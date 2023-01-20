 Skip to content
(MSN)   Self-proclaimed lover of the Constitution can't name the third amendment   (msn.com) divider line
66
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that just scratches the surface of his ignorance.  I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

//One SCOTUS Justice can't enumerate the protections of the 1st, I think that's much scarier
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.


"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."


No, I think it's "Once you have their money, you never give it back."
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.


I'll go way higher with 95% and still be too low.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IIRC, questions over the 3rd Amendment are the least argued at the Supreme Court.  It's really not as big of an issue as it was when the Bill of Rights were initially drafted.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Munden: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

I'll go way higher with 95% and still be too low.


You're probably right.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My shocked face has no even to can't with here.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At another point, his attorneys tried to argue he was lost and trying to find a bathroom when he intruded into Pelosi's office.

Oh, that old trick!
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Area Usefu Idiot very passionate about what he thinks is in the Constitution."
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."

No, I think it's "Once you have their money, you never give it back."


Nah... I'm pretty sure it is: "Do or do not. There is no try."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Admittedly, the third amendment is fairly obscure and rarely cited or mentioned.
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought all the amendments were just "see amendment 2"
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution To Be: https://www.theonion.com/area-man-passionate-defender-of-what-he-imagines-consti-1819571149
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: edmo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."

No, I think it's "Once you have their money, you never give it back."

Nah... I'm pretty sure it is: "Do or do not. There is no try."


You're both wrong, it's "he who smelt it, dealt it."
 
mjbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Munden: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

I'll go way higher with 95% and still be too low.


I don't know if it would be that high, but if you randomly asked members of Congress I would guess the percentage would be very, very high.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."


"Thou shalt call out bank shots or else it doesn't count."
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I couldn't recite the third amendment if asked. But I'm not on trial for loving my country so much that I tried to overthrow the government.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just wait till this jackboot licking dipshiat finds out the Founding Fathers were Liberals
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I'm listing the amendments. 6-7-8 are referred to as legal courtroom shiat. I mean they are really important but only in narrow circumstances, that I'm going to want to have a lawyer dealing with not me.

I only remember the third because it just seems so weird in the modern era.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/third-amendment-rights-group-celebrates-another-success-1819569379

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 3rd Amendment is the Right to Bare Legs.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diogenes: At another point, his attorneys tried to argue he was lost and trying to find a bathroom when he intruded into Pelosi's office.

Oh, that old trick!


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am sure that just scratches the surface of his ignorance.  I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

//One SCOTUS Justice can't enumerate the protections of the 1st, I think that's much scarier


No troops shall be drawn and quartered in a domicile.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Just wait till this jackboot licking dipshiat finds out the Founding Fathers were Liberals


Which ones, the ones who owned fewer than 10 slaves?
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The third amendment bans quarters, our government is overthrown.
 
Broktun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

olorin604: When I'm listing the amendments. 6-7-8 are referred to as legal courtroom shiat. I mean they are really important but only in narrow circumstances, that I'm going to want to have a lawyer dealing with not me.

I only remember the third because it just seems so weird in the modern era.


Sounds like Led Zeppelin stealing more American songs.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a Twitter user named Jim Amendments whose entire life removes around the Third Amendment.

https://twitter.com/jimamendments

I guess he has more meme fodder after this trial.
 
danvon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."


"Offsides is right out."
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: EvilEgg: I am sure that just scratches the surface of his ignorance.  I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

//One SCOTUS Justice can't enumerate the protections of the 1st, I think that's much scarier

No troops shall be drawn and quartered in a domicile.


Lol I was joking and the 3rd is the quartered amendment.  Btw, how does that work when the FBI/ATF/DEA just forces themselves into someone's hone dressed head to toe in Tacticool™? You will never sell me on them not being federal troops.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This chud's nickname is Richard "bigo" , I'd bet that's short for bigot.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The Exit Stencilist: Just wait till this jackboot licking dipshiat finds out the Founding Fathers were Liberals

Which ones, the ones who owned fewer than 10 slaves?


This is one reason why we can't have reasonable discussions. Making a morality judgment on past behavior through the present lens is admitting ignorance of history.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Use the Force, Harry."
 
untoldforce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From Jim Amendments (cited above)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My constitutional law professor gave my whole class pocket Constitutions.

Not so we could wave em in front of cameras for publicity, mind you, but so that we could actually farking learn the importance of the Constitution and the decisions derived therefrom that form common law.

Anyone who waves a Constitution for a photo op has never farking read it beyond the preamble.
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the right to wear white after Labor Day, isn't it?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Trocadero: The Exit Stencilist: Just wait till this jackboot licking dipshiat finds out the Founding Fathers were Liberals

Which ones, the ones who owned fewer than 10 slaves?

This is one reason why we can't have reasonable discussions. Making a morality judgment on past behavior through the present lens is admitting ignorance of history.


But he saw an opportunity to take a shot at someone, and imagine that he has made himself look smart for a few seconds before he lapses back into the miserable self-loathing that is his normal state.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: EvilEgg: I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

"Thou shall not commit a neutral zone infraction."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh Bigo, Bigo, because Bigo
Oh Bigo, Bigo, because Bigo
Yihla MAGA, Yihla MAGA
The man is dumb
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The Exit Stencilist: Just wait till this jackboot licking dipshiat finds out the Founding Fathers were Liberals

Which ones, the ones who owned fewer than 10 slaves?


Ohhh look at this guy, so edgy, so woke!

Ya, democracy and freedom mean nothing. All that matters is if any of them owned slaves

Well, might as well go back to monarchy, a majority of the founding fathers owned slaves, so we need to cancel the revolution and roll it all back!

Get stuffed
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To the RW Hive Mind, the "Constitution" consists solely of rights to discriminate against people they don't like, amass military-grade armaments, and pollute the air/water/soil without consequence.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: At another point, his attorneys tried to argue he was lost and trying to find a bathroom when he intruded into Pelosi's office.

Oh, that old trick!


Then why leave a note calling The Speaker a b*tch?  Was he going to leave it in the bathroom?

Why didn't the note apologize for mistaking her office for the restroom?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Admittedly, the third amendment is fairly obscure and rarely cited or mentioned.


However, it [the third] questions the ability to own arms for a well regulated Militia, [the second] being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

So if you keep and bear, mind you, no mentuon of ownership, there is no constitutional right to OWN arms, but if you have arms as part of the well regulated militia, then you may not quarter in a home. You can see the quartetmaster about where you are bunking but you aren't doing it at home.

The militia, the military owns the guns.

You don't take them home.

And nowhere does it say ignorant shiatkickers habe a right to own guns.

You want a gun? Enlist.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: WTF is a Drexel: EvilEgg: I am sure that just scratches the surface of his ignorance.  I am willing to bet that at least 80% of Americans can't name that one.

//One SCOTUS Justice can't enumerate the protections of the 1st, I think that's much scarier

No troops shall be drawn and quartered in a domicile.

Lol I was joking and the 3rd is the quartered amendment.  Btw, how does that work when the FBI/ATF/DEA just forces themselves into someone's hone dressed head to toe in Tacticool™? You will never sell me on them not being federal troops.


It's ok as long as they don't spend the night
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
God invented Google do I don't have to store stupid info in my brain.

FYI: housing soldiers is worthless info in modern times.
 
danvon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

untoldforce: From Jim Amendments (cited above)

[Fark user image image 425x625]


Interestingly enough, the 3rd specifically uses the word "soldier". So, one could argue it doesn't apply to Marines, sailors, Airmen, and whatever the Space Force calls their members.

/not serious, but I bet there's some idiot out there primed to make that point.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amendment 1: "You have to let me on your website to say any stupid, ignorant, racist, sexist, homophobic shat I want!"
Amendment 2: "SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!"

Wait... there's others? Why? These are all I need!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Geotpf: Admittedly, the third amendment is fairly obscure and rarely cited or mentioned.

However, it [the third] questions the ability to own arms for a well regulated Militia, [the second] being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

So if you keep and bear, mind you, no mentuon of ownership, there is no constitutional right to OWN arms, but if you have arms as part of the well regulated militia, then you may not quarter in a home. You can see the quartetmaster about where you are bunking but you aren't doing it at home.

The militia, the military owns the guns.

You don't take them home.

And nowhere does it say ignorant shiatkickers habe a right to own guns.

You want a gun? Enlist.


This is one of the stupidest interpretations I've ever read honestly.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's cute and all, but what the fark does it have to do with him attempting to overthrow the election? It doesn't matter if he can recite every word of the Constitution from memory.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: At another point, his attorneys tried to argue he was lost and trying to find a bathroom when he intruded into Pelosi's office.

Oh, that old trick!


He could have gotten uromysotisis poisoning and died!
 
