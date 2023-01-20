 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   One dead after car hit by Grand Slam breakfast   (wlky.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Transport, Automobile, name of a 72-year-old woman, restaurant sign, Sheriff, critical condition, seemingly non-life-threatening injuries, Baptist Health  
21 Comments
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is video of the sign falling.
https://www.wdrb.com/news/wdrb-video/video-dennys-sign-falls-on-car-in-elizabethtown/video_cfbc1971-ec2b-5778-a908-bf27f4be5419.html

Not showing it falling on vehicle - thankfully.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone order pancakes?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it. We were going to eat at Dennys today, but at the last minute I decided that I wanted to eats at Cracker Barrel instead.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's getting sued.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a smite.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: There is video of the sign falling.
https://www.wdrb.com/news/wdrb-video/video-dennys-sign-falls-on-car-in-elizabethtown/video_cfbc1971-ec2b-5778-a908-bf27f4be5419.html

Not showing it falling on vehicle - thankfully.


Wish I could make out the incoherent hick gibberish in the background
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denny-al ain't just a river in Egypt.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image on PTO today?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That settlement is going to buy that family a lot of breakfasts.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of dumber ways to go. But not many.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deady's
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She gets to the pearly gates and Peter says, "I know, lady. I don't know what to tell ya. Life's funny that way. Some people are the hammer, others are the thumb. You know what I mean?"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the fark is up, Denny's?
 
rfenster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Denny Crane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The local news is now asking the city for the state permits and maintenance records that those signs require.
So far the response has been....crickets
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She saw the sign.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loucifer: She saw the sign.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


But her eyes are no longer open, sad to say.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grand slam breakfast sounds like a good choice for dinner

You can't buy this kind of advertising
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damage appears to be confined to the engine compartment.  Heart attack?  Or had they just eaten at said Denny's?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Damage appears to be confined to the engine compartment.  Heart attack?  Or had they just eaten at said Denny's?


The rear has damage too. Perhaps they moved the sign to get to the folks. It would be bad if they were getting in or out when the sign fell.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Satellite view of the sign and parking lot.
I used to work very near there and have driven under that sign many times to get to the White Castle next door.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

