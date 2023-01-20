 Skip to content
(AP News)   Being used as evidence in thousands of criminal cases nationwide , Shot Spotter uses a complex network of microphones and AI that allows it to precisely determine when and where a gun was fired. Except, as internal docs show, it doesn't and it can't   (apnews.com) divider line
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?


Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phalamir: cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.


My thoughts are informed by mainstream media who continually point to one extreme or the other. Would you have me believe the MSM is full of shiat?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cloverock70: phalamir: cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.

My thoughts are informed by mainstream media who continually point to one extreme or the other. Would you have me believe the MSM is full of shiat?


You're learning about AI from the TV?

There's your problem.
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phalamir: cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.


Of course you're not, dear. There, there, of course you're not. *pat* *pat*
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So just more junk science that police use to charge innocent people, like a bite expert and lie detectors.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cloverock70
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You're learning about AI from the TV?

There's your problem.

The internet is not TV.

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.

My thoughts are informed by mainstream media who continually point to one extreme or the other. Would you have me believe the MSM is full of shiat?

You're learning about AI from the TV?

There's your problem.


The internet is not TV.
 
Walker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting.

8/24/21: https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/four-problems-with-the-shotspotter-gunshot-detection-system

8/25/21: https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/analysis-shows-shotspotter-is-not-working-well-in-chicago

4/7/22: https://www.axios.com/2022/04/07/campaign-zero-against-shotspotter-crime
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh, just like about everything else they use to convict people, they fake what they need.
/ACAB
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Much like "excited delirium" and their testrionics about Street Grade Hyper Fentanyl, this will still be accepted as evidence in court.
 
Broktun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is over-ridden 10% of the time.

Not sure if that is good or bad.
 
wejash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet Shot Spotter is very good at identifying neighborhoods that the police would like to do more intense policing in, though.

That these are almost always black communities is pure coincidence, I'm sure.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
shot spotter units are easily visible atop telephone poles. i'm surprised hoodlums don't shoot them off the poles.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are stupid ideas you can see coming from miles away, and this is one of them.
 
LesserEvil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: So just more junk science that police use to charge innocent people, like a bite expert and lie detectors.


Yet, when you read the article, it says that humans intervened just 10% of the time.

This is not the damning evidence of "junk science" you were looking for.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Meh, just like about everything else they use to convict people, they fake what they need.
/ACAB

Jan 6th comes to mind!
/ACAB


Jan 6th comes to mind!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?


Relatively few people actually understand it, so it's a fertile landscape for grifters.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wejash: I bet Shot Spotter is very good at identifying neighborhoods that the police would like to do more intense policing in, though.

That these are almost always black communities is pure coincidence, I'm sure.


that's were the shots are fired!
 
LesserEvil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: shot spotter units are easily visible atop telephone poles. i'm surprised hoodlums don't shoot them off the poles.


Well, that's a sure way of determining what block the shots were coming from.

jso2897: There are stupid ideas you can see coming from miles away, and this is one of them.


Why? I don't think this is as outlandish as you seem to think. Actually, it seems quite reasonable. It probably depends a lot on calibrating each location to specific time, but it's something that can be done, and is, in fact, done a lot more than you think for many other uses. Heck... bats and cetaceans use echo-location, and that is much less precise than we can do with a decent mic, speaker and a raspberry pi. We have ultrasonic sensors that work on the same principles as self-contained units.
 
hobnail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You're learning about AI from the TV?

There's your problem.

But it's a smart TV....

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.

My thoughts are informed by mainstream media who continually point to one extreme or the other. Would you have me believe the MSM is full of shiat?

You're learning about AI from the TV?

There's your problem.


But it's a smart TV....
 
Ker_Thwap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once lived in a trash large apartment building, just a big wall of building facing the woods.  One day, shots were fired.  The police show up, trying to figure out what happened.  About twenty residents meandered out to give their opinion.   With all the echoes between the trees and the building, there were about twenty theories of where the shots were fired from.

It seems like with perfect equipment, perfect alignment, perfect timing, then yeah, this "should" be the kind of thing you can do the math on... but the real world lacks perfectly flat, acoustically consistent surfaces, the air doesn't sit still at a single temperature, and a whole lot of variables.

The whole system sounds like hot expensive garbage that some politician got bribed to push through and make happen so his brother in law could profit.
 
physt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?


AI is going to let bad actors totally overwhelm any information channel with content that will seem legitimate but isn't. We are currently in the post-truth phase and we're now enter the post-reality phase.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Paul Greene, a ShotSpotter employee who testifies frequently about the system, explained in a 2013 evidentiary hearing that staff reviewers addressed issues with a system that "has been known from time to time to give false positives" because "it doesn't have an ear to listen."

"Classification is the hardest element of the process," Greene said in the hearing. "Simply because we do not have ... control over the environment in which the shots are fired."

Lo-farking-L .  Classification IS the process.  That's your entire product.  Without that all you are is a tape recorder.  This is what I did in grad school -- signal detection.  What that guy is saying is on par with someone saying "Look, the hardest part of radar is identifying the planes. It's really tough because we don't control what else is in the air."

As for the other part of the quote, Shot Spotter (when I've read about them in the past) is very opaque about their false positive rate.  With detection problems, you have four basic outcomes: true positive, false positive, false negative, and true negative.  In plain english: correctly identifying the thing you're looking for, mistaking something else as the thing you're looking for, mistaking the thing you're looking for as something else, and correctly identifying something else as not the thing you're looking for.

You can, in theory, have a near-perfect detector if all you care about is your true positive rate.  The bluntest you could make would be to simply classify everything you detect as the thing/target you're looking for.  Assuming you are able to sufficiently separate 'things' from whatever your background noise/data is, then by labeling every 'thing' as your target means you'll correctly identify all your targets (minus maybe missing a few as noise).  The problem is if you have a lot of other 'things' that aren't your target, all those are going to be incorrectly identified.

Incorrect identifications aren't necessarily horrible. It all depends on the "cost" associated with having a false positive.  If it's no big deal, then sure go crazy and heavily weight your system to avoid missed detections.

With ShotSpotter, though, the cost of a false positive can be kinda high.  It gets used in court, and probably as justification for search warrants and stuff. They've claimed to be able to pinpoint the origin of a shot to specific buildings (I think), so the "cost" associated with a false positive might be the SWAT team kicking down the door of some random apartment that ShotSpotter said a gun was fired from. And worse, ShotSpotter seems to be willing to play ball with the police to fudge the numbers later and say "oh yeah, that true negative was actually a true positive. They were totally justified in farking over the dude in apartment 1A."

Anyhow, detecting signals from noise is simple enough, but it'd be difficult in a city setting where you have a lot of background noise.  Then with the actual physical location issue I'm really skeptical of the company's claims.  It'd depend a lot on how dense their sensor network is, since sound bounces off buildings, echoes, etc.

I mean, getting the origin of a signal that has a lot of echo/bounce to it is totally possible (look up how submarine sonars handle thermocline reflections, it's super awesome), but they're so opaque about their tech that court testimony from them seems to boil down to "trust us. This guy was definitely where the gunshot came from."


/sorry wall of text but signal detection is my passion.
 
Magorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

groppet: So just more junk science that police use to charge innocent people, like a bite expert and lie detectors.


Ballistics, Fingerprints, most DNA analysis.  There is nearly no "forensic" science that isn't also "junk" science
 
Magorn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Old news is so exciting.

8/24/21: https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-technology/four-problems-with-the-shotspotter-gunshot-detection-system

8/25/21: https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/analysis-shows-shotspotter-is-not-working-well-in-chicago

4/7/22: https://www.axios.com/2022/04/07/campaign-zero-against-shotspotter-crime


The new news, which is significant is AP got their hands on the company's own manuals and email showing they KNOW this tech is billshiat and they sold it anyway
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Broktun: It is over-ridden 10% of the time.

Not sure if that is good or bad.


Roll a D20. On a 1 or 2 you go to prison forever. That sounds bad.
 
hobnail
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: bats and cetaceans use echo-location, and that is much less precise than we can do with a decent mic, speaker and a raspberry pi. We have ultrasonic sensors that work on the same principles as self-contained units.


The problem isn't really the sensors, it's the processing-- and I'm guessing a whale's brain is still better at that than AI.
 
Schlubbe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wanna be a potter, Shot Spotter
20 inch blades on the Miata
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Jan 6th comes to mind!
/ACAB

Jan 6th comes to mind!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phalamir: cloverock70: So...AI either doesn't really work or it's getting ready to destroy everything?

Or, this is a task that does not lend itself to analysis by AI.  I mean, I can't dig through solid granite, but I like to think I am neither completely useless nor about to slaughter the entire world.


Sure, that's what you claim.
 
phalamir
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It seems like with perfect equipment, perfect alignment, perfect timing, then yeah, this "should" be the kind of thing you can do the math on... but the real world lacks perfectly flat, acoustically consistent surfaces, the air doesn't sit still at a single temperature, and a whole lot of variables.


Those are things that an AI ought to have an easy time dealing with based upon other applications it has been used for.  I imagine the problem is that the training data is taken from those perfect situations and AI can only account for things in the training data.  In theory, if you went out and started firing guns off in the real world to get data with all the fuzziness of the real world baked in, it should do better.  Of course, that would require tottering off and firing real guns in real environments thousands of times.  I'm at a complete loss as to how you could do that effectively without either getting gunned down by cops and/or randos or causing a small panic from the rash of random shootings that would all of the sudden start up.  Plus dealing with firing a gun in inhabited spaces safely is problematic once, much less when scaled up to the required volume of data.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: groppet: So just more junk science that police use to charge innocent people, like a bite expert and lie detectors.

Yet, when you read the article, it says that humans intervened just 10% of the time.

This is not the damning evidence of "junk science" you were looking for.


So you're cool with 10% of defendants being found guilty on false evidence?
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't care what they say, Artificial Intelligence is no match for Natural Stupidity!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It doesn't and it can't" seems too strong.  TFA says it fails 10% of the time.  The problem is that 10% is too high when someone's legal future is on the line.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: So you're cool with 10% of defendants being found guilty on false evidence?

How do you convict anyone based on a rough location of a gunshot?  I don't think this works the way you think this works.

Yet, when you read the article, it says that humans intervened just 10% of the time.

This is not the damning evidence of "junk science" you were looking for.

So you're cool with 10% of defendants being found guilty on false evidence?


How do you convict anyone based on a rough location of a gunshot?  I don't think this works the way you think this works.
 
