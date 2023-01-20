 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Scotland's oldest person celebrates her 110th birthday by doing what no other Scot has ever done   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read headline, immediately thought "stay sober" and clicked on link, and was not disappoint.

Also she looks like an old Rudy in drag.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Object lesson in survivorship bias: Natural variation sometimes has people live a really long time. The habits those people engage in are usually cited for their longevity, but that ignores the literally billions of people who have had similar habits who died long before.

If no alcohol was a factor in living to be 110, then wouldn't we see a lot of people living to that age in Muslim countries where alcohol is banned entirely?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: If no alcohol was a factor in living to be 110, then wouldn't we see a lot of people living to that age in Muslim countries where alcohol is banned entirely?


People still drink there, but the bootleg liquor full of methanol and antifreeze kills them younger.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemonade rules.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every relative I've had live much past 80 laments their continued existence and had/has a consistent verbal death wish; fark being a centurion, I'll have a double.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink the Guinness they send here to the states?

*Checks article*

Close enough.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: If no alcohol was a factor in living to be 110, then wouldn't we see a lot of people living to that age in Muslim countries where alcohol is banned entirely?


I'm not sure banning alcohol is about stopping people from drinking as much as it is giving a select few people power and control.
 
BellaRome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking good !!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the good die young. What's she hiding?

Don't drink. Don't smoke. What do you do? Subtle innuendos follow.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say it was alarming to see a scot exercising, but everyone agreed that it was better for everyone else....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh...quantity versus quality
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not eat porridge?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint https://www.thedrinksbusiness.com/2021/11/110-year-old-woman-says-red-wine-is-the-secret-to-her-long-life/
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of Scotland says who wants to live to 110 anyway.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She eats salad?
Wait, her fellow Scots would cut her head off for that.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Lemonade rules.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Object lesson in survivorship bias: Natural variation sometimes has people live a really long time. The habits those people engage in are usually cited for their longevity, but that ignores the literally billions of people who have had similar habits who died long before.

If no alcohol was a factor in living to be 110, then wouldn't we see a lot of people living to that age in Muslim countries where alcohol is banned entirely?


I knew an old boy oop North in the late 90's and he attributed being in his late 90's to the fact that he smoked Woodbines since he was a lad.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mothers' side is usually long-lived. So, much so that I assumed that I would work until age 75 so that I would only have 20 or so years to be bored out of mind before I died. Then, my mother up and died at age 70. On her side, I had two grandmothers that lived to be 105 and two grandfathers that lived to be 96. And I mean they LIVED. None of them spent a day in a nursing home. They were walking, biking, and independent right up to the end. It's rare for anyone on her side of the family to die before age 85. If an aunt dies at 88, they discuss what a tragedy it was that such a young person died so young for a year.

I doubt I'll be so lucky. Not only did my mother break that long-lived streak (probably because she stayed with my father for too many years), but my father's family tree fails to branch off properly with the result that they are darned lucky to make it to 75 with the exception of ONE grandmother that lived to be 105. A remarkable number of them keel over before 65.

Think of your offspring. Don't marry your cousins.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark wants to live that long sober. I'd take 80 something with a few drinks any time
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drink, don't smoke, don't run, don't have any sort of fun and you'll live to be one hundred and one!

I'll pass
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No alcohol, just hard drugs.  That's a rough looking 27
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: Only the good die young. What's she hiding?

Don't drink. Don't smoke. What do you do? Subtle innuendos follow.


Is she some sort of goody goody two shoes?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
KC Dutchman: Only the good die young. What's she hiding?

Don't drink. Don't smoke. What do you do? Subtle innuendos follow.

Must be something inside....
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fix the cable?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably deep fries a glass of water though.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She picked up the tab when out to dinner with friends, once?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Spend money?

/Because...y'know...Scots are notoriously tight with their money
//Is this thing on?
///Tip your waiters, they work hard...
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's better than the alternative I suppose.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Read headline, immediately thought "stay sober" and clicked on link, and was not disappoint.

Also she looks like an old Rudy in drag.


came in here for exactly this! or the first part at least. but the second part was a real bonus!
 
Tibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Play professional tennis?
 
