shoot somebody and get two weeks of paid administrative leave..."
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy sounds like a perfect member of congress.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let one bad apple fool you. The whole bunch is rotten.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you think he's the only cop doing this I have a bridge to sell you.


This, also all bridge sales must be purchased using amazon gift cards.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanksagainandagain: Don't let one bad apple fool you. The whole bunch is rotten.


One bad apple spoils the bunch.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says this guy was a 'School Police Officer" yet he was billing overtime for homicide investigations?

What the fark they teaching at that school?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit Bunk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how many black people there are here in Baltimore? Thousands of crimes every minute! Don't judge us! You couldn't even begin to fathom! You should be on your knees thanking us and praying we don't beat your ass to a pulp!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: [i.pinimg.com image 400x279] [View Full Size image _x_]


[Golly.]
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
multiple states multiple police departments hundreds of officers all doing overtime fraud

almost like its a coordinated theft
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then the cops wonder why they don't have the support of the local community anymore.
That's not good.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bob_Laublaw: Yet the anti-union crowd proudly licks the boots of police unions

And the pro-union crowd wants to see police unions abolished.  It's bizzaro world, I tell ya!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: These police unions are absolutely unbelievable.


https://theconversation.com/why-police-unions-are-not-part-of-the-american-labor-movement-142538
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "FOP Union President, who praised him for his responsibility"

This, Virginia, is why the p[0olice unions need to be stamped out harder than a cockroach at Sunday dinner. They serve absolutely no purpose beyond covering up and excusing dirty scumbag cops.


The thing about that quote is that it was entirely out of context.  It was from an interview in October.

Quality farking journalism right there.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: zgrizz: "FOP Union President, who praised him for his responsibility"

This, Virginia, is why the p[0olice unions need to be stamped out harder than a cockroach at Sunday dinner. They serve absolutely no purpose beyond covering up and excusing dirty scumbag cops.

The thing about that quote is that it was entirely out of context.  It was from an interview in October.

Quality farking journalism right there.


You seem awfully invested in this story.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing a cop did this and not some kind of criminal.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Jeebus Saves: zgrizz: "FOP Union President, who praised him for his responsibility"

This, Virginia, is why the p[0olice unions need to be stamped out harder than a cockroach at Sunday dinner. They serve absolutely no purpose beyond covering up and excusing dirty scumbag cops.

The thing about that quote is that it was entirely out of context.  It was from an interview in October.

Quality farking journalism right there.

You seem awfully invested in this story.


Gee look at me clicking on a link in the article to form a more complete picture of the story.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Yet the anti-union crowd proudly licks the boots of police unions


Every damn trump loving one of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the Baltimore aquarium
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At his trial they're probably mention all the things he did as part of his job as a reason why he's really a swell guy and needs a slap on the wrist.

/Saw this happen with a corrupt firefighter officer in Boston. Had him dead to rights buying inferior protective gear for his people and pocketing the difference and his lawyer was all "But he's saved lives, ladies and gentlemen." Yeah, so what, that's his farkin' job.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you hear how firefighters milk overtime and/or draw a pension while still working and collecting a paycheck
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Good thing a cop did this and not some kind of criminal.



Oh he's a criminal. Just not charged.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I love the Baltimore aquarium


I worked there as a volunteer aquarist assistant for three years.

I took care of the third floor animals, Pacific Coral Reef exhibit, tidal touch pool, worked with the sharks and rays, and helped install the venomous fishes/jelly fish exhibits.

Coolest (part time) job I ever had, even though all I got was a tax deduction for my hours.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Yet the anti-union crowd proudly licks the boots of police unions


Well you see, us real muricans know they're more like an association than a union. A clan, so to speak.
 
maxheck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to rent a room in Brooklyn Park, which was basically meth-head central. (hey, it was near my work, and cheap) EVERY FARKING NIGHT ghetto vultures (helicopters) were out and never seemed to catch anyone.

/ sorry, just venting years later.
 
maxheck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The one redeeming factor of Brooklyn Park:

Was once at a 2 day wedding party in the deepest south, and one evening we're all sitting around sipping beers, and the conversation turned to "those people."

I started to describe the crime, sounds of spousal abuse etc that I heard in my neighborhood on a nightly basis in a suburb of Baltimore. Watching the heads nod...

Oh, hey, and did I mention that neighborhood was 98% white?

<small head-popping sounds>
 
maxheck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I'd have been disinvited from the Gumbo Flats hunting lodge if it weren't for my sweetie Rose.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.