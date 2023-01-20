 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Al Capone's wrecked illegal booze party boat finally revealed under the surface of Lake Charlevoix in Michigan by divers. Geraldo Rivera realizes he's in the wrong place at the wrong time again (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, but did Kate Winslet hog the entire floating door again?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not for nothing but whenever I see '(possible nsfw content on page)' I'm disappointed when I click because there's never 'nsfw content'.  Not ever.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Weird Al Capone
Youtube iAVlzhUQsP8
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Not for nothing but whenever I see '(possible nsfw content on page)' I'm disappointed when I click because there's never 'nsfw content'.  Not ever.


It would've been British content. You're less disappointed than you could've been
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Not for nothing but whenever I see '(possible nsfw content on page)' I'm disappointed when I click because there's never 'nsfw content'.  Not ever.


It won't happen until someone you don't want lookingnover your shoulder is looking over your shoulder.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The rumor is that, after the manager of the ship was shot on board, it was scuttled by a local church group that was tired of the devil's parties, booze, music, drinks and women."

Total Jewish/Christain mentality. Blame the women for doing the exact same things men were doing. Classic.
 
