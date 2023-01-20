 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Nah, there's nothing suspicious about 3 foreigners without ID scuba diving at night near undersea gas pipelines at the edge of the Russia-NATO border. Better let them go. I'm sure they'll return for questioning   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Baltic Sea, Poland, rescue operation, Rescue, 12-year career, Police, Coast guards, Rescue Service SAR  
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point we are going to have to pull the bandaid off. How we do that, I have no idea. Russia as a concept and a nation needs to be put down.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, let's get a boat that is terrible to dive off of!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Embarking upon a covert sabotage mission with a boat that doesn't run would seem to be in Russia's wheelhouse, as it were.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought amber came from trees, and yet there are vast amounts of it in that ocean?

Can't explain that!
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the Polish cops just let them go? There is certainly a joke to be made here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to use one of those little sea scooters but I'm farking terrified of the ocean.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know who to blame this on. Looking your way Putin.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: I've always wanted to use one of those little sea scooters but I'm farking terrified of the ocean.


To be fair, the ocean is terrifying.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.


We only use the CIA Black Sites to torture brown people.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they just kept the screen door on the police submarine closed, this wouldn't have happened.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rdyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.


Yeah it's caller a debrief
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were looking to do some motorboating with Amber.

She sounds like a nice girl. /motorboat goes burrrrrr blubbbbb
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shoblub me you shblub papers!"
"I'm schblub underfreakin' schblub water!"
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a LOT of options for who is funding them to Fark with the gas pipes:

US/Ukraine - Force the issue in Europe to cut off Russia gas
Russia - Force the issue in Europe to embrace Russian gas
OPEC - Fark Russian gas to line their own pockets
Turkey - That's nobody's business but the Turks
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.


No. Shut those down
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is gonna do anything and everything up to the line of Article 5.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a side issue, though, Subby, there is no "NATO border".

NATO is not a state.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were likely simple drug smugglers
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.

We only use the CIA Black Sites to torture brown people.


Then why not call them brown sites?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An image provided by the Pomeranian Police department of Poland shows a boat used by men found diving off the Gulf of Gdansk in the middle of the night on January 15, 2023.

Today I learned there's such a thing as the Pomeranian Police Department, possibly shown here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DarkSoulNoHope: stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.

We only use the CIA Black Sites to torture brown people.

Then why not call them brown sites?


Presumably because people of brown would consider brown sites comfortable.

To exert pressure on them, you need magenta sites.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll back on the sunny Spanish shores of Kaliningrad, eating potato enchilada tapas and sipping vodak pina coladas.   Strange "Frogman" in Spanish is "Submarinista."
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: DarkSoulNoHope: stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.

We only use the CIA Black Sites to torture brown people.

Then why not call them brown sites?


They were going to call them CIA Black and Blue Sites, but that was too descriptive
 
senor peacock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just can't see the Polish Police being that naive, I would reckon that they were released and tracked by whoever the police referred them to, that makes more sense to me
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neapoi: At some point we are going to have to pull the bandaid off. How we do that, I have no idea. Russia as a concept and a nation needs to be put down.


It'll probably put itself down.

Indeed. The loss of human resources in Ukraine might be the end. You can't have a country without people.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  Here in the states we have armed local officials shooting up electric substations.
 
Todorojo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Shame, I bet a couple hours in a CIA black site and they'd be singing like canaries.


Or you could, you know, let them go and have the professionals tail them back to their headquarters thus exposing their operational structure, their headquarters and their handlers.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How many Pol..
I can't do it. Must leave the 1970s insults i. The 70s.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Polish Pomeranian Police"
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would you take your id when scuba diving? Where would you put it?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"While the Baltic Sea is famous for its vast deposits of amber, searching for it in the dark is unlikely to be a successful strategy."

alright which one of you works for cbs
 
AeAe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We should recruit foreign nationals to sabotage Russian infrastructure. We can give them those fake hollow teeth so they can commit suicide if they are caught
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: There are a LOT of options for who is funding them to Fark with the gas pipes:

US/Ukraine - Force the issue in Europe to cut off Russia gas
Russia - Force the issue in Europe to embrace Russian gas
OPEC - Fark Russian gas to line their own pockets
Turkey - That's nobody's business but the Turks


It sounds like it wasn't a pipeline. It was a terminal for receiving oil and chemical tankers, which means that farking with it is in Russia's interest. Delivery by tanker of oil and gas is what enabled Europe to ignore Russia's energy blackmail.

FTFA: They were rescued not far from the Naftoport facility at the Port of Gdansk, which receives tanker shipments of oil and other and petroleum products. They were also found near an area where there are plans to build a new floating natural gas terminal.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chuck Wagon: Why would you take your id when scuba diving? Where would you put it?


I've heard that people in prison have come up with a wallet just for occasions like that.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Wow, the Polish cops just let them go? There is certainly a joke to be made here.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I've always wanted to use one of those little sea scooters but I'm farking terrified of the ocean.


They're not hard to operate, but you have to be careful with equalization and fast depth changes. If you don't want to use them in the ocean, find a lake or a pool.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AeAe: We should recruit foreign nationals to sabotage Russian infrastructure. We can give them those fake hollow teeth so they can commit suicide if they are caught


It is known that Ukrainian saboteurs are doing wonderful, boomtastic stuff deep into Russia proper.

Right now, the guys *we* have in Russia are watching, and keeping the generals abreast of the latest intelligence and target building. If Russia farks around and gets an Article 5, I'm more than sure those same guys are gonna rubble a lot of critical Russian infrastructure very quick.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neapoi: At some point we are going to have to pull the bandaid off. How we do that, I have no idea. Russia as a concept and a nation needs to be put down.


They have nukes, so, unless we care to gamble with all life on earth, not sure how we do that.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Complain all you will about the american overbearing police state, but foreign actors operating a boat illegally without a diving license would have all been cited rather than just sent on their way. Gotta make monthly quota, after all.
 
